Locked On Steelers – Daily Podcast On The Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, hosts the Locked on Steelers podcast, and is joined by former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats. Joey Porter Jr. is more than just a nice story for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's the future of how their cornerbacks will play. Former Steeler Arthur Moats shares his insight into not only Porter Jr. as a player and NFL Draft prospect, but also stories about Porter when he was a child who hung around his dad, Joey Porter Sr., and the team. What Porter brings with Patrick Peterson could be a new look for how important cornerbacks have been in Mike Tomlin's defenses. Could this usher in a new era for Pittsburgh? Also, Keenau Benton and Nick Herbig are two additions up front for the defense. How will they fit in early on next to the likes of Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt?