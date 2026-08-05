For centuries, we believed culture was uniquely human. But what if elephants, whales, chimpanzees, birds (even bees) also pass knowledge, traditions, and behaviors from one generation to the next?



In this episode, Chris explores one of the most fascinating discoveries in modern biology, from orca hunting traditions and elephant matriarchs to humpback whale songs, chimpanzee tool use, regional birdsong dialects, and crow intelligence. Along the way, he reveals how animal culture is reshaping our understanding of evolution—and why conservation is about protecting not just species, but the knowledge they carry.



If culture is knowledge that outlives the individual, perhaps we've been too busy looking in the mirror to notice it all around us.



If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe to Our Substack, where we share essays exploring the science, philosophy, and wonder of the natural world, from animal behavior and evolution to conservation and the ideas that don't always make it into the podcast.



https://substack.com/@cmortensen



Timeline



00:00 Orcas And Traditions

03:04 Defining Culture Simply

13:10 Elephants And Memory

18:25 Whale Songs And Dialects

25:50 Jane Goodall And Chimps

30:58 Birdsong Accents And Crows

36:06 Conservation Of Knowledge

42:30 Final Reflections And Call



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