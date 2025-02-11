The intersection of biology and technology is revolutionizing drug discovery. In this episode, host Jeremiah Owyang and expert guests explore the crucial role of data in advancing medical science, from the serendipitous discoveries of the past to the cutting-edge techniques of today. They delve into the history of drug development, the rise of "omics," and the innovative single-cell sequencing that is transforming our understanding of the human body for the benefit of drug discovery. Today, scientists are using vast amounts of data to fuel artificial intelligence models, in the quest for new and better medicines. Featured Guests:– James Lowe, Research Fellow at the University of Exeter– Kellie Kravarik, Associate Research Fellow and Cellular Genomics Group Leader for Systems Immunology at Pfizer– Miguel Garcia-Sancho, Lecturer and Researcher at the University of Edinburgh Season 4 of Science Will Win is created by Pfizer and hosted by Jeremiah Owyang, entrepreneur, investor, and tech industry analyst. It’s produced by Wonder Media Network.
31:31
Coming Soon – Science Will Win, Season 4
Artificial intelligence has the potential to help save millions of lives by accelerating the discovery and development of treatments for humanity’s toughest diseases. Those AI innovations come down to three key factors: data, hardware, and software. Science Will Win Season 4 takes listeners on a journey back in time to learn how each of these three elements got where it is today. Each episode features interviews with historians and cutting-edge researchers, framing these deep historical dives within modern advancements in medical technology. What challenges did science have to overcome to bring us where we are today, the midst of an AI revolution in medicine? Tune in to this new, four-part series, coming soon!Season 4 of Science Will Win is created by Pfizer and hosted by Jeremiah Owyang, entrepreneur, investor, and tech industry analyst.
1:37
Live from SXSW - Moonshot Culture: Innovating to Outdo Yesterday
Throughout history, humans have coalesced around moonshot culture to achieve audacious goals—from eradicating smallpox, to sequencing the human genome, to landing a spacecraft on Mars. These feats of human ingenuity didn’t happen in a vacuum, they were born from intentional innovation, a “coalition of the willing,” and a vision to outdo yesterday. This fireside chat with Drew Panayiotou, Former CMO of Pfizer and Devon Still, ex-NFL player and founder of Still Strong Foundation, explores innovations in cancer, their personal experiences with family members needing healthcare treatment, and what it will take to achieve Pfizer's next big moonshot to outdo cancer and achieve its vision, a world where people with cancer live better and longer lives.This episode was recorded live in Austin, TX on Monday March 11 as part of Pfizer’s takeover of the South by Southwest podcasting lounge. The Let's Outdo Cancer Campaign aims to focus on advances in fighting against cancer. To learn more, visit letsoutdocancer.com.
49:30
Live from SXSW - Scientific Storytelling: The Audio Advantage
Podcasting has exploded in the last 5 years, with every celebrity, brand, and influencer investing in audio. It’s estimated that 144MM people in the U.S. listen to a podcast monthly. With scale and an ability to build audience connections, podcasts have become effective at communicating complex information in a digestible way–making them perfect for sharing science-based stories. Many have heard the term "gene therapy," but how many know what it means? How do you explain the science behind artificial intelligence or designing the Mars Rover? Audio allows us to do this, while enhancing the impact of science communications. Join the Pfizer Podcast team, NASA, UT Austin, and Wonder Media Network as they share their audio expertise and accessible approach to scientific storytelling.Featured experts:Shira Atkins, CRO & Co-Founder, Wonder Media NetworkEllen Gerstein, Head Of Digital Communications, Pfizer Inc.Katie Konans, Audio Storytelling Lead, NASAKristen Wynn, Program Manager, The University of Texas at Austin, Dell Medical School, Livestrong Cancer InstitutesThis episode was recorded live in Austin, TX on Monday March 11 as part of Pfizer’s takeover of the South by Southwest podcasting lounge.
52:08
Live from SXSW - The Future of Cancer
In a live taping of the Science Will Win podcast, Host and Artificial Intelligence Expert Jeremiah Owyang speaks to cutting-edge healthcare leaders about the impact that AI is having on the future of cancer. Thirty years ago, the thought of a world without cancer was nothing more than a dream. Similarly, AI was considered a technology that had yet to become reality. Today, we are reimagining a future where the AI revolution will help change the trajectory of cancer as we know it.Featured experts:Edward Cox, Head & General Manager Of Digital Health & Medicines, PfizerJulie Gerberding, CEO and President, Foundation for the National Institutes of HealthMaimah Karmo, Founder & CEO, Tigerlily FoundationThis episode was recorded live in Austin, TX on Monday March 11 as part of Pfizer’s takeover of the South by Southwest podcasting lounge.
Science Will Win is a podcast that takes listeners under the microscope of some of the most promising medical innovations, exploring therapies that have the potential to shape the future of healthcare and offer new hope to patients around the world. Through conversations with a diverse line-up of guests, including scientists and experts, patient advocates, and, most importantly, patients themselves, each miniseries will focus on a unique healthcare challenge, diving into the fascinating science, policy challenges, and potential to transform patients’ lives for the better.
This podcast is powered by Pfizer.