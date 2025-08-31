Week 1 Saturday Reaction Show (Ep. 2014)
The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the first real college football Saturday slate of the season. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the biggest games of the day and key in on what it all means for the season outlook. Is Kalen DeBoer going to make it in Tuscaloosa, Alabama after getting dominated by Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles? What does the LSU Tigers win mean after hitting the road and getting the best of Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers? Was Arch Manning a dud and should we be concerned about the Texas Longhorns offensive line? How do we evaluate the Ohio State Buckeyes after just putting up 14 points at home today? Are Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes a team to watch out for after putting it on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California? Are the Rice Owls must watch tv every week moving forward? Did the Cal Golden Bears have a QB that was better than Mendoza the whole time? Is Joey Aguilar a huge upgrade for the Tennessee Volunteers? We talk it all and more on this episode of The College Football Experience.
JOIN the SGPN community #DegensOnlyExclusive Merch, Contests and Bonus Episodes ONLY on Patreon - https://sg.pn/patreonDiscuss with fellow degens on Discord - https://sg.pn/discordDownload The Free SGPN App - https://sgpn.appCheck out the Sports Gambling Podcast on YouTube - https://sg.pn/YouTubeCheck out our website - http://sportsgamblingpodcast.comSUPPORT us by supporting our partnersUnderdog Fantasy code SGPN - Up to $1000 in BONUS CASH - https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-sgpnRithmm - Player Props and Picks - Free 7 day trial! http://sportsgamblingpodcast.com/rithmmRebet - Social sportsbook - 100% deposit match promo code SGPN in your app store! ADVERTISE with SGPNInterested in advertising? Contact [email protected]
Follow The College Experience & SGPN On Social MediaTwitter - https://twitter.com/TCEonSGPNInstagram - http://www.instagram.com/TCEonSGPNTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@TCEonSGPNYoutube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheCollegeExperienceFollow The Hosts On Social MediaColby Dant - http://www.twitter.com/thecolbydPatty C - https://twitter.com/PattyC831NC Nick - https://twitter.com/NC__NicK Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA)21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800 BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI)