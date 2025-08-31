About The College Football Experience

The College Football Experience is the premiere college football betting podcast. Hosted by Colby Dant, Patty C & NC Nick, the guys talk college football year-round from National Signing Day to Spring Ball through the National Championship game. From the Power Five to the FCS, we’ve got you covered with daily fantasy & college football picks. No program goes overlooked as the trio prepares you for an all-out blitz on your bookie. Join us for the full college experience with The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network.