Hello! And welcome to The Dana Gould Hour Podcast. Fasten your enthusiasm harness, we are blasting off, yet again.



This episode is a little late arriving, my apologies. In addition to my going on staff at a new TV show, which has forced me to rearrange my schedule a bit, we also had the taping of the Dr. Z live show at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival and the launching of the Hanging With Dr. Z season 4 Indiegogo campaign.



Then we had some technical difficulties that delayed us a bit as we cleaned up some recordings and, long story short, we're late. BUT, we're here now and the next month's episode is right on schedule so we should be all caught up in no time.



We're going to start this month's episode with a discussion of Hel Mel. What is Hel Mel you ask? Well, it's short for the intersection of Heliotrope and Melrose Ave in Los Angeles, which is an arty little neighborhood over by LA City College. And it's also the name of an art gallery and art collective, located there, that was formed by actor Val Kilmer. We're going to talk to Steven Meyer, who was a longtime friend of Kilmer who ran the gallery with him. Steven has had a wide-ranging career stretching from the New York theater and music scene stretching to well, the LA art scene. Excellent conversation with Steven Meyer.



Also, Julian David Stone is here. Julian grew up in the Bay Area where he started his career as a rock 'n' roll photographer, and he's here to talk about his book of photography, No Cameras Allowed: My Career As An Outlaw Rock N Roll Photographer. In addition, He has a new novel out called It's Alive, which is a novel, but based in the very true story of the tumult, chaos and corporate fuckery that went on behind the scenes at the Universal Studios in 1930, the week before the studio began filming Frankenstein. One of the studio's all-time hits, a film with a culture impact that we still feel today, and the week before it started filming, the whole thing almost fell apart. If you like horror movies, or just movies, it's must read. Especially when you realize that what happened at Universal during this short period in 1930, is STILL going on today. Bananas.



True Tales From Weirdsville tells you the sordid tale of a man who came to be known as The Emperor Of Night, The Marquis d'Hervey De Saint Denys, who, in the 1800's discovered for lack of a better term, the concept of lucid dreaming. Dreams when you know you know you're dreaming. This concept moved through the history and is still with us today. The conceit that you can actually write and direct your dreams. It's TRUE. Lucid dreaming. It's real. I think. Or is it?



As for me, on Saturday May 16th I'll be at the Historic Everett Theater in Everett Washington, just up the road from Seattle.On Saturday June 27th I'll be in Pittsburgh, PA as part of the DVE Comedy Festival and fans of Hanging with Dr Z are invited to be a part of our season 4 Indiegogo campaign. For information on all this stuff, please visit the live appearances page at DanaGould.com or, my Facebook or Instagram pages.



You can follow Dr Z on Instagram at HangingWithDrZ.com in case you didn't know.



Lastly, thank God, this program is brought to by you. Although you may here a couple of spot ads here and there, this show has always relied on its listeners for support, and we never fail to appreciate you. And so, if you are not one already, please consider becoming a Dana Gould Hour Sky Cadet. Go to our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/DanaGould. Five bucks a month gets you extra audio content video content and some other junk. We don't have graduated levels. Five bucks a month and you get some stuff. A simple deal for complicated times.



And now, it's on, to our filthy business.