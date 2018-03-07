The Flying COW is the official podcast of the Village of Wellington, Fl. Hosted by Village Manager Jim Barnes, this podcast takes you behind the scenes of our Great Hometown. From interviews with Village staff and community leaders to news, events, and hidden gems around town, you’ll hear stories that showcase what makes Wellington a truly special place to live, work, and play.
The Flying COW is the official podcast of the Village of Wellington, Fl. Hosted by Village Manager Jim Barnes, this podcast takes you behind the scenes of our Great Hometown. From interviews with Village staff and community leaders to news, events, and hidden gems around town, you’ll hear stories that showcase what makes Wellington a truly special place to live, work, and play.