The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb returns for his sixth appearance to discuss his role leading the new Pentagon UAP / UFO Science Advisory Council. After decades of government cover-ups, Loeb explains how this groundbreaking initiative shifts the conversation from secrecy to scientific scrutiny—and what the data is actually telling us about technology that isn't ours. A candid conversation on alien contact investigation, pentagon uap investigations, and the race for transparency on UFOs and aliens



Avi also discusses how Neil deGrasse Tyson is not doing science, he is selling books.



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