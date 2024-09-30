Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles

Patriots lay an egg in Miami

Greg and Nick break down the Patriots' 34-15 loss to the Dolphins in the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles.They kick things off with some news: safety Jabrill Peppers has been reinstated by the NFL from the commissioner's exempt list and returned to Patriots practice today. The episode dives into the aftermath of the loss, including reactions from players in the locker room—does it signal anything meaningful? Greg and Nick also analyze the matchup between the Dolphins' high-powered offense and the Patriots' struggling defense, highlighting how lost the defense looked on the field. On the offensive side, they address ongoing pre-snap penalties that have been an issue since training camp and the performance of rookie quarterback Drake Maye who received a decent grade from Bedard despite the team's struggles.