Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears historic offensive output against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 was just scratching the surface of what Ben Johnson's group is capable of.

If the defense can turn things around to help out, this team could do some major damage this season.

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