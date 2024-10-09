164. The Art of Coaching Mastery: Ajit Nawalkha on Growth, Authentic Connections, and Solving Life’s Big Problems
Ajit Nawalkha is the former CEO of Mindvalley, the current co-founder of Evercoach, Dharma Coaching Institute, and Global Grit, and the host of Master Coaching with Ajit, which happens to be one of the fastest-growing podcasts for self-coaches and professional coaches.Ajit reveals the key qualities and steps to becoming a master coach, guide, or leader across any field — emphasizing curiosity, presence, and the power of building authentic, trustworthy relationships. He explains how developing advanced skills can amplify impact and fulfillment in both life and business.
163. Kristin Weitzel | Harness the Elements: Breathwork and Cold for Nervous System Health
Kristin Weitzel, founder of SHERPA Breath and Cold, explores the transformative potential of combining breathwork and cold therapy to strengthen your nervous system and enhance overall well-being. Drawing from her personal journey of using breathwork to heal from medical trauma, Kristin provides unique insights and evidence into these powerful practices.She also discusses the optimal timing for cold plunges, the effects on both women's and men's hormones, and how these tools can elevate mental, physical, and emotional health. Join us for expert advice and actionable tips to stretch your capacity and thrive.
The Greatest Unlearns of 2024
As a former trader, hosting The Great Unlearn has been a deeply healing way to navigate life beyond a career that, while outwardly successful, became a significant part of my identity. This journey has led me to explore new ways of being through plant medicines, unlearning patterns that limit growth, cultivating deeper presence, and practicing tools for more meaningful relationships — and everything in between. Thank you all for being part of this ongoing exploration. Looking forward to expanding and diving even deeper with The Great Unlearn this year.[1:58] Ep 129. Dan Martell | Buy Back Your Time and the Myth of Success[10:50] Ep 130. Lance Armstrong | Training with Dr. Michele Ferrari, PTSD Intensive Therapy at Onsite, and Rebuilding a Life of Integrity and Meaning[17:34] Ep 131. Emerging From the Tunnel: My Journey of Avoiding Stillness and Intimacy | Solocast[28:55] Ep 134. Justin Donald | The Lifestyle Investor: Create Wealth Without Creating a Job[35:33] Ep 137. Boyd Varty | Activate Your Wild Self and Awaken to a Fuller Life[41:43] Ep 138. Michael Chernow | Living a Sober Life, Creating Habits That Heal, Loving Yourself First[49:41] Ep 140. Hal Elrod | Heal Your Life with The Miracle Morning[57:11] Ep 146. Marcus Filly | 6X Crossfit Games Athlete, Functional Bodybuilding for Vitality, Restriction-Free Nutrition[1:08:06] Ep 147. Ron White | Ditching Retirement, Mastering Your Craft, 3 Years of Sobriety[01:15:59] Ep 149. Chase Reeves | Men's Work, Co-Parenting Guilt, and Lessons from Grief[01:20:57] Ep 151. Luke Storey | Aligning with the Rhythms of Your Creative Process[01:24:48] Ep 154. Paul Chek | Spirit Gym, the 4 Causes of Addiction, and Breaking Free From the Child Archetype[01:30:05] Ep 155. Jon Vroman | Front Row Dads: Leading from the Heart of the Family
161. Kimberly Van Der Beek | Unlocking Our Innate Healing Potential Through Energy Medicine
Kimberly Van Der Beek shares her process with unlearning and reclaiming her spiritual truth, having begun to explore her spiritual gifts a decade ago through psychic dreams. She's now practicing energy medicine and holds the vision of a future where these ancient practices are seamlessly integrated into modern healthcare—trusting that our collective will move beyond its limited perception of human potential to unlock our boundless capacity for healing.Kimberly and I dive into…➝ The unfolding of her practice in energy medicine➝ Understanding how our shadow shapes our lives➝ Bridging energy work with modern medical practices➝ Reclaiming a family-first approach in a career-focused world➝ Empowering children to thrive within the education system
160. Jason Ross | JackThreads Founder on Harmonizing Ambition and Stillness
Jason Ross is a dynamic force in strategic growth within the e-commerce industry. As the founder and CEO of JackThreads, he transformed the brand from a solo venture into a leading e-commerce and lifestyle destination, achieving $100 million in annual revenue—all before platforms like Shopify revolutionized the online retail space.After selling a majority stake, JackThreads faced challenges that proved insurmountable, leading Jason to make the difficult decision to step away. He reflects on the valuable lessons learned through the experience.Jason and I dive into…➝ Harmonizing the masculine drive for success with contentment➝ The hard truths about scaling and pivoting in entrepreneurship➝ Navigating ego-driven vs. purpose-driven decisions➝ Mastering patience and stillness in business and personal growth➝ Shifting paths while staying invested in the larger vision
We grew up in a world we didn’t create. And one idea after the next—whether it was culture or society—we were told how to look, how to feel, and who to be. We were told that if we checked off the “right” boxes (think: career, car, money), we’d feel good, we’d be whole, and—naturally—we’d be set. But, turns out, there’s more to the story. On The Great Unlearn, Cal dives into unlearning and questioning what the world taught us, and—in the process—how to be the truest version of yourself, minus the bullshit. Whether it’s figuring out how to navigate a relationship, dealing with your emotions, diving into spirituality, or just feeling comfortable in your own skin, Cal and friends navigate the choppy waters of what it really takes to unlearn all the ideas we took for granted, and how to be the best version of what, sometimes, can be so hard to be: yourself.