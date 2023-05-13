Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Builder Circle by Pratik

Podcast The Builder Circle by Pratik
A podcast that aims to build a hardware development community and enable hardware entrepreneurs, engineers and builders. More
TechnologyBusinessEntrepreneurship
  • Cracking the Code of Hardware Manufacturing with Scott Miller
    Scott Miller is a seasoned entrepreneur, engineer and supply chain/manufacturing expert. He has been involved in many teams that were focused on getting concept to product including the first ever Roomba! He brings a wealth of knowledge, rules of thumb and kindness to entrepreneurs all around. What you can expect from this episode is discussions around:Outsourcing vs. insourcing: metrics to make an informative decision that works best with your business and innovation productWorking with manufacturers, factories and suppliers from a low leverage standpointTiming and Design StabilityLifecycle TestingDual-SourcingApproaching and finding the right fit with Contract ManufacturersQuality AssuranceSetting up Manufacturing Service Agreements (MSAs) for success and leverageSourcing Options for components globallyMusic by: Joel Caffey (in addition to royalty-free music provided by Descript)
    5/15/2023
    1:14:49
  • Hardware Case Study: Navigating the Full Product Lifecycle with Bridget Hunter-Jones
    In our first case study episode, we talk to Bridget Hunter-Jones from Impact Biosystems, a startup developing an adaptive muscle scanner hardware and software solution, about the following topics;Market Research and ValidationCommunicating Complex Systems to a Mass AudienceInsourcing vs. Outsourcing Functions at an Early Stage (i.e. engineering, industrial design, manufacturing..etc.)Product Design Strategy and Requirements GenerationFinding, Choosing and Managing Overseas VendorsDetermining Target Cost of GoodsDesign ConsiderationsNote: This episode provides insights into market research, effective communication, engineering decisions, supplier relationships, cost determination, yield optimization, and design considerations in the hardware manufacturing industry.Music by: Joel Caffey (in addition to royalty-free music provided by Descript)
    5/15/2023
    1:09:46
  • Mastering the Art of Modern Hardware Development and Innovation with Tyler Mincey
    In this episode, we delve into the world of modern hardware development and uncover its intricacies. Tyler Mincey, shares invaluable experiences from his time at Apple during the launch of the first iPhone, as well as his insights as a General Partner interacting with hardware entrepreneurs daily. Gain exclusive perspectives from industry giants like Apple and be inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit that drives innovation forward. Get ready for a deep dive into the remarkable journey of bringing revolutionary hardware products to life.The Episode centers around: Tailoring Program ManagementThe Power of Demos and PrototypesIterative Testing for SuccessBalancing Design Fidelity and CollaborationHarnessing the Power of ConstraintsR&D and Moving the ConstraintsValidating Technology and Business ViabilityThe Future of Hardware Development: Embracing AI for Accelerated Innovation
    5/15/2023
    49:29
  • The Pilot: Unveiling the Blueprint of "The Builder Circle"
    Introducing The Builder Circle, a podcast dedicated to helping individuals transform their ideas into physical systems and products. Created out of a passion for mentoring and assisting entrepreneurs, this podcast aims to bridge the gap between aspiring founders and the expertise they need. The episodes are designed to be easily consumable, with TL;DL (Too Long; Didn't Listen) summaries at the end, allowing listeners to grasp key takeaways in a shorter time frame. The podcast offers actionable advice, expert insights, and discusses real-world case studies to empower and inspire entrepreneurs.Join us on this exciting journey as we delve into topics such as manufacturing, product design, and supply chain management, providing guidance every step of the way.Music Credit: Tom Stoke and Joel Caffey (alongside royalty free music provided by Descript)
    5/13/2023
    11:36

