The Faith Filled Therapy Podcast

Understanding Intrusive Thoughts Through Scripture and Science
keywordsintrusive thoughts, neuroscience, scripture, mental health, compassion, grounding techniques, faith, anxiety, emotional regulation, spiritual wellnesssummaryIn this episode of Faith Filled Therapy, Jo Hargreaves explores the complex nature of intrusive thoughts, their intersection with neuroscience and scripture, and how to manage them compassionately. She discusses the role of stress, hormonal changes, and the importance of grounding techniques and scripture in finding peace. Jo emphasizes that intrusive thoughts are not a reflection of one's character but rather a natural response of the brain, and she encourages listeners to approach these thoughts with compassion and understanding.takeawaysIntrusive thoughts can be distressing and often arise unexpectedly.Understanding the neuroscience behind intrusive thoughts can foster self-compassion.Stress and hormonal changes can increase the frequency of intrusive thoughts.Mindfulness and interrupting negative thought patterns are crucial for mental freedom.Grounding techniques, such as deep breathing and scripture meditation, can help manage intrusive thoughts.God's compassion is present in our struggles with intrusive thoughts.Scripture can serve as a lifeline for grounding and reassurance.The brain's response to perceived threats can be misinterpreted as real danger.It's important to not attach meaning to intrusive thoughts to prevent them from gaining power.You are not broken; there is grace for your mind and nervous system.Chapters00:00Introduction to Intrusive Thoughts02:56Understanding Intrusive Thoughts05:19The Neuroscience Behind Intrusive Thoughts07:38The Role of the Amygdala and Prefrontal Cortex10:08Compassion and Reassurance in Managing Thoughts13:07Grounding Techniques and Scripture15:43The Spiritual Aspect of Intrusive Thoughts18:03Finding Peace and Compassion in Faith21:12flow-211881.mp3For free resources, reflections, and regular encouragement, come join me over on Substack. You’ll also find the option to subscribe to The Faith-Filled Collective — a monthly space for women who are pursuing wholeness and holiness.
Training Your Brain To Take Thoughts Captive
In this episode of the Faith Filled Therapy podcast, Jo Hargreaves explores the intersection of neuroscience and scripture, focusing on the concept of taking thoughts captive as outlined in 2 Corinthians 10:5. Jo delves into the workings of the brain, including the default mode network and the reticular activating system, and offers practical strategies for managing thoughts and emotions. The episode emphasises the importance of active engagement in our mental health and the power of reframing thoughts to align with God's truth. keywordsfaith, therapy, mental health, neuroscience, scripture, thoughts, mindfulness, emotional regulation, neuroplasticity, personal growthtakeawaysTaking thoughts captive is a powerful scriptural principle that requires active engagement.The brain's default mode network can lead to rumination and negative thinking if left unchecked.Neuroplasticity allows us to rewire our brains through intentional thought management.Reframing thoughts is essential for emotional regulation and mental health.The reticular activating system filters our perceptions based on what we focus on.Confirmation bias can shape our experiences and beliefs about the world.Practical strategies for thought management include noticing, naming, and reframing thoughts.We have been given the mind of Christ, empowering us to take control of our thoughts.Chapters00:00Introduction and Personal Reflections03:02The Cyclical Nature of Life05:52Taking Thoughts Captive: A Scriptural Approach11:58Understanding the Default Mode Network18:04Reframing Thoughts and Neuroplasticity23:47The Reticular Activating System and Confirmation Bias29:48Practical Strategies for Thought Management35:53Conclusion and Resources00:00 Introduction and Personal Reflections03:02 The Cyclical Nature of Life05:52 Taking Thoughts Captive: A Scriptural Approach11:58 Understanding the Default Mode Network18:04 Reframing Thoughts and Neuroplasticity23:47 The Reticular Activating System and Confirmation Bias29:48 Practical Strategies for Thought Management35:53 Conclusion and Resources
Does Your Attachment Style Impact Your Relationship With God?
SummaryIn this episode of the Faith Filled Therapy podcast, Jo Hargreaves explores the concept of attachment styles and their impact on our relationship with God. She discusses the importance of feeling safe and loved in forming healthy attachments and how our early relational experiences shape our connections with others and with God. Jo outlines the four main attachment styles: secure, anxious, avoidant, and disorganized, and provides insights on how to cultivate a secure attachment with God through practices such as prayer, scripture reading, and community support. The episode emphasizes the redeemable nature of our attachment styles and encourages listeners to look to God for consistent love and support.TakeawaysAttachment styles influence our relationship with God.Feeling safe and loved is essential for healthy attachments.Secure attachment develops from consistent and nurturing caregivers.Anxious attachment leads to hyper-vigilance and fear of abandonment.Avoidant attachment results in discomfort with intimacy and self-reliance.Disorganized attachment stems from trauma and leads to confusion about needs.Understanding our attachment styles can help us relate better to God.We can earn a secure attachment through consistent relationships.God provides the consistent love we need for secure attachment.Practices like prayer and community can help cultivate a secure attachment.Bible Verses on Feeling Safe and Loved by GodRomans 8:38-39 – "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."Isaiah 41:10 – "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."Psalm 91:4 – "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart."1 John 4:18 – "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love."Deuteronomy 31:8 – "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."Chapters00:00Introduction and Welcome02:13Overview of Attachment Styles08:01Understanding Attachment Theory13:41Exploring Secure Attachment14:56Anxious Attachment Style17:19Avoidant Attachment Style21:01Disorganized Attachment Style22:24Path to Secure Attachment28:54Conclusion and Final Thoughts
How Neuroscience Is Proving What God Told Us All Along-The Power Of Intentional Thinking
keywordsintentional thinking, faith, neuroscience, cognitive overload, positive mindset, emotional wellbeing, therapy, scripture, mindfulness, communitysummaryIn this episode of the Faith-Filled Therapy podcast, Jo Hargreaves explores the powerful connection between intentional thinking, faith, and neuroscience. She discusses the importance of managing negative thoughts, the gut-brain connection, and how intentional thinking can enhance emotional wellbeing. Jo emphasises the need to address deep-rooted beliefs and the role of community in supporting mental health. Through scripture and personal insights, she encourages listeners to cultivate a positive mindset and engage in practices that promote holistic health.takeawaysIntentional thinking can help manage worst-case scenario thinking.The gut-brain connection is significant and should not be ignored.Positive thinking aligns with biblical principles and enhances peace.Mindfulness can reduce cognitive overload and improve focus.Deep-rooted beliefs may require therapeutic intervention to address.Positive mindset can be cultivated through intentional thought replacement.Community support is vital for mental health and wellbeing.Scripture can be integrated into everyday life for spiritual grounding.Cognitive overload can lead to stress and anxiety if not managed.God's love and acceptance can transform our self-perception.titlesChapters00:00The Intersection of Faith and Neuroscience05:11Intentional Thinking and Its Benefits10:05Cognitive Overload and Mindfulness15:12Deep Beliefs and Positive Mindset19:52Community and Support in Mental Health
The God Given Power Of Self Reflection
In this episode of The Faith Filled Therapy Pod, I dive into the transformative power of reflection for personal and spiritual growth. We will explore how intentional moments of looking back not only help us grow but also impact our brains in powerful ways. I share insights from neuroscience to show how reflection strengthens our neural pathways and helps us process emotions and experiences more deeply.We also turn to scripture, looking at how biblical principles encourage us to pause, remember, and learn from our journey. Reflection isn't just about the past—it's a God-given tool for shaping who we become.
The Faith Filled Therapy podcast explores the connection between biblical wisdom, neuroscience, therapy, and theology to support emotional wellbeing and meaningful inner change.Each episode offers practical insights on renewing the mind, shifting thought patterns, and understanding the nervous system—grounded in both scripture and psychological science.Whether you're curious about how faith and mental health can work together or looking for thoughtful, evidence-based tools to support everyday life, this podcast offers a grounded and insightful approach to personal growth.