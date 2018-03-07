🔥 The Fire Wire Podcast | Episode 1: "Health, Shift, and the Future of PCFR"
Presented by Pasco County Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 4420
In this premiere episode of The Fire Wire Podcast, hosts Pete Arnold (Local 4420 Treasurer) and Dixon Phillips (Local 4420 President) sit down with Assistant County Administrator JJ Murphy and Fire Chief Ryan Guynn to talk about some of the most important changes happening at Pasco County Fire Rescue.
We dive into:
🚒 The department’s push for decontamination, mental health, and occupational health
🧠 How these initiatives are improving safety, wellness, and long-term sustainability for our firefighters
📆 The big switch to D Shift (24/72) — what it means for home life, stress management, and how it sets Pasco apart nationally
🎯 A look ahead to upcoming programs, and department goals
💻 Plus: union updates, our new website, social media growth, the 2025 9/11 Memorial Golf Tournament, and more!
Whether you're a firefighter, family member, or community supporter, this episode sets the stage for powerful conversations and the future of the fire service in Pasco County.
🎧 Subscribe, like, and hit the bell so you don’t miss future episodes!
📬 Have a question or topic for the show? Email us at: [email protected]
📢 Sponsored by Matheny Motors / E-One – with Time and Andrew Matheny
#TheFireWirePodcast #pcfr4420 #iaffofficial #FireService #PascoCountyFireRescue #MentalHealth #DShift #FirefighterWellness