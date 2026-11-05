A $6.3 billion Binance hack should have crushed Bitcoin. Instead, BTC barely fell, and Mike is more bullish than before. Mike and Ryan break down why Bitcoin held its critical 50-week moving average, what the selloff revealed about its holder base, and whether the final market reset is now complete. They also cover ETF outflows, post-election macro risks, the key levels to watch next, and why Mike still expects months of chop before the next major move.

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RESOURCES

The Watch List: Pump Fun (PUMP) & the Social Trading Market

https://thedefireport.io/research/the-watch-list-pump-fun-pump-the-social-trading-market

The Commanding Heights

https://commanding-heights.com/

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TIMESTAMPS

0:00 Intro

0:22 Bitcoin’s Biggest Test Yet

1:47 Why People Make Bitcoin Volatile

3:15 The $6 Billion Hack Test

8:59 Diamond-Handed Bitcoin Holders

11:20 The Slow Leak of Selling

16:13 Altcoins After the Sell-Off

20:19 ETFs, Stablecoins, and Market Signals

22:44 Midterms and Crypto Markets

26:34 Reading the Credit Spreads

29:59 Bitcoin’s Early-Bull Outlook

34:22 The Case for Pump and Social Trading

40:04 Closing Thoughts and Disclaimers

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Not financial or tax advice. For educational purposes only.