Bedard on Patriots' loss to Colts, Drake Maye with 98.5 The SportsHub
Greg Bedard joins Patriots postgame after loss to Colts
BSJ Member Mailbag and Colts preview
Join Greg Bedard as you enjoy your Thanksgiving leftovers for a mailbag edition of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast! Get questions answered that were submitted by subscribers of the Boston Sports Journal, plus get all of the latest on the Patriots vs. Colts matchup.
Patriots lay an egg in Miami
Greg and Nick break down the Patriots' 34-15 loss to the Dolphins in the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles.They kick things off with some news: safety Jabrill Peppers has been reinstated by the NFL from the commissioner’s exempt list and returned to Patriots practice today.
The episode dives into the aftermath of the loss, including reactions from players in the locker room—does it signal anything meaningful? Greg and Nick also analyze the matchup between the Dolphins' high-powered offense and the Patriots' struggling defense, highlighting how lost the defense looked on the field.
On the offensive side, they address ongoing pre-snap penalties that have been an issue since training camp and the performance of rookie quarterback Drake Maye who received a decent grade from Bedard despite the team’s struggles.
Bedard on Patriots loss to the Dolphins with The SportsHub 11.24.24
Greg Bedard from The Boston Sports Journal joined Joe Murray and Leroy Irvin following the Patriots 34-15 loss to the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday afternoon.
Are the Dolphins a bad matchup for the Patriots?
Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles preview Sunday's Patriots matchup against the Miami Dolphins, as Drake Maye will look to lead New England to their first defeat of Tua Tagovailoa. Is Miami a particularly bad matchup for the Patriots to deal with? Tune in as Greg and Nick break down all of the underlying storylines to watch.
About Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles
Veteran NFL reporter Greg A. Bedard takes you inside the New England Patriots to explain to you exactly what's going on with the six-time Super Bowl champions. Hosted by veteran New England talk show host Nick Cattles.