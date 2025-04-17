Conquering The Ego, Creating The Life You REALLY Want & Manifesting Unlimited Time (Ep. 1)
Conquer the Ego, Bend Time & Become Who You're Meant to BeIn this powerful episode, we're diving deep into the journey of conquering the ego—the voice of fear, self-doubt, and limitation—and rising into the version of yourself who is ready, willing, and aligned to create the life you truly desire. If you've ever felt like you're waiting for the "perfect time" to start something new… this is your sign that the time is now.We'll explore how to shift your identity, break free from subconscious resistance, and begin—even when you're scared. You'll also learn how to create time magic by stepping into energetic alignment and reshaping how time flows in your life. Yes, you can make more space for what matters, feel less overwhelmed, and magnetize the reality you've been dreaming of.This episode is a portal into the version of you who's no longer ruled by fear, but led by soul.
