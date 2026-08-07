Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers

Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast.



The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeing the interior of their defense get stronger. Both Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson have played better so far in training camp and look more confident in attacking the run and covering the pass. Christopher Carter explains what he's seeing different, and shows you both answers from Queen and Wilson on how they've helped each other improve. Combine them with the improved defensive front thanks to youthful talent upgrades in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, and the Steelers' defense might be tougher up the middle than it has been in years. Could that be the key to the defense taking a step up? Also, Chris talks about the first fights of training camp, and how it's showing the Steelers' best units clashing as tempers flare. Wilson was involved, but so was Pat Freiermuth and other key players. Meanwhile, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick go back and forth with Harmon and the defensive line, and the Steelers' trenches appear to sharpen each other like the classic mantra of iron on iron. Finally, Chris also talks about an injury Max Iheanachor suffered, and the new safety the Steelers signed in Israel Mukuamu.



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Theme music is 'How Can I Lose' by Johnny Quest the Rebel, under his label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here.



This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network.



Photo Credit: Charles LeClaire, Barry Reeger



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