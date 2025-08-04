What if everything you’ve been told about success: grind harder, hustle more, scale fast, wasn’t just wrong… but the reason you feel stuck?In this trailer episode of The Cody Hofhine Show, Cody introduces the mission behind the podcast: to help entrepreneurs lead with vision, build with purpose, and create results that matter, not just in business, but in life.You'll hear how this show is different and why now is the time to redefine what success really looks like. Enjoy the show!You'll Learn How To:Lead with faith and build from the inside outCreate lasting success without burnoutReplace hustle culture with powerful habits that stickBuild a business that aligns with your values and visionWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:00:32 – What if hustle culture is keeping you stuck?00:53 – Why leadership starts with who you are, not what you do01:19 – The real stuff behind the numbers and strategies01:27 - Success that truly lasts and doesn't burn you out02:13 – The price of glorifying the grind02:36 - Aiming for more peace, meaning, and fulfillment in your life02:59 - How you build matters just as much as what you buildWho This Show is For:Purpose-driven entrepreneurs ready to break free from burnoutBusiness leaders who want to grow without losing themselvesDreamers looking to align their life and business with what really mattersWhy You Should Listen:If you want to heed the call to lead from within, build habits that last, and shift into becoming the kind of person who can thrive without losing yourself in the process, the Cody Hofhine Show is for you. Listen and enjoy the show!Follow Cody Hofhine for tools, resources, and support on your journey:Website: https://codyhofhine.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codyhofhine/

Vulnerability is the deepest form of connection. Most people don’t know how to correct someone without crushing them. Whether it is your team or your kids, giving feedback usually feels like walking on eggshells, or it blows up and damages trust.In this episode of The Cody Hofhine Show, Cody breaks down the exact 4-step framework he uses to lead tough conversations with clarity, care, and impact. It is called the L.E.A.D. method, a simple but powerful approach that anchors every correction in your core values.You will hear real-life stories, parenting moments, and leadership lessons you can apply immediately! This is a must-listen episode for you. Enjoy the show!You'll Learn How To:Give feedback that lands and liftsEstablish your core values that everyone in the team can shareUse your values as the foundation for every leadership conversationBe vulnerable as a leader without losing respectShift from controlling people to creating a consistent cultureWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:01:20 – Why most people don't know how to correct someone without crushing them01:42 - Why every correction starts with values02:23 - Why does value-based leadership work?03:24 - What the L.E.A.D. framework stands for03:26 - L: List the value that wasn’t upheld04:51 - E: Example from your own life where you fell short too07:40 – A: Awareness—share the lesson you learned08:21 – D: Discover. Give them time to discover how they can show up better next time09:41 – How to praise in public the right way10:25 - Think of someone in your team who needs correction right now10:56 – “Values shape culture, but courage reinforces them”Who This Episode is For:Leaders who struggle with giving feedback and correctionParents who want to correct their kids with connection, not criticismTeam leaders who want to establish core values that their team can followAnyone building a values-driven culture at home or workWhy You Should Listen:If you've ever avoided feedback out of fear it would hurt the relationship, or said something you wish you could take back, this episode will help. Cody gives you a clear and compassionate roadmap to lead with values and build trust even when the conversation gets uncomfortable.Follow Cody Hofhine for tools, resources, and support on your journey:Website: https://codyhofhine.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codyhofhine/

With the right team, you can achieve any dream you have. If you continue to hire C players, it may be time to take a closer look in the mirror.In this episode of The Cody Hofhine Show, Cody shares the hard truth about leadership and why your team is often a reflection of who you are as a leader. A-players don’t work for average leaders, and if you want to build a business that actually scales, you’ve got to become someone worth following.Cody walks you through the exact mindset shifts, habits, and personal work that helped him attract top talent, retain high-level performers, and create a culture that people don’t want to leave. Listen and enjoy!You'll Learn How To:Become the kind of leader who naturally pulls in high-caliber talent, not by begging and luckBreak free from victim thinking and start leading with ownershipQuit chasing external strategy and focus on personal developmentManage people with emotional intelligence and maturityClose the “integrity gap” between who you are and who you show onlineMake bold decisions and be accountable for the outcomeWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:01:41 - Where are all the good people?02:12 - How do I get the right team around me? Don't look for them, attract them03:12 – Darren Hardy’s “wife list” and the power of becoming worthy05:20 - "A players" are drawn to "A leaders"05:42 - Leadership is about internal mastery, not external tactics06:28 – Five core traits that real leaders develop06:46 - A great leader is a vision-driven08:01 – Emotional intelligence vs Seagull management09:30 - A great leader has integrity and character10:12 – Why decisiveness and accountability must go together11:03 – You don’t build followers, you build leaders12:22 – Jim Rohn on income and personal development13:43 - Closing the gap between your real and “online” self17:48 - How to define culture before you hire18:53 – Why culture is non-negotiable in the hiring process20:18 – How to screen for top-tier talent22:51 - The mirror never lies, your team reflects your leadership24:02 – Show up, get visible, and start doing the repsWho This Episode is For:Business owners who are frustrated with low-performing teamsLeaders who want to attract and keep top talentEntrepreneurs who are ready to take full ownershipAnyone who wants to be the kind of leader people choose to followWhy You Should Listen:If you are tired of team members underperforming, constantly hiring and rehiring, or feeling like no one “gets it,” this episode is for you! Cody lays down what separates real leaders from bosses, and how you can build a team of loyal A-players by first leveling up yourself.Follow Cody Hofhine for tools, resources, and support on your journey:Website: https://codyhofhine.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codyhofhine/

What if you didn’t have to sacrifice your family, your peace, or your purpose just to grow your business?In this first full episode of The Cody Hofhine Show, Cody breaks down a personal formula he and his wife created. It is called the R.I.C.H.E.S. formula to help entrepreneurs like you find balance and fulfillment without the burnout.Cody shares real-life stories, including what it means to show up fully present, why “equal time” is a myth, and how focusing on six key areas of life can radically shift your business and personal life. Enjoy the show!You'll Learn How To:Stop chasing balance and start being present where it matters mostPrioritize the six areas that define a meaningful, successful lifeBuild wealth that includes more than just incomeCreate systems for growth that don't cost you your relationships or healthWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:01:08 – The birth of the R.I.C.H.E.S. formula02:40 - Balance is not about equal time03:43 – R is for Relationships: nurturing the people that matter06:03 – I is for Income: investing your time in what drives results08:42 – C is for Character & H is for Health: building yourself from the inside out08:52 - Two Cores of Character: Intellectual and Spiritual10:36 - Two Cores of Health: Physical and Emotional Health12:35 – E is for Experiences: how presence creates lifelong memories15:49 – S is for Service: What we give back that impact?18:46 – Putting it all together: presence in every area of lifeWho This Episode is For:Entrepreneurs who feel overwhelmed by trying to do it allBusiness owners craving a way to grow without burning outParents, leaders, and visionaries who want success and meaningAnyone who believes success isn’t worth it if it costs you the people you loveWhy You Should Listen:If you feel stretched thin or like you are constantly dropping the ball in one area of life to keep another one spinning, this episode gives you a proven framework. Cody opens up about the moments that shaped him, the losses that changed his perspective, and the habits that help him lead with intention. You’ll walk away with clarity and tools to build a business and a life you love. Follow Cody Hofhine for tools, resources, and support on your journey:Website: https://codyhofhine.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codyhofhine/

Most people think that sales is about having a perfect script or flawless close. The truth is, sales have less to do with persuasion; it is through connection.In this episode, Cody shares a powerful perspective shift that could change the way you approach sales forever. From a Delta pilot who never sold a thing but made him a loyal customer for life, to a $30K real estate deal won on connection alone, this is the episode that brings the human side of sales back!You'll Learn How To:Create a sincere human connection to your sales advantageStop chasing scripts and start building trustReshape how you approach salesLead conversations that open relationships, not just close dealsUse the Platinum Rule to understand what your buyers needWhat You'll Learn in This Episode:01:21 - Sales isn’t about scripts, it’s about connection01:54 - One truth that reshaped Cody's way of approaching sales02:48 - The Delta pilot who won Cody over forever04:25 – Recognizing your team builds brand loyalty06:04 – What handwritten notes can do for your business07:24 - Deep heartfelt connection beats perfect sales pitch08:28 – Why Cody pays more to fly with Delta09:40 – Cody's core value in life and business: The heart-first approach10:39 – The Platinum Rule: treat others the way they want to be treated11:20 – How one $30K deal was won with zero negotiation tricks13:30 – Forget the script, ask better questions13:48 - Sales isn't about closing, it's about opening relationshipsWho This Episode is For:People leading a team who want to lead from the heartBusiness owners who want to build a real connection with people and not just stick to scriptsEntrepreneurs who are tired of relying on gimmicks and closing hacksAnyone who wants to sell with heart and not hypeWhy You Should Listen:If your offers are getting ignored, or you are wondering why prospects keep ghosting you even though your prices, pitch, and product are solid, this is your wake-up call. Cody shares a strategy that beats perfect pitches, gimmicks, and other hype… just a sincere and heartful human connection. This is sales redefined, with heart. Listen and enjoy!Follow Cody Hofhine for tools, resources, and support on your journey:Website: https://codyhofhine.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codyhofhine/

Are you looking for a podcast about building a business, but you don’t want to lose your family, your faith, or yourself along the way? The Cody Hofhine Show is for entrepreneurs, leaders, dreamers, and anyone who wants to grow in business and life…without sacrificing the things that matter most. Each week, you’ll hear honest, real conversations about how to build a successful business and become the kind of leader, parent, and person you want to be. This show is for people who care just as much about the kind of person they are at home as the goals they achieve in their business. If you want more peace, more purpose, and more connection in your life, you’re in the right place.Most business podcasts talk about hustle and grinding harder, but here, we talk about how to build something meaningful. If you love shows like The Diary of a CEO, The Ed Mylett Show, the Tony Robbins Podcast, Robin Sharma’s Mastery Sessions, or Bedros Keuilian’s Empire Podcast, you’ll feel right at home. Cody Hofhine brings you real stories from his own journey as a faith-driven entrepreneur, as well as guests who have built businesses while keeping their faith and family strong. You’ll hear about the good times and the hard times; the wins, the failures, and the lessons that come from both. This isn’t just another business podcast. It’s a place for real people who want to grow as leaders, build their faith, and create a life they love with their families right by their side.Are you searching for a podcast about business and family? Wondering how to balance your work and your home life, or how to lead with faith in a busy world? Do you want to hear from other entrepreneurs who are building businesses that support their lives, not just consume them? The Cody Hofhine Show is here to help you do that. We believe you can build a business that is both successful and aligned with your values. You’ll learn how to set healthy boundaries, how to keep your priorities straight, and how to build habits that help you stay true to who you are. We talk about how to avoid burnout, what to do when you’re feeling stuck, and how to find meaning in your work every day.Each episode is full of practical tips, honest advice, and real-life stories you can relate to. We talk about leading your team, growing as a spouse and parent, and making decisions that honor your faith and your family. You’ll hear about how to handle stress, find peace in the hard times, and celebrate the wins that matter most. If you’ve ever wondered how to build a business with purpose, or searched for the best entrepreneur podcast for business owners, you’ve found it. This show is for faith-driven leaders who want more out of life and work; more alignment, more peace, and more impact.We talk about what really matters: how to become the kind of leader your family looks up to, how to attract the right people to your business, and how to live with integrity every day. You’ll learn how to grow as a person, not just as a business owner, and how to build a business that supports your dreams, without letting go of your faith or your family. We believe true success means more than just money or numbers. It’s about the people you love, the values you stand for, and the legacy you leave behind. If you want to build a business that lasts and a life that you’re proud of, this podcast is for you.Whether you’re a new entrepreneur, a seasoned business leader, or someone trying to find purpose and balance in your work and home life, you’ll find wisdom, encouragement, and a community who gets it. Hit play, subscribe, and join us as we grow together. The Cody Hofhine Show is your invitation to build something that truly matters, starting today.