The Interview: Country Artist Jordan Davis

The guest on this new episode of The Fred Minnick Show Presented by BAXUS is country music artist Jordan Davis. The Louisiana-born singer-songwriter debuted in 2017 with the single, "Singles You Up," and he has since released multiple other singles along with two albums for Universal Music Group Nashville, including his latest, Bluebird Days. On this episode, Fred and Jordan talk touring war stories, lessons learned, musical influences and Fred destroys a bottle live on the air. During the conversation, they toast with Hard Truth Sweet Mash Rye, Woodinville Sauturnes Cash Finished, Club Marzipan Barrel Pick from Missouri, Michter's 2020 25 Year Old and more.