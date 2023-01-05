Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • Steelers' NFL Draft Class Sets Up Najee Harris for Big Year | Omar Khan's Remaining Personnel Issues
    Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast. The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 NFL Draft class added bulk and strength to both offense and defense. But the bulk on offense with Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington might be a sign that 2023 is going to be Najee Harris' year. A look at last year's numbers as well as Omar Khan's moves on offense paint an interesting picture. Also, there's one area to the defense that Omar Khan hasn't addressed much in free agency or the NFL Draft that could come back to bite the Steelers, and that's short passing coverage over the middle. Will they make free agency moves to fix the problem? Or will this be a weakness Mike Tomlin's team can fight past? CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to [email protected] Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques. Theme music is 'Soul Kick' by Ceddy P, and 'Too Easy' by Nerdboy. Both from their label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here. This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network. DONATE to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with this link: https://finest.cff.org/pgh50finest/cartercritiques Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON Ultimate Football GM To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    34:03
  • Can Joey Porter Jr. Redefine Steelers Cornerbacks? | Arthur Moats' Stories on Young Joey Porter Jr.
    Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast, and is joined by former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats. Joey Porter Jr. is more than just a nice story for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's the future of how their cornerbacks will play. Former Steeler Arthur Moats shares his insight into not only Porter Jr. as a player and NFL Draft prospect, but also stories about Porter when he was a child who hung around his dad, Joey Porter Sr., and the team. What Porter brings with Patrick Peterson could be a new look for how important cornerbacks have been in Mike Tomlin's defenses. Could this usher in a new era for Pittsburgh? Also, Keenau Benton and Nick Herbig are two additions up front for the defense. How will they fit in early on next to the likes of Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt? CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to [email protected] Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques. Theme music is 'Soul Kick' by Ceddy P, and 'Too Easy' by Nerdboy. Both from their label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here. This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network. DONATE to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with this link: https://finest.cff.org/pgh50finest/cartercritiques Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON Ultimate Football GM To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    45:56
  • How Steelers' Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington Make Early Impact | Pressure on Matt Canada
    Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast. The Pittsburgh Steelers made some strong additions to the offense with Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington in the NFL Draft. But how can they make an early impact on the offense? What part of Jones' skills at left tackle will change elements of the Steelers' offense? And can Washington earn enough snaps for the Steelers to use more 12 personnel packages? Also, what pressure does the Steelers' improved roster put on offensive coordinator Matt Canada? Can the offense finally take real steps forward? Chris Carter and Jeff Hathhorn explore what the Steelers' offense must do with Kenny Pickett to be a real threat with Najee Harris, an improved offensive line, Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and the rookies in Jones and Washington. CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to [email protected] Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques. Theme music is 'Soul Kick' by Ceddy P, and 'Too Easy' by Nerdboy. Both from their label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here. This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network. DONATE to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with this link: https://finest.cff.org/pgh50finest/cartercritiques Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON Ultimate Football GM To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    35:47
  • Steelers Back to Being Bullies with 2023 NFL Draft Class? | Broderick Jones' Fit into Offensive Line
    Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast, and is joined by Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 NFL draft class is being widely heralded as one of the best in the league. One common theme between all the players: physicality. This group looks to contribute to making the Steelers a dominant team that bullies opponents at the line of scrimmage and at the point of attack. Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton and Darnell Washington all fit that bill, and could be part of a major movement for Mike Tomlin's Steelers. Also, Jones' fit at offensive tackle could be the piece the Steelers needed to make for an offensive line. What will the process be like for him fitting in with the other starters like James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Mason Cole, and possibly Isaac Seumalo? CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to [email protected] Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques. Theme music is 'Soul Kick' by Ceddy P, and 'Too Easy' by Nerdboy. Both from their label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here. This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network. DONATE to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with this link: https://finest.cff.org/pgh50finest/cartercritiques Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON Ultimate Football GM To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    36:41
  • Steelers Draft OLB Nick Herbig at Good Value | Who Are 7th Round Picks? | Who's FA Chandon Sullivan?
    Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast. The Pittsburgh Steelers completed day three of the NFL Draft by picking Nick Herbig, outside linebacker from Wisconsin who looks to add backup edge rusher value to the roster. They also picked up cornerback Cory Trice Jr. and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in the seventh round. What's the upside to them as flier picks? Also, Omar Khan made a free agent signing on draft day by getting slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Who is he? And is he an upgrade over Arthur Maulet? CALL INTO THE SHOW AT 412-223-6644 or if international, e-mail your audio message to [email protected] Follow Chris Carter on Twitter: @CarterCritiques. Theme music is 'Soul Kick' by Ceddy P, and 'Too Easy' by Nerdboy. Both from their label Renaissance Music. Find more from their label here. This show is part of the Locked on Podcast Network. DONATE to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with this link: https://finest.cff.org/pgh50finest/cartercritiques Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. PrizePicks First time users can receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100 with promo code LOCKEDON. That’s PrizePicks.com – promo code; LOCKEDON Ultimate Football GM To download the game just visit Ultimate-GM.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store. FanDuel Make Every Moment More. Place your first FIVE DOLLAR bet to get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in Free Bets – win or lose! Visit Fanduel.com/LockedOn today to get started FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    15:18

About Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers

Christopher Carter, of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and an extra on WPXI-TV and Steeler Nation Radio digs deep on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL, everyday and all year long. Everything you need to know about the Steelers Monday through Friday. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. #steelers #nfl
