The Consumers
The Consumers
Latest episode

69 episodes

  • The Consumers

    69: Chef Boyardee | Ep. 69 The Consumers

    1/13/2026 | 1h 38 mins.

    Another delicious episode this week as the guys get into the saucy world of Chef Boyardee.  In addition to this week's brand we also hear about Baha Blast, sports, pair of a scissors, a proposed wrestling match, you look familiar, Tim making it rain, choking, comments, birthday shout-outs, Word of The Week and so much more.:10  Open:50  Baha Blast5:35  Pair of a scissors6:15  The Randy Likes It Light8:05  Proposed wrestling match12:00  You look familiar16:10  Tim makes it rain24:00  The brand1:03:35  Word of The Week1:04:30  Comments1:08:15  Choking1:17:15  Sean's CornerThe Hosts:Greg Warren (https://www.instagram.com/GrockWarren)Tim Convy (https://www.instagram.com/TimConvy)Sean O'Brien (https://www.instagram.com/thatSeanOBrien)Podcast produced by Nate & Laura Bargatze, Adrian Kulp, Greg Warren, Randy Cash, Martin Murphy, and Abigail Bargatze.Art design by Dan Wade and Lane Twellman.Music by Kevin Bowers.#TheConsumerspod #Comedy #Podcast #NatelandEntertainment #stlouis #natebargatze #comedians #nateland #brands #comedian #chefboyardee #foodie #pasta #spaghetti 

  • The Consumers

    68: Planet Fitness | Ep. 68 The Consumers

    1/06/2026 | 1h 37 mins.

    On this week's episode, the guys welcome their good friend and comedian Auggie Smith to go all in on Planet Fitness.  In addition to this week's brand, we also hear about the pronunciation of crayon, KC BBQ, the new studio sign, Greg's appearance on The Tonight Show, Auggie's George Lopez Show story, Tim's Christmas bounce house, Greg's pro wrestling persona, tanning beds, Greg's new watch, Sean's new tires, gifts from Randy, Fred DeMarco story and the return of the Word of The Week.:10  Open:37  Welcome Auggie6:35  KC BBQ17:10  Greg's Tonight Show appearance 23:50  Auggie's George Lopez Show story28:40  Tim's Christmas bounce house32:40  Greg's pro wrestling persona34:30  The brand38:05  Tanning beds1:11:20  Greg's new watch1:18:10  Sean's new tires1:20:47  Word of The Week1:26:00  Gifts from Randy1:33:35  Fred DeMarco story The Hosts:Greg Warren (https://www.instagram.com/GrockWarren)Tim Convy (https://www.instagram.com/TimConvy)Sean O'Brien (https://www.instagram.com/thatSeanOBrien)Podcast produced by Nate & Laura Bargatze, Adrian Kulp, Greg Warren, Randy Cash, Martin Murphy, and Abigail Bargatze.Art design by Dan Wade and Lane Twellman.Music by Kevin Bowers.#TheConsumerspod #Comedy #Podcast #NatelandEntertainment #stlouis #natebargatze #comedians #nateland #brands #comedian #planetfitness #workout #exercise #fitness 

  • The Consumers

    67: Crayola | Ep. 67 The Consumers

    12/30/2025 | 1h 17 mins.

    Another great episode this week as the guys explore the colorful world of Crayola.  In addition to this week's brand we also hear about Sean's drink, Greg's college buddy, tipping, Greg's generosity, a Columbus recap, Greg hanging out with Tim's kids, the babysitter, restaurant seating chart, Tim's competition in art class, Sean's a liar, comments and so much more. :10  Open :35  Sean's drink 2:30  Greg's college buddy 8:40  Tipping 9:30  Greg's generosity 10:45  Columbus recap 14:00  Greg hanging out with Tim's kids 16:00  The babysitter 17:30  Restaurant seating chart 22:15  The brand 55:30  Tim's competition in art class  1:02:45  Comments 1:12:30  Sean's a liar The Hosts: Greg Warren (https://www.instagram.com/GrockWarren) Tim Convy (https://www.instagram.com/TimConvy) Sean O'Brien (https://www.instagram.com/thatSeanOBrien) Podcast produced by Nate & Laura Bargatze, Adrian Kulp, Greg Warren, Randy Cash, Martin Murphy, and Abigail Bargatze. Art design by Dan Wade and Lane Twellman. Music by Kevin Bowers. #TheConsumerspod #Comedy #Podcast #NatelandEntertainment #stlouis #natebargatze #comedians #nateland #brands #comedian #crayola #crayon #art #artist #coloring 

  • The Consumers

    66: Yankee Candle | Ep. 66 The Consumers

    12/23/2025 | 1h 18 mins.

    A jolly good Christmas episode this week as the guys light it up with Yankee Candle.  In addition to the brand we also hear about the guy's Christmas plans, The Convys ate the holiday cheesecake, no Ray-Bans for Sean, Amazon Christmas catalog, Christmas morning back in the day, Greg might make bagels, Santa hats, comments, birthday shout-outs and of course the Word of The Week. :10  Open :45  Christmas Plans 4:30  The Convys ate the holiday cheesecake 8:30  Amazon Christmas catalog 10:45  Christmas morning back in the day 14:00  Greg might make bagels 15:35  Santa hats 18:30  The brand 42:35  Word of The Week 1:04:25  Comments 1:11:00 Birthday shout-outs The Hosts: Greg Warren (https://www.instagram.com/GrockWarren) Tim Convy (https://www.instagram.com/TimConvy) Sean O'Brien (https://www.instagram.com/thatSeanOBrien) Podcast produced by Nate & Laura Bargatze, Adrian Kulp, Greg Warren, Randy Cash, Martin Murphy, and Abigail Bargatze. Art design by Dan Wade and Lane Twellman. Music by Kevin Bowers. #TheConsumerspod #Comedy #Podcast #NatelandEntertainment #stlouis #natebargatze #comedians #nateland #brands #comedian #yankeecandle #smellgood #candles 

  • The Consumers

    65: Doritos with Steven Rogers | Ep. 65 The Consumers

    12/16/2025 | 1h 42 mins.

    This week the guys welcome fellow Nateland comedian Steven Rogers to take a big bite out of the one and only Doritos.  In addition to the brand this week we also learn about Steven, staying in a bad neighborhood, Otis pen, hanging with Nate on the road, Steven and Joe List, coffee, Tim had a corporate gig, getting booed, comments, birthday shoutouts and of course the Word of The Week. :10  Open :30  Welcome Steven 2:30  Staying in a bad neighborhood 6:15  Otis pen 9:30  Hanging with Nate on the road 13:30  Steven and Joe List 16:00  Coffee 20:45  Tim is back 25:50  The brand 1:13:50  Getting booed 1:29:40  Comments 1:38:35  Word of The Week The Hosts: Greg Warren (https://www.instagram.com/GrockWarren) Tim Convy (https://www.instagram.com/TimConvy) Sean O'Brien (https://www.instagram.com/thatSeanOBrien) Podcast produced by Nate & Laura Bargatze, Adrian Kulp, Greg Warren, Randy Cash, Martin Murphy, and Abigail Bargatze. Art design by Dan Wade and Lane Twellman. Music by Kevin Bowers. #TheConsumerspod #Comedy #Podcast #NatelandEntertainment #stlouis #natebargatze #comedians #nateland #brands #comedian #doritos #snacks #chips 

About The Consumers

St. Louis comedians and long-time friends Greg Warren, Tim Convy & Sean O’Brien come together each week to bring you “The Consumers” - a podcast that meets the customer at the cash register, combining entry-level research with questionable personal experiences to put your brand loyalty to the test. This Midwest trio examines the history, origin and evolution of all the junk you love to blow money on - if you’re looking for a ‘hot take’ on your brand’s cultural significance, you can put your trust in - THE CONSUMERS. Mostly. 
