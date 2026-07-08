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The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

Matt Ford | Investigative Journalist on UFOs & Alien Encounters
NewsPolitics
The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure
Latest episode

134 episodes

  • The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

    Physical Evidence of Aliens | Implants, Hybrids & the UFO Disclosure

    07/08/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Aliens walking among us? In Part 2, UFO / UAP abduction researcher Steve Aspin reveals physical evidence of hybrid beings and implants analyzed by nanotechnology labs. What do the lab results show about non-human genetics, government cover-ups, and the beings already here? Matt Ford from The Good Trouble Show investigates the science behind alien contact.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-good-trouble-show-unidentified-flying-objects-ufo-disclosure--5808897/support.

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  • The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

    Alien Abduction Bloodline | Steve Aspin's Area 51 UFO/ UAP

    07/01/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Alien abduction researcher Steve Aspin claims his 1972 UFO / UAP sighting matches Bob Lazar's Area 51 "sport model"—50 years before Lazar went public. At age 11, Aspin says he asked the beings why he kept being taken. Their answer: "It's because of your mother, your grandmother, your great-grandmother, and your next." He believes alien abduction runs in his family's bloodline across generations. A retired businessman and inventor, Aspin's testimony adds credibility to UFO experiencers disclosure claims and offers rare insight into intergenerational alien contact patterns.
    This is part 1 of a 2 part interview

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  • The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

    Government Accountability & UFO Disclosure | Avi Loeb on Pentagon Science Council

    06/24/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    Harvard astrophysicist Dr. Avi Loeb returns for his sixth appearance to discuss his role leading the new Pentagon UAP / UFO Science Advisory Council. After decades of government cover-ups, Loeb explains how this groundbreaking initiative shifts the conversation from secrecy to scientific scrutiny—and what the data is actually telling us about technology that isn't ours. A candid conversation on alien contact investigation, pentagon uap investigations, and the race for transparency on UFOs and aliens

    Avi also discusses how Neil deGrasse Tyson is not doing science, he is selling books.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-good-trouble-show-unidentified-flying-objects-ufo-disclosure--5808897/support.

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  • The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

    Giorgio Tsoukalos vs. UAP Disclosure | Ancient Aliens Host's Grusch Attack Backfires

    06/11/2026 | 8 mins.
    Giorgio Tsoukalos of History Channel's Ancient Aliens attacked UAP whistleblower David Grusch and Congress hours after their Capitol press conference—but never showed the evidence he demanded. We fact-check the Ancient Aliens host's viral claim, decode what Grusch actually said, and ask: why does even mainstream UFO commentary prioritize sensationalism over accountability? An investigation into government transparency, whistleblower credibility, and the stigma that silences genuine disclosure.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-good-trouble-show-unidentified-flying-objects-ufo-disclosure--5808897/support.

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  • The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure

    The Experiencer: UFO Encounter & Alien Implants | From Skeptic to Believer

    06/10/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Meet Eric Mitchell, a former skeptic from rural Arkansas who witnessed a 40-foot orange UFO sphere in 2013 and claims he now carries alien implants. In this unearthing alien encounters interview, Mitchell — subject of the 2025 "Experiencer" documentary — details the energy beam strike, savant syndrome diagnosis, and what Washington still refuses to acknowledge about genuine alien contact. Matt Ford investigates government accountability and the experiencer testimony at the center of UAP disclosure debates.

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-good-trouble-show-unidentified-flying-objects-ufo-disclosure--5808897/support.

    JOIN US:  https://www.thegoodtroubleshow.com
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About The Good Trouble Show | Unidentified Flying Objects & UFO Disclosure
The Good Trouble Show dives into the core of UAP, UFO, and alien phenomena with host Matt Ford. Explore expert interviews and analyses that illuminate government transparency, national security, and the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life. Join the conversation on the latest UAP disclosures, government accountability, and cultural impacts of alien encounters. This podcast focuses on developing insights into UFO research and UAP sightings, providing listeners with thought-provoking discussions on these mysterious aerial phenomena.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-good-trouble-show-unidentified-flying-objects-ufo-disclosure--5808897/support.
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