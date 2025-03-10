Jason was inside the room for the Joint Session of Congress and in this episode The Good Liars discuss his conversation with Elon Musk before the speech - also, what it was like being there live for Trump’s speech, the Democrats’ apathetic (and pathetic) response, + MORE!GET A BONUS EPISODE ON HEROHERO: http://Herohero.co/thegoodliars Talking to Democrats at the Joint Session: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-good-liars-tell-the-truth/id1731178442?i=1000697950397https://open.spotify.com/episode/1tYljFudmG33OHR3KWDFhS?si=qcra7iX_QA-y-mcwcQ7BkASUBSCRIBE TO OUR AUDIO PODCAST: Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-good-liars-tell-the-truth/id1731178442Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7mgfiwzr32907N4y68eFOCSubscribe on Substack: https://thegoodliars.substack.com/Instagram: http://instagram.com/tglnycTikTok: http://tiktok.com/@thegoodliarsX: http://Twitter.com/thegoodliars
--------
45:38
The Joint Session Featuring Eric Swalwell + Other Members of Congress
We were inside the capitol for Trump's address. We tried to find out what the democratic plan is moving forward and the results were... mixed. Featuring interviews with Representatives. Eric Swalwell, Timothy M. Kennedy, Lori Trahan, and MORE.
--------
38:56
On The Ground At CPAC 2025
The Good Liars talk about their experience at CPAC 2025, share a letter for government workers to send to DOGE, and an exclusive look at Elon Musk's "leaked" emails, + MORE!
--------
35:56
Week 185 of The Second Trump Presidency
The Good Liars dive into week one (!) of Donald Trump's presidency. What's up with those pardons? What was going on with Elon Musk's salute? Will January 6th become a national holiday?
--------
42:26
On The Ground At The Inauguration
The Good Liars are back from a break with an episode recorded in Washington DC for the inauguration for Donald Trump.
Produced by: Aaron Mason
The Good Liars, Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, jump into the big stories of the day, talk about their past experiences, unpack their most recent pranks and interviews, and welcome guests from the world of comedy and politics. For bonus content visit http://herohero.co/thegoodliars