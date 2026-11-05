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45 episodes
- A $6.3 billion Binance hack should have crushed Bitcoin. Instead, BTC barely fell, and Mike is more bullish than before. Mike and Ryan break down why Bitcoin held its critical 50-week moving average, what the selloff revealed about its holder base, and whether the final market reset is now complete. They also cover ETF outflows, post-election macro risks, the key levels to watch next, and why Mike still expects months of chop before the next major move.
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RESOURCES
The Watch List: Pump Fun (PUMP) & the Social Trading Market
https://thedefireport.io/research/the-watch-list-pump-fun-pump-the-social-trading-market
The Commanding Heights
https://commanding-heights.com/
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:22 Bitcoin’s Biggest Test Yet
1:47 Why People Make Bitcoin Volatile
3:15 The $6 Billion Hack Test
8:59 Diamond-Handed Bitcoin Holders
11:20 The Slow Leak of Selling
16:13 Altcoins After the Sell-Off
20:19 ETFs, Stablecoins, and Market Signals
22:44 Midterms and Crypto Markets
26:34 Reading the Credit Spreads
29:59 Bitcoin’s Early-Bull Outlook
34:22 The Case for Pump and Social Trading
40:04 Closing Thoughts and Disclaimers
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Not financial or tax advice. For educational purposes only.
- Nearly 60% of S&P 500 stocks are already in a bear market. So why is Mike still bullish on Bitcoin? Mike and Ryan unpack the stealth selloff in stocks, AI financing fears, rising yields, and the looming midterms. They also break down Bitcoin’s stronger market structure, signs of seller exhaustion, and the $76K support level that could put the early-bull thesis to the test.
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:16 Crypto’s Early Bull Faces a Wall of Worry
3:48 Bitcoin’s Range-Bound Test and Market Catalysts
6:41 Who’s Buying Bitcoin—and Will They Hold?
13:14 ETF Flows, Miner Confidence, and Altcoin Resets
17:48 Ethereum’s Struggle Against Bitcoin
22:19 Is a Stealth Bear Market Already Underway?
28:19 Has the Worst of the Market Selloff Passed?
33:05 Midterms, Market Risks, and Political Uncertainty
39:03 Bitcoin’s Key Test: The 50-Week Moving Average
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Not financial or tax advice. For educational purposes only.
- Fear has returned to crypto, but the next rally may be closer than it looks. Mike and Ryan break down Bitcoin’s resilience amid a sharp altcoin selloff, the holder rotation driving its consolidation, and why seller exhaustion could set up the next move. They also discuss the $87K breakout level, mounting stress in AI debt markets, Bitcoin’s divergence from the Nasdaq, and whether quality altcoins are becoming attractive again.
----
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----
RESOURCES
The Watch List: ETH Q3 Update
https://thedefireport.io/research/the-watch-list-eth-q3-update
The Watch List: SOL Q3 Update
https://thedefireport.io/research/the-watch-list-sol-q3-update
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TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:13 Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altcoins Fearful
4:00 Bitcoin’s Cycle Signals & Capitulation
11:19 Bitcoin Dominance and Strategy’s Next Move
17:51 AI Debt Fears & Credit Spreads
22:30 Treasury Yields, Stocks, & Capital Flows
31:42 Debt Risks, Bitcoin, & Government Intervention
35:30 Bitcoin Versus & Nasdaq
39:11 Altcoin Dips and Portfolio Strategy
43:02 Ether, Solana, & Closing Thoughts
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Not financial or tax advice. For educational purposes only.
- An early bull market doesn’t always feel bullish. Mike and Ryan compare today’s crypto setup to 2023, when Bitcoin chopped sideways for seven months before its next major rally. They break down Mike’s 90% early-bull conviction, the critical 50-week moving average, and why BTC could remain range-bound between $80K and $95K. Plus, the altcoin reset, whether Robinhood Chain could become this cycle’s Solana, and the macro risks shaping what comes next.
----
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----
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:13 Early Bull Reset
2:42 2023 Market Echo
6:59 Bitcoin At The 50-Week
16:57 Altcoins Versus Bitcoin
26:38 Robinhood Chain Speculation
32:09 CPI And Yields Jump
37:37 Debasement And Policy
40:51 Reset Opportunities In Alts
44:04 Closing The Loop
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Not financial or tax advice. For educational purposes only.
- Bitcoin is entering a critical decision point. Mike and Ryan break down why a pullback toward $78K could still be healthy, what a move through $90K could unlock, and why Bitcoin’s next move may set the tone for the broader market. They also cover improving macro conditions, stock-market strength, and how to manage risk in the early bull.
----
🎯Join TDR Pro & get 1-month free
https://thedefireport.io/friends
🎯20% off our annual plan ($16.67/month)
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https://x.com/RyanSAdams
----
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 Intro
0:12 Bitcoin’s Next Move
3:56 Zooming Out on Crypto
7:48 The Summer Rebound
11:58 Bitcoin Leads the Cycle
16:41 Profit-Taking Pressure
18:43 Stablecoins and Liquidity
23:19 Macro Shifts and Jobs
26:21 Market Damage Beneath
33:49 Bitcoin’s Key Levels
38:00 Breaking 90K Resistance
40:28 Holding Through the Bull
46:28 Investor Journal Close
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Not financial or tax advice. For educational purposes only.
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About The DeFi Report
Our weekly show is hosted by Michael Nadeau (The DeFi Report) and Ryan Sean Adams (Bankless). Each week, we discuss how we approach managing our own portfolio and the data, research, and analytical frameworks that inform those decisions — for educational and informational purposes.Podcast website
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