Hardware Case Study: Navigating the Full Product Lifecycle with Bridget Hunter-Jones
In our first case study episode, we talk to Bridget Hunter-Jones from Impact Biosystems, a startup developing an adaptive muscle scanner hardware and software solution, about the following topics;Market Research and ValidationCommunicating Complex Systems to a Mass AudienceInsourcing vs. Outsourcing Functions at an Early Stage (i.e. engineering, industrial design, manufacturing..etc.)Product Design Strategy and Requirements GenerationFinding, Choosing and Managing Overseas VendorsDetermining Target Cost of GoodsDesign ConsiderationsNote: This episode provides insights into market research, effective communication, engineering decisions, supplier relationships, cost determination, yield optimization, and design considerations in the hardware manufacturing industry.