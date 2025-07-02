Dr. Paul Fricke: Beef-on-Dairy Revolution | Ep. 136
In this episode of The Beef Podcast Show, Dr. Paul Fricke from the University of Wisconsin-Madison discusses the rise of beef-on-dairy, exploring its origins, benefits, and the economics behind its growth. He explains the main reason for the dramatic increase in the use of beef semen to inseminate dairy cows and how it has become a game-changer for producers. Listen now on all major platforms!"Beef semen in dairy cows has exploded in popularity, significantly impacting the dairy and beef industries."Meet the guest: Dr. Paul M. Fricke is a Professor of Dairy Science and Extension Specialist in Dairy Cattle Reproduction at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He holds a Ph.D. in Reproductive Physiology from North Dakota State University. Dr. Fricke's research and extension work aims to improve reproductive efficiency in dairy cattle through applied management strategies and new reproductive technologies.Liked this one? Don't stop now — Here's what we think you'll love!What you will learn:(00:00) Highlight(01:27) Introduction(04:25) Beef-on-dairy insights(05:28) Reproductive challenges in dairy(09:56) Beef semen selection criteria(11:53) Beef semen usage in dairy(20:17) IVP embryos(25:17) Final three questions
Lance Zimmerman: Beef Market Outlook | Ep. 134
In this episode of The Beef Podcast Show, Lance Zimmerman, Senior Beef Cattle Industry Analyst at Rabobank, explains why cattle prices may remain high for years and how current supply and demand trends compare to past cycles. He explores the economics behind beef demand, trade implications from exports, and why rebuilding the herd takes time. Understand the complexity behind global beef markets and price forecasting. Listen now on all major platforms!"Beef demand in the first quarter of 2025 is 50% higher than it was in the first quarter of 1998."Meet the guest: Lance Zimmerman holds an M.S. in Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University and is Senior Beef Cattle Industry Analyst at Rabobank. With over two decades of experience in market analysis and cattle production, his work focuses on strategic insights that support stakeholders across the beef supply chain. He provides insights on economic cycles, herd management, and protein demand.Liked this one? Don't stop now — Here's what we think you'll love!What you will learn:(00:00) Highlight(01:49) Introduction(06:14) Price trend outlook(09:29) Herd rebuild timing(12:50) Beef demand growth(17:40) Price elasticity explained(27:49) Export market impacts(39:06) Risk mitigation strategy(43:23) Final three questions
Dr. Cliff Lamb: Synchronization Strategies for Cattle | Ep. 131
In this episode of The Beef Podcast Show, Dr. Cliff Lamb, Director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, shares his expertise in reproductive physiology to enhance the production efficiency of beef cattle operations. From the economic benefits of synchronization protocols to improving herd fertility and shortening calving seasons, Dr. Lamb explains how these strategies transform reproductive management. Tune in now on all major platforms!"Using synchronization systems reduces calving seasons and increases uniformity in calf crops."Meet the guest: Dr. Cliff Lamb is the Director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, overseeing cutting-edge programs in agriculture, natural resources, and life sciences. With a Ph.D. and M.S. in Reproductive Physiology from Kansas State University, Dr. Lamb has spent his career advancing reproductive management techniques in beef cattle.What you will learn:(00:00) Highlight(01:57) Introduction(04:50) Synchronization protocols(06:36) Benefits of AI in cattle(10:41) Advantages of synchronization(12:52) Challenges in adoption(19:31) Advice for new adopters(27:46) Final three questions
Dr. Kacie McCarthy: Pre-Breeding Bull Management | Ep. 130
In this episode of The Beef Podcast Show, Dr. Kacie McCarthy, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, discusses key strategies for managing bulls to maximize reproductive performance during the breeding season. She shares insights from her research on yearling bull development, the effects of over-conditioning, weight loss during the breeding season, and their impact on semen quality and overall fertility. Tune in now on all major platforms!"I would strongly encourage folks to consider getting breeding soundness exams done prior to the breeding season, just so you've got some time to make adjustments."Meet the guest: Dr. Kacie McCarthy is an Assistant Professor and Beef Cow-Calf Specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She holds a Ph.D. in Animal Sciences from North Dakota State University and a Master's from New Mexico State University. Dr. McCarthy's research focuses on improving beef cow-calf production efficiency, reproductive technologies, and supplementation strategies.What you will learn:(00:00) Highlight(01:51) Introduction(06:53) Research on bull development(09:39) Weight loss & semen quality(14:49) Yearling bull care(20:21) Impact of environmental factors(24:51) Advice for producers(26:04) Final three questions
Dr. John Ritten: The Future of Sustainable Beef | Ep. 129
In this special episode of The Beef Podcast Show, celebrating Beef Month, Dr. John Ritten from Colorado State University explores the complexities of sustainability in beef production. He discusses balancing economic, environmental, and social factors, the role of consumers and policymakers, and how producers can adopt solutions while maintaining profitability. Learn why long-term data, regional adaptability, and holistic decision-making are essential for the future of the beef industry. Listen now on all major platforms!"Sustainability is a big word—ask ten people, and you'll get twenty definitions. The real challenge is balancing environmental, economic, and social factors in a way that benefits everyone."Meet the guest: Dr. John Ritten is a Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at Colorado State University's AgNext program. With a Ph.D. in Natural Resource Economics from Colorado State University, an MBA from New Mexico State University, and a B.S. in Marketing from Arizona State University, he specializes in sustainable livestock systems. His work focuses on balancing economic, environmental, and social outcomes in beef production.What you will learn:(00:00) Highlight(01:31) Introduction(03:46) Defining sustainability(07:30) Economic viability in beef(12:20) Consumer-driven industry shifts(17:03) Policy impacts on production(23:23) Regional challenges in beef(28:02) Final three questions
