Does Your Attachment Style Impact Your Relationship With God?

SummaryIn this episode of the Faith Filled Therapy podcast, Jo Hargreaves explores the concept of attachment styles and their impact on our relationship with God. She discusses the importance of feeling safe and loved in forming healthy attachments and how our early relational experiences shape our connections with others and with God. Jo outlines the four main attachment styles: secure, anxious, avoidant, and disorganized, and provides insights on how to cultivate a secure attachment with God through practices such as prayer, scripture reading, and community support. The episode emphasizes the redeemable nature of our attachment styles and encourages listeners to look to God for consistent love and support.TakeawaysAttachment styles influence our relationship with God.Feeling safe and loved is essential for healthy attachments.Secure attachment develops from consistent and nurturing caregivers.Anxious attachment leads to hyper-vigilance and fear of abandonment.Avoidant attachment results in discomfort with intimacy and self-reliance.Disorganized attachment stems from trauma and leads to confusion about needs.Understanding our attachment styles can help us relate better to God.We can earn a secure attachment through consistent relationships.God provides the consistent love we need for secure attachment.Practices like prayer and community can help cultivate a secure attachment.Bible Verses on Feeling Safe and Loved by GodRomans 8:38-39 – "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."Isaiah 41:10 – "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."Psalm 91:4 – "He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart."1 John 4:18 – "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love."Deuteronomy 31:8 – "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."Chapters00:00Introduction and Welcome02:13Overview of Attachment Styles08:01Understanding Attachment Theory13:41Exploring Secure Attachment14:56Anxious Attachment Style17:19Avoidant Attachment Style21:01Disorganized Attachment Style22:24Path to Secure Attachment28:54Conclusion and Final Thoughts