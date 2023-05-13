Cracking the Code of Hardware Manufacturing with Scott Miller

Scott Miller is a seasoned entrepreneur, engineer and supply chain/manufacturing expert. He has been involved in many teams that were focused on getting concept to product including the first ever Roomba! He brings a wealth of knowledge, rules of thumb and kindness to entrepreneurs all around. What you can expect from this episode is discussions around:Outsourcing vs. insourcing: metrics to make an informative decision that works best with your business and innovation productWorking with manufacturers, factories and suppliers from a low leverage standpointTiming and Design StabilityLifecycle TestingDual-SourcingApproaching and finding the right fit with Contract ManufacturersQuality AssuranceSetting up Manufacturing Service Agreements (MSAs) for success and leverageSourcing Options for components globallyMusic by: Joel Caffey (in addition to royalty-free music provided by Descript)