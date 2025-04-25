Powered by RND
The Black Box Aviation Podcast
The Black Box Aviation Podcast
The Black Box Aviation Podcast

The Black Box
Aviation
The Black Box Aviation Podcast
  • Hot Topic Briefing #2 – Delta Flight 2276 Tailpipe Fire in Orlando: What Happened and Why It Matters
    In this Hot Topic Briefing of The Black Box Aviation Podcast, we break down the dramatic incident involving Delta Flight 2276, which experienced a tailpipe fire at the gate in Orlando. What exactly caused this fiery event? What should pilots do in this scenario—and more importantly, what should they not do?We dive into the mechanics of a tailpipe fire, the crucial role of checklist discipline, and the decision-making process that determines whether to evacuate an aircraft or keep passengers on board. Evacuations can save lives—but they also come with serious risks, including injuries to passengers. This episode unpacks how crews weigh these life-and-death choices in real-time.Whether you're an aviator, enthusiast, or just curious about what goes on behind the flight deck door, this is a must-listen.📩 Connect with Us:🌐 Website: www.theblackboxaviationpodcast.com✉️ Email: [email protected]📸 Instagram: @the_black_box01🐦 X (Twitter): @the_black_box01📲 Text Line: 203-699-6792
    19:46
  • TSA Takedowns, Volcano Warnings & the VFR Maze: Spring Break in the Sky
    This week on The BlackBox Aviation Podcast, we’re diving headfirst into the chaos, comedy, and close calls of spring break air travel—aviator style. I share stories from the road (and sky), including the saga of dragging golf clubs through JetBlue's SRQ route, how a sentimental pocket knife survived post-9/11 TSA... until it didn’t, and why TSA always finds my sunscreen but misses the good stuff.Plus, we nerd out at the legendary Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, where volcano warnings double as desk decor and you can spot fellow pilots by their iPads. Oh, and wait ‘til you hear about the group heading straight into the volcano. No joke.Then we shift gears to talk about a tragic helicopter crash in the NYC VFR corridor—what the corridor is, why it matters, and how airspace classes work (yes, there’s a pop quiz). From Sully’s miracle on the Hudson to a Yankees pitcher’s fatal SR20 crash, we revisit New York’s infamous aviation incidents and the evolving safety landscape.Whether you’re hauling sunscreen to Hawaii or skimming the East River in a P-3 Orion, this episode’s packed with laughs, lessons, and love for aviation.📩 Connect with Us:🌐 Website: www.theblackboxaviationpodcast.com✉️ Email: [email protected]📸 Instagram: @the_black_box01🐦 X (Twitter): @the_black_box01📲 Text Line: 203-699-6792
    1:06:10
  • Hot Topic Briefing #1: The Mitsubishi MU-2 Crash in Upstate New York
    Welcome to the very first episode of our new mini-series, Hot Topic Briefing, where we dive into one pressing issue in aviation in a quick, focused format.This week, we're breaking down the tragic crash of the Mitsubishi MU-2 in upstate New York. We’ll examine what’s known so far, the aircraft's controversial safety record, and what this incident could mean for the industry.Whether you're a pilot, enthusiast, or aviation safety advocate, this briefing delivers the essential takeaways you need to stay informed.🔊 Stay tuned for expert insight and hard questions—because every black box has a story.📩 Connect with Us:🌐 Website: www.theblackboxaviationpodcast.com✉️ Email: [email protected]📸 Instagram: @the_black_box01🐦 X (Twitter): @the_black_box01📲 Text Line: 203-699-6792
    26:01
  • Red Flag Captains, Go-Arounds & Dog Barf: Regional Turbulence in the Skies | BlackBox Aviation Podcast
    Buckle up—it’s another wild ride in the jumpseat! This week on the BlackBox Aviation Podcast, we swap crazy cockpit stories, including a go-around that left more than just the passengers a little queasy (yes, a dog barfed). We also break down a walking red flag of a captain that had us all doing double-takes.On the industry side, we dive into big moves in the regional world: the surprise Mesa-Republic merger announcement and what it could mean for pilots and passengers alike. Plus, what’s next for Air Wisconsin now that American’s giving them the cold shoulder?Grab your headset, hit play, and don’t forget to check your six—things are getting turbulent.📩 Connect with Us:🌐 Website: www.theblackboxaviationpodcast.com✉️ Email: [email protected]📸 Instagram: @the_black_box01🐦 X (Twitter): @the_black_box01📲 Text Line: 203-699-6792
    49:30
  • Special Guest! From P-3 Sensor Operator to Major Airline Captain and Airline Interviewer. Including Funny Crashpad Stories and Interview Fails
    In this episode of The Black Box Aviation Podcast, we're joined by a special guest who started his aviation journey as a P-3 sensor operator in the military, worked his way up through the ranks, and is now a major airline captain and airline interviewer. But before the stripes and interviews, the three of us were just broke pilots sharing a crashpad at the infamous Clarion Hotel in Detroit.We share hilarious crashpad memories, including how the hotel's "free" breakfast became a lifeline—because when you're down to pocket change, even stale Froot Loops that chew like Skittles can taste like gold.We also dive into some wild aviation stories, including:✈️ A near-miss at DCA involving a Delta flight and a military flyover at Arlington National Cemetery🗣️ An unbelievable fist fight between air traffic controllers (yes, you read that right)From crashpad comedy to real talk about airline interviews—what works, what flops, and why confidence (not cockiness) is key—this episode has it all.📩 Connect with Us:🌐 Website: www.theblackboxaviationpodcast.com✉️ Email: [email protected]📸 Instagram: @the_black_box01🐦 X (Twitter): @the_black_box01📲 Text Line: 203-699-6792
About The Black Box Aviation Podcast

Aviation related topics brought to you by airline pilots, military pilots and professional aviation experts. Discussions including personal experience involving life as a professional aviator, the airline industry and everything else that comes with the curiosity of flying. Contact us at: Email: [email protected] Instagram: the_black_box01 X: @the_black_box01
LeisureAviation

