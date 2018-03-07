Powered by RND
The Fire Wire Podcast
The Fire Wire Podcast

Pasco County Professional Firefighters
The Fire Wire Podcast
  • "Health, Shift, and the Future: PCFR’s Push for Progress"
    🔥 The Fire Wire Podcast | Episode 1: "Health, Shift, and the Future of PCFR" Presented by Pasco County Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 4420 In this premiere episode of The Fire Wire Podcast, hosts Pete Arnold (Local 4420 Treasurer) and Dixon Phillips (Local 4420 President) sit down with Assistant County Administrator JJ Murphy and Fire Chief Ryan Guynn to talk about some of the most important changes happening at Pasco County Fire Rescue. We dive into: 🚒 The department’s push for decontamination, mental health, and occupational health 🧠 How these initiatives are improving safety, wellness, and long-term sustainability for our firefighters 📆 The big switch to D Shift (24/72) — what it means for home life, stress management, and how it sets Pasco apart nationally 🎯 A look ahead to upcoming programs, and department goals 💻 Plus: union updates, our new website, social media growth, the 2025 9/11 Memorial Golf Tournament, and more! Whether you're a firefighter, family member, or community supporter, this episode sets the stage for powerful conversations and the future of the fire service in Pasco County. 🎧 Subscribe, like, and hit the bell so you don’t miss future episodes! 📬 Have a question or topic for the show? Email us at: [email protected] 📢 Sponsored by Matheny Motors / E-One – with Time and Andrew Matheny #TheFireWirePodcast #pcfr4420 #iaffofficial #FireService #PascoCountyFireRescue #MentalHealth #DShift #FirefighterWellness
    --------  
    1:17:48

About The Fire Wire Podcast

🔥 Welcome to The Fire Wire Podcast The official video & audio podcast of Pasco County Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 4420 🎙️ Hosted by: Pete Arnold, Treasurer of Local 4420 (Lead Host) Dixon Phillips, President of Local 4420 (Co-Host) Produced by Stephen Stanforth, Communications Director What to Expect: Straight from the front lines—The Fire Wire Podcast brings you real conversations with the people shaping the future of Pasco County Fire Rescue. Join us as we discuss topics like: Mental health & occupational safety Department innovations & upcoming changes (like the D Shift) Union news, firefighter wellness, and community impact Special guests, leadership insights & event coverage Whether you’re a firefighter, family member, or community supporter—this podcast is for YOU. 📬 Send questions or show ideas to: [email protected] 🌐 Follow www.iaff4420.org/thefirewire 🔔 Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss an episode! #TheFireWirePodcast #pcfr4420 #iaffofficial #FireFighters #PascoCountyFireRescue
