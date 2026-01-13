The Executive Shift with Kim Borchers

In the inaugural episode of The Executive Shift, Kim Borchers sits down with Adam Steen, candidate for governor of Iowa, to discuss leadership, public service, and the career moments that change everything. Adam reflects on his journey from professional baseball and ministry into state government—a transition that began when Bird Dog Recruitment & Consulting recruited him into Iowa government as Secretary of Administration. That experience reshaped his view of leadership, accountability, and service, and ultimately set the stage for his run for governor.