The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

Alien abduction researcher Steve Aspin claims his 1972 UFO / UAP sighting matches Bob Lazar's Area 51 "sport model"—50 years before Lazar went public. At age 11, Aspin says he asked the beings why he kept being taken. Their answer: "It's because of your mother, your grandmother, your great-grandmother, and your next." He believes alien abduction runs in his family's bloodline across generations. A retired businessman and inventor, Aspin's testimony adds credibility to UFO experiencers disclosure claims and offers rare insight into intergenerational alien contact patterns.
This is part 1 of a 2 part interview
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