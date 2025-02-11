Live from SXSW - Scientific Storytelling: The Audio Advantage

Podcasting has exploded in the last 5 years, with every celebrity, brand, and influencer investing in audio. It’s estimated that 144MM people in the U.S. listen to a podcast monthly. With scale and an ability to build audience connections, podcasts have become effective at communicating complex information in a digestible way–making them perfect for sharing science-based stories. Many have heard the term "gene therapy," but how many know what it means? How do you explain the science behind artificial intelligence or designing the Mars Rover? Audio allows us to do this, while enhancing the impact of science communications. Join the Pfizer Podcast team, NASA, UT Austin, and Wonder Media Network as they share their audio expertise and accessible approach to scientific storytelling.Featured experts:Shira Atkins, CRO & Co-Founder, Wonder Media NetworkEllen Gerstein, Head Of Digital Communications, Pfizer Inc.Katie Konans, Audio Storytelling Lead, NASAKristen Wynn, Program Manager, The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School, Livestrong Cancer InstitutesThis episode was recorded live in Austin, TX on Monday March 11 as part of Pfizer’s takeover of the South by Southwest podcasting lounge.