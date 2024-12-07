8. "What You Need to Know About Elections...But Don't" with Auditor Linda Farmer

In this eye-opening episode, Dr. Philip Lindholm sits down with Linda Farmer, Pierce County Auditor, to explore the challenges and contentions surrounding election integrity. Auditor Farmer provides a transparent look at the safeguards in place to protect voting rights and shares her perspective on building public trust in elections amidst a climate of skepticism. Linda Farmer begins by discussing the responsibilities of the Auditor's Office, clarifying its role in ensuring accurate and secure elections in Pierce County. She describes the processes and checks that uphold election integrity. Auditor Farmer tackles some of the most prevalent misconceptions about election security. She outlines steps taken by her office to combat misinformation, fostering confidence in the electoral system among Pierce County residents. Linda highlights recent technological improvements and procedural updates aimed at increasing election transparency. She shares how these changes are designed to meet evolving challenges and keep Pierce County's voting system resilient. Emphasizing the importance of community involvement, Auditor Farmer discusses ongoing outreach efforts to educate the public on voting procedures and engage citizens as informed participants in democracy. To close, Linda Farmer provides actionable steps that citizens can take to stay informed and involved. She encourages listeners to ask questions and seek reliable information to support a well-informed voter base. This episode is essential listening for anyone invested in the health of local democracy. Linda Farmer's insights offer clarity on the challenges faced by election officials and reinforce the importance of transparency and public trust in the voting process. Produced in partnership with Terry Wise & Associates Music: Sound and Vision, "This Party Bussin" Editing & Post-Production: Tony Wise at Wise Videography This podcast is for informational purposes only and not professional advice.