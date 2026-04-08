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The Complete Woman

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ComedyComedy Fiction
The Complete Woman
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • The Complete Woman

    Ep. 6: The Complete Christmas - Christmas Day

    12/18/2019 | 21 mins.
    Stay sane this holiday season by listening to The Complete Christmas: A Morality Tale for Tired Mothers and Wives!
    In the finale episode, Marabel attends her own funeral and finally learns what she really wants for Christmas.
    With Amanda Lund, Matt Gourley, Paul F Tompkins, Mark McConville, James Bladon, Eric Edelstein, Craig Anstett, Maria Blasucci.

    Created, written and edited by Amanda Lund.
    With music by the amazing Dan Gross
    Additional editing by Matt Gourley.
    Special thanks to Matt Gourley, Mark McConville and Maria Blasucci.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Complete Woman

    Ep. 5: The Complete Christmas - Christmas Future

    12/17/2019 | 19 mins.
    Stay sane this holiday season by listening to The Complete Christmas: A Morality Tale for Tired Mothers and Wives!
    In episode five of this six part series, Marabel visits Christmas future with Rinaldo the Oven.

    With Amanda Lund, Matt Gourley, Paul F Tompkins, Mark McConville, James Bladon, Paul Rust, Rebecca Delgado Smith, Maria Blasucci.

    Created, written and edited by Amanda Lund.
    With music by the amazing Dan Gross
    Additional editing by Matt Gourley.
    Special thanks to Matt Gourley, Mark McConville and Maria Blasucci.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Complete Woman

    Ep. 4: The Complete Christmas - Christmas Alternate Future

    12/10/2019 | 19 mins.
    Stay sane this holiday season by listening to The Complete Christmas: A Morality Tale for Tired Mothers and Wives!
    In episode four of this six part series, Marabel travels to Christmas Alternate Future with her Can Opener Carl.
    With Amanda Lund, Matt Gourley, Paul F Tompkins, Mark McConville, Maria Blasucci and Kate Berlant.

    Created, written and edited by Amanda Lund.
    With music by the amazing Dan Gross.
    Additional editing by Matt Gourley.
    Special thanks to Matt Gourley, Mark McConville and Maria Blasucci.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Complete Woman

    Ep. 3: The Complete Christmas - Christmas Present

    12/10/2019 | 20 mins.
    Stay sane this holiday season by listening to The Complete Christmas: A Morality Tale for Tired Mothers and Wives!
    In episode three of this six part series, Marabel visits Christmas present with Ron the Microwave to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

    With Amanda Lund, Matt Gourley, Paul F Tompkins, Stephanie Allyne, Carl Tart, Mary Sohn, Jeremy Carter, James Bladon, Mark McConville, Craig Anstett, and Eric Edelstein.

    Created, written and edited by Amanda Lund.
    With music by the amazing Dan Gross
    Additional editing by Matt Gourley.
    Special thanks to Matt Gourley, Mark McConville and Maria Blasucci.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Complete Woman

    Ep. 2: The Complete Christmas - Christmas Past

    12/03/2019 | 24 mins.
    Stay sane this holiday season by listening to The Complete Christmas: A Morality Tale for Tired Mothers and Wives!
    In episode two of this six part series, Ken the Blender of Christmas Past takes Marabel on a learny journey through the ages.
    The next two episodes will be out next week! Tune in to see what happens.

    With Amanda Lund, Matt Gourley, Paul F Tompkins, James Bladon, Mark McConville, Mary Grill, Chris Smith, Kerri Kenney, Molly Hawkey

    Created, written and edited by Amanda Lund.
    With music by Dan Gross
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Complete Woman
It’s 1962 and the tides are changing for the American Housewife! Women are entering the workplace but at what cost!? Lucky for you, Marabel May (Amanda Lund), is here to save your marriage.You've read her best-smelling book and now you can listen to her critically-ashamed audio companion. The Complete Woman series is guaranteed to mend your domestic problems...or your husbands money back! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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