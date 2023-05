Episode 329: Secrets of the Elephants w/Bob Poole

This week we are excited to introduce filmmaker Bob Poole. Bob served as the Director of Photography for National Geographic's Secrets of the Elephants. The first episode will be released on Nat Geo on April 21st 2023, with it also being released on Disney+ on Earth Day. Bob gives us an incredible behind the scenes view of what is was like working in Africa filming these majestic beasts. Of the National Geographic website it states Bob has an extensive credit list includes documentaries for PBS, BBC, Discovery, and over 40 projects with National Geographic. Working on the other side of the camera, Bob also fronts numerous award-winning shows for National Geographic, PBS, and BBC. Poole is a speaker through the National Geographic LIVE lecture series and is a Fellow of the Explorers Club. We had so much fun chatting with him, about his life, his sister Dr. Joyce Poole who is also a famous elephant researcher. Just was such a joy to be able to speak with him. You can watch a preview of Secrets of the Elephants on YouTube HERE You can learn more about Bob and his work HERE We were very fortunate to be able to preview Secrets of the Elephants and the filmography is just awe inspiring, intimate, and hits you in the heart. Please check it out! Another thank you to all our Patreon supporters. We now are hosting monthly Zoom meetings with them, answering questions and getting ideas on which species they want covered. You too can join for one cup of "good" coffee a month. With your pledge you can support your favorite podcast on Patreon and give back to conservation. With the funds we receive each month, we are have been sending money to conservation organizations monthly. We now send a check to every organization we cover, as we feel they all are deserving of our support. Thank you so much for your support and for supporting animal conservation. Please considering supporting us at Patreon HERE. We also want to thank you to all our listeners. We are giving back to every conservation organization we cover and you make that possible. We are committed to donating large portions of our revenue (at minimum 25%) to every organization we cover each week. Thank you for helping us to grow, and for helping to conserve our wildlife. Please contact us at [email protected] if you would like to advertise on our podcast You can also visit our website HERE. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices