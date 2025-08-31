Powered by RND
The College Football Experience
The College Football Experience

Sports Gambling Podcast Network
SportsFootball
The College Football Experience
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 1998
  • Kent State Golden Flashes 2025 Team Preview | The College Football Experience
    Subscribe To The College Football Experience at sg.pn/tcfe The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 136 college football team preview series with the Kent State Golden Eagles 2025 Season Preview episode. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) break down every game on the schedule and their current roster and what we should expect in the 2025 college football season. What will it take for this Kent State program to get back to being relevent? We talk it all and more on this Kent State Golden Eagles edition of the College Football Experience.
    --------  
    27:51
  • New Mexico State Aggies 2025 Team Preview | The College Football Experience
    Subscribe To The College Football Experience at sg.pn/tcfe The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 136 college football team preview series with the New Mexico State Aggies 2025 Season Preview episode. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) break down every game on the schedule and their current roster and what we should expect in the 2025 college football season. Can Tony Sanchez get this New Mexico State Aggies program back to a bowl game? We talk it all and more on this New Mexico State Aggies edition of the College Football Experience.
    --------  
    38:22
  • Week 1 Saturday Reaction Show (Ep. 2014)
    The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the first real college football Saturday slate of the season. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD), Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the biggest games of the day and key in on what it all means for the season outlook. Is Kalen DeBoer going to make it in Tuscaloosa, Alabama after getting dominated by Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles? What does the LSU Tigers win mean after hitting the road and getting the best of Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers? Was Arch Manning a dud and should we be concerned about the Texas Longhorns offensive line? How do we evaluate the Ohio State Buckeyes after just putting up 14 points at home today? Are Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes a team to watch out for after putting it on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California? Are the Rice Owls must watch tv every week moving forward? Did the Cal Golden Bears have a QB that was better than Mendoza the whole time? Is Joey Aguilar a huge upgrade for the Tennessee Volunteers? We talk it all and more on this episode of The College Football Experience.
    --------  
    1:26:49
  • Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 2025 Team Preview | The College Football Experience
    Subscribe To The College Football Experience at sg.pn/tcfe The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 136 college football team preview series with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 2025 Season Preview episode. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) break down every game on the schedule and their current roster and what we should expect in the 2025 college football season. Can Derek Mason and the Blue Raiders bounce back in a wide open CUSA? We talk it all and more on this Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders edition of the College Football Experience.
    --------  
    32:54
  • Troy Trojans 2025 Team Preview | The College Football Experience
    Subscribe To The College Football Experience at sg.pn/tcfe The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 136 college football team preview series with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 2025 Season Preview episode. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Ryan McIntyre (@Moneyline_Mac) break down every game on the schedule and their current roster and what we should expect in the 2025 college football season. Can Gerard Parker get this Troy Trojans program back to being a contender in the Sun Belt? We talk it all and more on this Tulsa Golden Hurricane edition of the College Football Experience.
    --------  
    32:07

About The College Football Experience

The College Football Experience is the premiere college football betting podcast. Hosted by Colby Dant, Patty C & NC Nick, the guys talk college football year-round from National Signing Day to Spring Ball through the National Championship game. From the Power Five to the FCS, we’ve got you covered with daily fantasy & college football picks. No program goes overlooked as the trio prepares you for an all-out blitz on your bookie. Join us for the full college experience with The College Football Experience on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network.
SportsFootball

