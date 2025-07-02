Lance Zimmerman: Beef Market Outlook | Ep. 134

In this episode of The Beef Podcast Show, Lance Zimmerman, Senior Beef Cattle Industry Analyst at Rabobank, explains why cattle prices may remain high for years and how current supply and demand trends compare to past cycles. He explores the economics behind beef demand, trade implications from exports, and why rebuilding the herd takes time. Understand the complexity behind global beef markets and price forecasting."Beef demand in the first quarter of 2025 is 50% higher than it was in the first quarter of 1998."Meet the guest: Lance Zimmerman holds an M.S. in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University and is Senior Beef Cattle Industry Analyst at Rabobank. With over two decades of experience in market analysis and cattle production, his work focuses on strategic insights that support stakeholders across the beef supply chain. He provides insights on economic cycles, herd management, and protein demand.What you will learn:(00:00) Highlight(01:49) Introduction(06:14) Price trend outlook(09:29) Herd rebuild timing(12:50) Beef demand growth(17:40) Price elasticity explained(27:49) Export market impacts(39:06) Risk mitigation strategy(43:23) Final three questionsThe Beef Podcast Show is trusted and supported by innovative companies like:* Pro Earth Animal Health* bioMérieux- dsm-firmenich- Virbac