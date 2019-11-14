Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Matt and Melissa Dunphy
Matt and Melissa Dunphy buy a magic theater from a pedophile, discover treasure, and become accidental amateur archaeologists. More
Matt and Melissa Dunphy buy a magic theater from a pedophile, discover treasure, and become accidental amateur archaeologists. More

  • Episode 27: Second Sift
    News and small artifacts from the 103 South Privy - this episode was recorded in March 2022, but it took us 8 months to edit it, lol
    11/23/2022
    1:14:37
  • Episode 26: Stuff the British Threw Down the Hole
    From the 103 South Privy: Tankards, kookpots, bones, pipes, bowls and more
    3/6/2022
    1:19:05
  • Episode 25: Passing time in a pandemic with old buildings, new jobs, and an extended privy dig
    Melissa and Matt emerge from the pandemic, sell their house, and dig a privy.
    2/10/2022
    56:41
  • Episode 24: Following Ennion Williams around Massachusetts
    Melissa and Matt visit Boston and Salem for a concert but end up in a Boghouse inspired whirlwind tour of lesser known Revolutionary War locations
    12/24/2019
    44:06
  • Episode 23: Annapolis, Kent Island, and Benjamin Mifflin
    The first Boghouse travel show, in which Matt and Melissa accidentally journey to historical destinations in Maryland
    11/14/2019
    51:49

