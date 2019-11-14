The Boghouse
Matt and Melissa Dunphy
Matt and Melissa Dunphy buy a magic theater from a pedophile, discover treasure, and become accidental amateur archaeologists. More
Available Episodes
5 of 27
Episode 27: Second Sift
News and small artifacts from the 103 South Privy - this episode was recorded in March 2022, but it took us 8 months to edit it, lol
Episode 26: Stuff the British Threw Down the Hole
From the 103 South Privy: Tankards, kookpots, bones, pipes, bowls and more
Episode 25: Passing time in a pandemic with old buildings, new jobs, and an extended privy dig
Melissa and Matt emerge from the pandemic, sell their house, and dig a privy.
Episode 24: Following Ennion Williams around Massachusetts
Melissa and Matt visit Boston and Salem for a concert but end up in a Boghouse inspired whirlwind tour of lesser known Revolutionary War locations
Episode 23: Annapolis, Kent Island, and Benjamin Mifflin
The first Boghouse travel show, in which Matt and Melissa accidentally journey to historical destinations in Maryland
