Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers

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Steelers' Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson Grow Connection, Bolster Defense | First Training Camp Fights08/07/2026 | 30 mins.Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing the interior of their defense get stronger. Both Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have played better so far in training camp and look more confident in attacking the run and covering the pass. Christopher Carter explains what he's seeing different, and shows you both answers from Queen and Wilson on how they've helped each other improve. Combine them with the improved defensive front thanks to youthful talent upgrades in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and the Steelers' defense might be tougher up the middle than it has been in years. Could that be the key to the defense taking a step up? Also, Chris talks about the first fights of training camp, and how it's showing the Steelers' best units clashing as tempers flare. Wilson was involved, but so was Pat Freiermuth and other key players. Meanwhile, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick go back and forth with Harmon and the defensive line, and the Steelers' trenches appear to sharpen each other like the classic mantra of iron on iron. Finally, Chris also talks about an injury Max Iheanachor suffered, and the new safety the Steelers signed in Israel Mukuamu.
CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to LOSTEELERSTOPICBAG@GMAIL.COM
Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques.
Theme music is 'How Can I Lose' by Johnny Quest the Rebel, under his label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here.
This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network.
Photo Credit: Charles LeClaire, Barry Reeger
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Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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Steelers' Roman Wilson, Yahya Black, Keeanu Benton Biggest Winners of First Depth Chart of Camp08/06/2026 | 32 mins.Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their first depth chart of training camp, and Christopher Carter gives you his biggest winners. Roman Wilson was named as a starter and the WR3 of the roster, which is indicative of his improvements with Aaron Rodgers in the offense. Chris explains how Wilson has found his fastball in the offense, and shows what DK Metcalf said about Wilson's confidence that's made him a better player in practices. But what does that mean for Germie Bernard? Also, Yahya Black is named as the starting nose tackle of the defense. That's a big win for him, but also for Keeanu Benton, who can now play as a 3-technique on the defensive line. Are the Steelers putting together their defensive front of the future with Derrick Harmon, Black, Benton and even Gabriel Rubio who's had a good training camp so far. Also, Chris gives his thoughts on how the Rodgers situation played out on the Pat McAfee show, and how it could impact the Steelers only if Rodgers keeps putting himself on a national stage for controversy.
CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to LOSTEELERSTOPICBAG@GMAIL.COM
Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques.
Theme music is 'How Can I Lose' by Johnny Quest the Rebel, under his label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here.
This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network.
Photo Credit: Lon Horweedel, Barry Reeger
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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STEELERS SQUAD SHOW: Aaron Rodgers Sparks Firestorm, Depth Chart + Is Steelers Camp Too Soft?08/06/2026 | 59 mins.Aaron Rodgers made headlines again, and we're breaking down everything he had to say on Wednesday night's Locked On Steelers Squad Show!
On this week's Steelers Squad Show, Tyler Feldman, Wayne Gandy, and Chris Carter react to Rodgers' controversial appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, discuss whether Mike McCarthy's first Steelers training camp has become too tame, and debate which position group should concern Steelers fans the most as the preseason approaches. Plus, Chris shares his latest observations straight from training camp in Latrobe.
On this episode:
1st Quarter: 1st Depth Chart Release + Carter's Camp Thoughts
2nd Quarter: Aaron Rodgers' controversial comments and what they mean for the Steelers
3rd Quarter: Is Mike McCarthy's training camp lacking competitiveness?
4th Quarter: The biggest roster concern heading into the 2026 season
Like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell so you never miss an episode of the Steelers Squad Show and all of our Pittsburgh Steelers coverage.
#Steelers #PittsburghSteelers #HereWeGo #AaronRodgers #NFL #SteelersNation #MikeMcCarthy #TrainingCamp #LockedOnSteelers
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everyday...
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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Steelers' Derrick Harmon, Max Iheanachor Look Like Big Winners in Padded Practices of Training Camp08/05/2026 | 39 mins.Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast, and is joined by Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their second day of fully padded practices at training camp and their two most recent first round picks stood out big time. Christopher Carter and Nick Farabaugh talk about how Derrick Harmon and Max Iheanachor have looked strong in the early practices. Harmon's power is evident with how he dominates the line of scrimmage to the point that Aaron Rodgers is calling audibles to make sure the Steelers' offense doesn't run at him. Meanwhile, Iheanachor has showed off his quick feet in practice to win reps against star edge rushers like TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. Also, Chris and Nick talk about how Mike McCarthy's passing attack is developing with Rodgers' playing more under center with a wider variety of quick passing concepts that involve DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and Michael Pittman Jr. Could this be the factor that unlocks the rest of the offense? Finally, Chris and Nick review each of the players they've awareded players of practice to throughout camp, and assign some other winners and losers of the first week of practices. Has Roman Wilson stepped into a role that will make him a bigger factor in the offense?
CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to LOSTEELERSTOPICBAG@GMAIL.COM
Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques.
Theme music is 'How Can I Lose' by Johnny Quest the Rebel, under his label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here.
This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network.
Photo Credit: Barry Reeger, Charles LeClaire
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
Home Chef
For a limited time, Home Chef is offering my listeners FIFTY PERCENT OFF and free shipping for your first box PLUS free dessert for life! Go to https://HomeChef.com/LOCKEDONNFL.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at http://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON.
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download the Kalshi app and use code [LOCKEDON] to get up to $500 in bonus credits when you trade $25.
Square
Get up to $200 off Square hardware when you sign up at https://square.com/go/lockedonnfl! #squarepod
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Steelers' Training Camp Less Competitive Under Mike McCarthy? | New SAF Rayshawn Jenkins Not Fix FS?08/04/2026 | 36 mins.Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast, and is joined by Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had their first practice in full pads of training camp, but the pads weren't popping as practice remain less competitive. Christopher Carter and Alan Saunders discuss whether that's a good or a bad thing for Mike McCarthy's first year as head coach. Could the Steelers lose their competitive edge that has gotten them through so many tough games over the years? Or could they be setting themselves up to be healthier later in the season? Also, Chris and Alan give you their top players of practice number five at Saint Vincent College, and why the offensive line had a great day in the pass protection drills. Could Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick be an elite offensive line duo in the making? How did Max Iheanachor do? Finally, Chris and Alan discuss the Steelers' addition of safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The addition provides the Steelers another player who has traditionally played more as a strong safety, joining DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker. Chris asks McCarthy if the need of a more experienced free safety is something the Steelers will address.
CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to LOSTEELERSTOPICBAG@GMAIL.COM
Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques.
Theme music is 'How Can I Lose' by Johnny Quest the Rebel, under his label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here.
This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network.
Photo Credit: Barry Reeger
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers
Locked On Steelers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the National Football League. Hosted by Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and an extra on WPXI-TV and Steeler Nation Radio, the Locked On Steelers podcast provides your daily fix of the black and gold with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, and coverage of all aspects of the legendary Steelers franchise. The Locked On Steelers podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Steelers locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Steelers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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