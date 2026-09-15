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Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

Locked On Podcast Network, Lorin Cox
FootballSports
Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears
Latest episode

2355 episodes

  • Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

    Where Caleb Williams and Chicago Bears offense showed the most growth in EXPLOSIVE Week 1 win

    09/15/2026 | 32 mins.
    The Chicago Bears high-scoring offense emerged from Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's unit mastering the simple stuff.
    It's not any fancy new wrinkles. It's exactly what the Panthers defense was expecting, and they couldn't stop it.
    -
    Subscribe to Locked On Bears on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCnRo-iwMsS4iC1SobeGHA
    Follow @LockedOnBears on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lockedonbears
    Like Locked on Bears on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LockedOnBears
    -
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    Today's episode is brought to you by Kalshi. For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
    Gametime
    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
    FanDuel
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    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

    Chicago Bears offense dominated Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and can be EVEN BETTER moving forward

    09/14/2026 | 31 mins.
    The Chicago Bears historic offensive output against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 was just scratching the surface of what Ben Johnson's group is capable of.
    If the defense can turn things around to help out, this team could do some major damage this season.
    -
    Subscribe to Locked On Bears on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCnRo-iwMsS4iC1SobeGHA
    Follow @LockedOnBears on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lockedonbears
    Like Locked on Bears on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LockedOnBears
    -
    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
    Butcher Box
    If you're looking for an easier way to get great meals on the table, give ButcherBox a try.
    Go to https://ButcherBox.com/LOCKEDONNFL to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ribeye, new york strip, or filet mignon in every box for a year — with free shipping always.
    Fabletics
    Shop now at https://Fabletics.com/LOCKEDONNFL to get 70-80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP. Take a quick style quiz and be sure to select LOCKEDONNFL when prompted to unlock this offer. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t wait.
    Bask & Lather
    Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code LOCKEDON for 20% off.
    Aura
    Aura helps protect your personal information by actively removing your data from data broker sites and keeping it off. Start your free trial today at http://aura.com/aware.
    Indeed
    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
    PrizePicks
    Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFL and use code LOCKEDONNFL and get $150 if you win your first $5 lineup!
    KALSHI
    Today's episode is brought to you by Kalshi. For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
    Gametime
    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
    FanDuel
    Get three hundred fifty dollars in Bonus Bets — GUARANTEED — when you bet five dollars every day for seven days. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

    BEARS SQUAD SHOW: The Chicago Bears score 59 POINTS!! Start the season 1-0 with 59-37 W vs Panthers

    09/13/2026 | 1h
    Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and 2 Tds and ran for 2 as well! The Chicago Bears score 59 points in the victory. D'Andre Swift & Kyle Monangai run for 224 yards and 4 TDs combined. Ben Johnson did make 1 questionable decision and it was not a pretty day for Jaylon Johnson and the defense. But the Chicago Bears are 1-0!


    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
    Butcher Box
    If you're looking for an easier way to get great meals on the table, give ButcherBox a try.
    Go to https://ButcherBox.com/LOCKEDONNFL to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ribeye, new york strip, or filet mignon in every box for a year — with free shipping always.
    Fabletics
    Shop now at https://Fabletics.com/LOCKEDONNFL to get 70-80% off everything when you sign up as a new VIP. Take a quick style quiz and be sure to select LOCKEDONNFL when prompted to unlock this offer. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t wait.
    Bask & Lather
    Explore viral bestsellers and products of healthier hair of ALL types from Bask and Lather. Go to https://baskandlatherco.com and use code LOCKEDON for 20% off.
    Aura
    Aura helps protect your personal information by actively removing your data from data broker sites and keeping it off. Start your free trial today at http://aura.com/aware.

    Indeed
    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
    PrizePicks
    Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFL and use code LOCKEDONNFL and get $150 if you win your first $5 lineup!
    KALSHI
    Today's episode is brought to you by Kalshi. For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.

    Gametime
    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
    FanDuel
    Get three hundred fifty dollars in Bonus Bets — GUARANTEED — when you bet five dollars every day for seven days. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

    Chicago Bears need to re-prove themselves with statement win over Carolina Panthers in Week 1

    09/11/2026 | 31 mins.
    The Chicago Bears don't just need to beat the Carolina Panthers. They need to make a statement with an emphatic win that silences the doubters of last year's success.
    That doesn't have to mean a blowout, but the Bears need to look sharp on both sides of the ball and control the game from start to finish.
    -
    Subscribe to Locked On Bears on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCnRo-iwMsS4iC1SobeGHA
    Follow @LockedOnBears on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lockedonbears
    Like Locked on Bears on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LockedOnBears
    -
    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
    HomeChef
    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to http://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
    Quo
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    Indeed
    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
    PrizePicks
    Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFL and use code LOCKEDONNFL and get $150 if you win your first $5 lineup!
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    KALSHI
    For a limited time,Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get $10 when you trade $10.
    Gametime
    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
    FanDuel
    Get three hundred fifty dollars in Bonus Bets — GUARANTEED — when you bet five dollars every day for seven days. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears

    Bears-Panthers Preview: Chicago has to capitalize on Bryce Young mistakes and Carolina's slow starts

    09/10/2026 | 31 mins.
    The Chicago Bears have to take advantage of how slowly the Carolina Panthers start each season under Dave Canales, with more mistakes from Bryce Young before he settles in.
    Both teams have injuries to important players, but the backups in the lineups play more into the Bears favor.
    -
    Subscribe to Locked On Bears on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXCnRo-iwMsS4iC1SobeGHA
    Follow @LockedOnBears on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lockedonbears
    Like Locked on Bears on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LockedOnBears
    -
    Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
    HomeChef
    For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to http://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
    Quo
    Try QUO for free PLUS get 20% off your first 6 months when you go to http://Quo.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
    Indeed
    Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
    PrizePicks
    Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFL and use code LOCKEDONNFL and get $150 if you win your first $5 lineup!
    Odoo
    Great organizations win because operations matter. And that's why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
    Gusto
    Try Gusto today at http://gusto.com/LOCKEDONNFL, and get three months free when you run your first payroll.
    KALSHI
    For a limited time,Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get $10 when you trade $10.
    Gametime
    Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
    FanDuel
    Get three hundred fifty dollars in Bonus Bets — GUARANTEED — when you bet five dollars every day for seven days. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM
    FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Bears - Daily Podcast On The Chicago Bears
Locked On Bears podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Chicago Bears and the National Football League. Hosted by Pro Football Focus analyst Lorin Cox, the Locked On Bears podcast provides your daily Bears fix with expert guests and opinion, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Windy City franchise. The Locked On Bears podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Bears locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Bears podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
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