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143 episodes
- Hello! And welcome to September 2026 edition of the Dana Gould Hour Podcast. Fasten your funny belt, we are blasting off, yet again.
Filmmaker Mike Mendez is here. Mike is a good friend of the show, and he has a new film out called Dernsie which is a documentary of the inimitable actor Bruce Dern that, get this, just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
And Mark Evanier is with us. Mark is a legendary comic book and television writer, with stories of being in the tranches from everyone from Jack Kirby to Sid & Marty Krofft, from Stan Lee to Pink Lady and Jeff. And he has deigned to share his stories with us. Mark is the author of Jack Kirby, King Of Comics, which is mandatory reading if you are in anyway interested in that world. And if you're listening to this podcast my guess is you are, and talk about his book.
There are some great live performances coming up, so check out the events page at www.danagould.com/events/!
- Hello! And welcome to season to the newest episode of The Dana Gould Hour podcast. Fasten your enthusiasm harness, we are blasting off, yet again.
We have two, count 'em, two, fantastic guests today. Richard Edlund is a legend. In his amazing career, he is known first and foremost as one of the founders of ILM, Industrial Light & Magic, which created the special effects for a little film called Star Wars, and revolutionized how movies were made in Hollywood. But that is just the tip of the iceberg, Edlund began his career in the late '50s early '60s. When you watch on old episode of the original Addams Family TV show, that's Richard Edlund's hand coming out of the box as Thing. He designed the font for the original Star Trek ,and on and on and on.
Also, Dave Bertolino is here. Dave is the creator of Spooky World, founded in Berlin, Massachusetts, the middle of nowhere! Spooky World became a nationally known horror theme park attraction. It started from nothing, and immediately became HUGE. Dave has a new book out entitled Behind The Screams At Spooky World and he'll be here to discuss that. Who looks like an accountant but is close pals with Linda Blair, Tom Savini and Alice Cooper? Dave Bertolino, that's who.
True Tales From Weirdsville tells the tale of schlockmeister par excellence William Castle. From Emergo to Percepto to Illusiono, William Castle was the gimmick king of b-movies. Larger than life, stranger than fiction, more real than any reality you can conjure, Mr. William Castle.
There are some great live performances coming up, so check out the events page at www.danagould.com/events/!
And now, it's on, to our filthy business.
- Hello! And welcome to The Dana Gould Hour podcast. Fasten your fun belts, we are blasting off, yet again.
We are joined today by legends. You heard me. Mark Frost is a legendary writer, first in television. He started out on The Six Million Dollar Man, moved on to Hill Street Blues, co-created Twin Peaks with David Lynch. In motion pictures, he wrote and directed the film Storyville, he wrote the 2005 The Fantastic Fourand its sequel Rise Of The Silver Surfer and he has a new book out entitled Yankee Sphinx, which tells the story of FDR from just before America's involvement in World War II up through his death. It's told through the eyes of FDR's Great Uncle, Will Hasset, who worked as FDR's speech writer and press attaché, one might say. We cover a lot of topics and a lot of ground and I am super happy that Mr. Frost sat down and gave me his time.
Gary Rhodes is a writer and film historian who has written, among many other titles, a multi-volume set on the strange life and career of Bela Lugosi. He's written about Ed Wood, he wrote the book Horror At The Drive In, Essays In Popular Americana and he has an excellent new book out entitled Weirdumentary: Ancient Aliens, Fallacious Prophecies and Mysterious Monsters from 1970's Documentaries. Before streaming, before cable, before the History Channel and Ancient Aliens, these topics were explored in documentaries at your local Cineplex. Many were produced by the late great, Sunn Classic Pictures. UFOs, Elvis, Bigfoot, they're all here, in the pages of Weirdumentary, and we're a-gonna talk about it.
And now, it's on, to our filthy business.
- Hello! And welcome to The Dana Gould Hour Podcast. Fasten your enthusiasm harness, we are blasting off, yet again.
This episode is a little late arriving, my apologies. In addition to my going on staff at a new TV show, which has forced me to rearrange my schedule a bit, we also had the taping of the Dr. Z live show at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival and the launching of the Hanging With Dr. Z season 4 Indiegogo campaign.
Then we had some technical difficulties that delayed us a bit as we cleaned up some recordings and, long story short, we're late. BUT, we're here now and the next month's episode is right on schedule so we should be all caught up in no time.
We're going to start this month's episode with a discussion of Hel Mel. What is Hel Mel you ask? Well, it's short for the intersection of Heliotrope and Melrose Ave in Los Angeles, which is an arty little neighborhood over by LA City College. And it's also the name of an art gallery and art collective, located there, that was formed by actor Val Kilmer. We're going to talk to Steven Meyer, who was a longtime friend of Kilmer who ran the gallery with him. Steven has had a wide-ranging career stretching from the New York theater and music scene stretching to well, the LA art scene. Excellent conversation with Steven Meyer.
Also, Julian David Stone is here. Julian grew up in the Bay Area where he started his career as a rock 'n' roll photographer, and he's here to talk about his book of photography, No Cameras Allowed: My Career As An Outlaw Rock N Roll Photographer. In addition, He has a new novel out called It's Alive, which is a novel, but based in the very true story of the tumult, chaos and corporate fuckery that went on behind the scenes at the Universal Studios in 1930, the week before the studio began filming Frankenstein. One of the studio's all-time hits, a film with a culture impact that we still feel today, and the week before it started filming, the whole thing almost fell apart. If you like horror movies, or just movies, it's must read. Especially when you realize that what happened at Universal during this short period in 1930, is STILL going on today. Bananas.
True Tales From Weirdsville tells you the sordid tale of a man who came to be known as The Emperor Of Night, The Marquis d'Hervey De Saint Denys, who, in the 1800's discovered for lack of a better term, the concept of lucid dreaming. Dreams when you know you know you're dreaming. This concept moved through the history and is still with us today. The conceit that you can actually write and direct your dreams. It's TRUE. Lucid dreaming. It's real. I think. Or is it?
As for me, on Saturday May 16th I'll be at the Historic Everett Theater in Everett Washington, just up the road from Seattle.On Saturday June 27th I'll be in Pittsburgh, PA as part of the DVE Comedy Festival and fans of Hanging with Dr Z are invited to be a part of our season 4 Indiegogo campaign. For information on all this stuff, please visit the live appearances page at DanaGould.com or, my Facebook or Instagram pages.
You can follow Dr Z on Instagram at HangingWithDrZ.com in case you didn't know.
Lastly, thank God, this program is brought to by you. Although you may here a couple of spot ads here and there, this show has always relied on its listeners for support, and we never fail to appreciate you. And so, if you are not one already, please consider becoming a Dana Gould Hour Sky Cadet. Go to our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/DanaGould. Five bucks a month gets you extra audio content video content and some other junk. We don't have graduated levels. Five bucks a month and you get some stuff. A simple deal for complicated times.
And now, it's on, to our filthy business.
- This is a very special episode in that is constituted of a series of deep dives into several different subjects in which I have a rabid interest. Hopefully you do as well. If not, you're in for a long-ass listen.
Unless you're new to the show, you know of my deep and abiding interest in all things David Lynch. So, it was a pleasant surprise when I learned of the book A Place Both Wonderful and Strange: The Extraordinary Untold History of Twin Peaks by Scott Meslow. Scott has written for such publications as GQ, New York and The Atlantic. And his book is far too in depth and accomplished to have been thrown together as a quickie cash-in following Mr. Lynch's passing. Quite, as it turns out, the contrary. Scott had pitched his book years before and was well into the writing of it at the time of his passing. And he talks about how the attitudes of his interview subjects changed from before and then after that event. And the book itself if great. You don't have to be a Twin Peaks nut to enjoy it, as it's also a story of how an idea becomes a show, what happens when that show, which was always greater than the sum of its parts becomes a cultural touchstone, etc. etc. etc., Scott Meslow, the author of A Place Both Wonderful and Strange: The Extraordinary Untold History of Twin Peaks is here.
As of that weren't enough, Thom Shubilla, who has been here before to discuss his books Prime Time 1966 – 1967: The Study Of Television's First All Color Season, and James Bond And The Sixties Spy Craze. He is also one of the producers of the documentary Drew Friedman Vermeer Of The Borscht Belt, and has another in series of "I Know Dana Gould Will Buy It So That's One Sale Right There" books, King Kong Vs. Godzilla: The Most Colossal Conflict The Screen Has Ever Known. It's ostensibly about the making of the 1962 Toho Studios love letter to me known as King Kong Vs, Godzilla, but it's also just a fantastic story of show biz and deal making. It has everything: guys selling properties they think they have the rights to but don't, guys selling properties they know they don't have the rights to but selling them anyway, and yes… murder.
True Tales From Weirdsville takes a deep dive into the life career and bizarre death of 1950's scream queen. She made some weird ass movies, Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman, Attack of The Giant Leeches, but what she did on screen could not compare to what happened in real life and that is a promise. The late, lovely and talented Yvette Vickers.
For details and links to my upcoming appearances, please go to the live shows page at DanaGould.com.
And now, it's on, to our filthy business.
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About The Dana Gould Hour
Comedian Dana Gould takes a look at our world... through his eyes... for your benefit. Joined by fellow comedians and other interesting people with a focus on the weird and the real. Conversation. Music. Monologues. With Ken Daly, Andy Paley and more.Podcast website
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