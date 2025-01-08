E10: Raising Money to Scale to 270 Properties in 3 Years | Ethan Temianka & Sherry Wang

In this episode we interview our first guests Ethan Temianka & Sherry Wang. Ethan got started by raising money for his first deal in CA. From there he scaled one house at a time until he was able to launch his own fund which led to the acquisition of 270 properties over a 3 year period. Ethan talks about the sacrifices he has made along the way and the less glamorous part of building wealth when he got his start. He is now in a dispo cycle and is taking on much larger projects with the knowledge and experience he has gained over the last 10 years.