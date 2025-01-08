E11: How We Are Building a Mid Term Rental Portfolio and the Side Benefits
In this episode we give an update on ringing in the new year and how we used a side benefit of our Mid Term Rental (MTR) to stay in a vacation home for free. We also dive into how we got started with our MTR business and what we are doing to scale this up.
E10: Raising Money to Scale to 270 Properties in 3 Years | Ethan Temianka & Sherry Wang
In this episode we interview our first guests Ethan Temianka & Sherry Wang. Ethan got started by raising money for his first deal in CA. From there he scaled one house at a time until he was able to launch his own fund which led to the acquisition of 270 properties over a 3 year period. Ethan talks about the sacrifices he has made along the way and the less glamorous part of building wealth when he got his start. He is now in a dispo cycle and is taking on much larger projects with the knowledge and experience he has gained over the last 10 years.
E9: Strategic Ways to Buy a Property
In this episode we talk about creative ways we have bought properties and some of the tools we use to give us an edge up on the competition. We also discuss ways in which we find off market properties so we can be the first to make an offer.
E8: Properties We Have Bought and Sold Inside Our Super 401K
In this episode we dive into some of the actual deals we have done inside our Super 401K. We go over the numbers on the acquisition through the life cycle to disposition.
E7: Supercharge Your Retirement With a Super 401K
In this episode we talk about how we have supercharged our retirement with a super 401K and how anyone can open up a self directed retirement account whether you are a business owner or an employee. We talk about how we invest in real estate inside this Super 401K.
