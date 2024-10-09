The Greatest Unlearns of 2024

As a former trader, hosting The Great Unlearn has been a deeply healing way to navigate life beyond a career that, while outwardly successful, became a significant part of my identity. This journey has led me to explore new ways of being through plant medicines, unlearning patterns that limit growth, cultivating deeper presence, and practicing tools for more meaningful relationships — and everything in between. Thank you all for being part of this ongoing exploration. Looking forward to expanding and diving even deeper with The Great Unlearn this year.[1:58] Ep 129. Dan Martell | Buy Back Your Time and the Myth of Success[10:50] Ep 130. Lance Armstrong | Training with Dr. Michele Ferrari, PTSD Intensive Therapy at Onsite, and Rebuilding a Life of Integrity and Meaning[17:34] Ep 131. Emerging From the Tunnel: My Journey of Avoiding Stillness and Intimacy | Solocast[28:55] Ep 134. Justin Donald | The Lifestyle Investor: Create Wealth Without Creating a Job[35:33] Ep 137. Boyd Varty | Activate Your Wild Self and Awaken to a Fuller Life[41:43] Ep 138. Michael Chernow | Living a Sober Life, Creating Habits That Heal, Loving Yourself First[49:41] Ep 140. Hal Elrod | Heal Your Life with The Miracle Morning[57:11] Ep 146. Marcus Filly | 6X Crossfit Games Athlete, Functional Bodybuilding for Vitality, Restriction-Free Nutrition[1:08:06] Ep 147. Ron White | Ditching Retirement, Mastering Your Craft, 3 Years of Sobriety[01:15:59] Ep 149. Chase Reeves | Men's Work, Co-Parenting Guilt, and Lessons from Grief[01:20:57] Ep 151. Luke Storey | Aligning with the Rhythms of Your Creative Process[01:24:48] Ep 154. Paul Chek | Spirit Gym, the 4 Causes of Addiction, and Breaking Free From the Child Archetype[01:30:05] Ep 155. Jon Vroman | Front Row Dads: Leading from the Heart of the FamilyCONNECT WITH CALInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/cal.callahan/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegreatunlearnYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/thegreatunlearn/Website: https://www.thegreatunlearn.comSubscribe to the newsletter: https://www.thegreatunlearn.com/newsletter