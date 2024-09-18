On this episode of The Fred Minnick Show presented by Baxus, Fred's guest is country music artist and TikTok creator Hannah Dasher. The singer/songwriter has opened for Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Cadillac Three as she continues to tour the country performing. Hannah sits down with Fred on this episode and talks wigs, Waylon Jennings, Bass Pro Shop, her new song and more. During the conversation, Hannah and Fred sip Michter's US-1, vintage Jack Daniel's from the 1970s, Bhakta Indian whisky, a 25-year single malt that wasn't good and a 28-year-old Obtanium Canadian whisky.
SHOW SPONSORS
BAXUS: https://baxus.co/?utm_source=FredMinnick.com&utm_medium=FredMinnick.com&utm_campaign=FredMinnick.com
CR Citrus: https://crcitrus.com
Official Glassware of The Fred Minnick Show, Viski: https://viski.com/discount/FRED20
Luxco: https://www.luxco.com
Michter's: https://michters.com
Woodinville: https://woodinvillewhiskeyco.com
The American Spirits Council of Tasters: https://ascotawards.com
Use Promo code FRED20 for 20% off the Viski glassware featured in this episode (& everything else!) RAYE Whiskey Tasting Glasses
https://viski.com/products/4290?_pos=1&_psq=raye+whiskey&_ss=e&_v=1.0
GATSBY
Tumblers https://viski.com/products/7948?_pos=2&_sid=6300df258&_ss=r
RESERVE BRUNO Crystal Cocktail Glasses https://viski.com/products/11208?_pos=1&_psq=reserve+bruno&_ss=e&_v=1.0
Join Fred's Whiskey Club: https://www.patreon.com/FredMinnick
Subscribe to Fred Minnick's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyE_GJtYr3yowks2iv1o4jg?view_as=subscriber
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
26:39
The Interview: Country Artist Jordan Davis
The guest on this new episode of The Fred Minnick Show Presented by BAXUS is country music artist Jordan Davis. The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter debuted in 2017 with the single, "Singles You Up," and he has since released multiple other singles along with two albums for Universal Music Group Nashville, including his latest, Bluebird Days. On this episode, Fred and Jordan talk touring war stories, lessons learned, musical influences and Fred destroys a bottle live on the air. During the conversation, they toast with Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye, Woodinville Sauturnes Cash Finished, Club Marzipan Barrel Pick from Missouri, Michter's 2020 25 Year Old and more.
28:52
This Barrel Pick is Delicious!
For his annual Big Game event, Fred picks a barrel of K.Luke, a blending house that's consistently in his Top 100. What does he have to choose from? A bunch of 9 year bourbon!
Big Game Event, February 7: https://etix.com/ticket/p/78924264/fred-minnick-live-presented-by-the-new-orleans-bourbon-festival-new-orleans-new-orleans-marriott-warehouse-arts-district
Club Marzipan: https://www.patreon.com/c/FredMinnick
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
17:13
The Interview: Dan Gable
In his second interview on The Fred Minnick Show Presented by BAXUS, wrestling icon Dan Gable talks about being a wrestling parent, his 1997 Iowa team, now NIL is impacting the sport and what it's like being an ambassador for the sport that has some real problems.
54:41
Live Bourbon Tasting: Penelope 11 Year Wheat, Still Austin Tanager, Frank August Case Study 4 & More
Listen to this playback of Fred Minnick doing a pre-Top 100 tasting of 2024 whiskey releases, including Penelope 11-Year Wheat, Still Austin Tanager, Frank August Case Study 4 and others.
Join Fred's Whiskey Club: https://www.patreon.com/FredMinnick
The Fred Minnick Show features spirits author, historian and curator Fred Minnick, who interviews celebrities over good drinks. Through the journey, the artists open up to Minnick about life tribulations, what it's like on the road and their favorite foods. Really, it's just two people tasting and talking.