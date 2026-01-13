Open app
The Executive Shift with Kim Borchers
The Executive Shift with Kim Borchers
Kim Borchers
Business
    S1 EPISODE 1: From building business to rebuilding trust in government with guest Adam Steen

    1/12/2026 | 25 mins.

    In the inaugural episode of The Executive Shift, Kim Borchers sits down with Adam Steen, candidate for governor of Iowa, to discuss leadership, public service, and the career moments that change everything. Adam reflects on his journey from professional baseball and ministry into state government—a transition that began when Bird Dog Recruitment & Consulting recruited him into Iowa government as Secretary of Administration. That experience reshaped his view of leadership, accountability, and service, and ultimately set the stage for his run for governor.

About The Executive Shift with Kim Borchers

The Executive Shift explores how leadership decisions shape public outcomes. Hosted by Bird Dog Recruitment, the podcast features candid conversations with senior leaders who have navigated consequential career transitions into public service. Listeners gain practical insight into leadership, governance, and what it truly takes to serve effectively at the highest levels of state government.
BusinessGovernment

