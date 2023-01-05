Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Back to Being Bullies with 2023 NFL Draft Class? | Broderick Jones' Fit into Offensive Line
Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast, and is joined by Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 NFL draft class is being widely heralded as one of the best in the league. One common theme between all the players: physicality. This group looks to contribute to making the Steelers a dominant team that bullies opponents at the line of scrimmage and at the point of attack. Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton and Darnell Washington all fit that bill, and could be part of a major movement for Mike Tomlin's Steelers.
Also, Jones' fit at offensive tackle could be the piece the Steelers needed to make for an offensive line. What will the process be like for him fitting in with the other starters like James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Mason Cole, and possibly Isaac Seumalo?
CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to [email protected]
Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques.
Theme music is 'Soul Kick' by Ceddy P, and 'Too Easy' by Nerdboy. Both from their label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here.
This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network.
DONATE to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with this link: https://finest.cff.org/pgh50finest/cartercritiques
