This week the guys welcome fellow Nateland comedian Steven Rogers to take a big bite out of the one and only Doritos. In addition to the brand this week we also learn about Steven, staying in a bad neighborhood, Otis pen, hanging with Nate on the road, Steven and Joe List, coffee, Tim had a corporate gig, getting booed, comments, birthday shoutouts and of course the Word of The Week. :10 Open :30 Welcome Steven 2:30 Staying in a bad neighborhood 6:15 Otis pen 9:30 Hanging with Nate on the road 13:30 Steven and Joe List 16:00 Coffee 20:45 Tim is back 25:50 The brand 1:13:50 Getting booed 1:29:40 Comments 1:38:35 Word of The Week The Hosts: Greg Warren (https://www.instagram.com/GrockWarren) Tim Convy (https://www.instagram.com/TimConvy) Sean O'Brien (https://www.instagram.com/thatSeanOBrien) Podcast produced by Nate & Laura Bargatze, Adrian Kulp, Greg Warren, Randy Cash, Martin Murphy, and Abigail Bargatze. Art design by Dan Wade and Lane Twellman. Music by Kevin Bowers. #TheConsumerspod #Comedy #Podcast #NatelandEntertainment #stlouis #natebargatze #comedians #nateland #brands #comedian #doritos #snacks #chips