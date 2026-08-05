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622 episodes
- Chris explores one of biology's biggest questions through emperor penguins, coral reefs, monarch butterflies and amphibians. As the planet changes faster than species can adapt, he asks whether evolution has failed...or whether we've taken away the one thing it has always relied upon: time.
Along the way, he shares stories of hope, highlighting the scientists, conservationists and communities working to give nature a chance to recover.
Timeline
00:00 Broken Evolution Question
01:47 Penguin Parenting Epic
03:36 Sea Ice Collapse
05:23 Why Evolution Needs Time
09:23 Humans Speed Up Change
11:01 Coral Reefs Under Heat
16:07 Monarchs And Amphibians
21:29 Responsibility And Choice
28:11 Hope Through Conservation
32:40 Give Time Back
==
Another thank you to all our Patreon supporters. You too can join for one cup of "good" coffee a month. With your pledge you can support your favorite podcast on Patreon and give back to conservation. With the funds we receive each month, we are have been sending money to conservation organizations monthly. We now send a check to every organization we cover, as we feel they all are deserving of our support. Thank you so much for your support and for supporting animal conservation.
Please considering supporting us at Patreon HERE.
We also want to thank you to all our listeners. We are giving back to every conservation organization we cover and you make that possible. We are committed to donating large portions of our revenue (at minimum 25%) to every organization we cover each week. Thank you for helping us to grow, and for helping to conserve our wildlife.
Please contact us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
if you would like to advertise on our podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A classic episode from 5 years ago, the Wildebeest!!
Chris and Angie talk about how every year, more than 1.5 million wildebeest follow the rains across the Serengeti–Mara ecosystem, navigating predators, drought and dangerous river crossings in search of fresh grass and water. It is one of the most extraordinary wildlife spectacles on Earth and a journey that helps sustain an entire ecosystem.
In this classic episode, we explore the remarkable biology and behavior of wildebeest, the importance of their migration and the essential role they play in nourishing grasslands, predators and scavengers.
Although both blue and black wildebeest are currently classified as Least Concern, fences, habitat fragmentation, disrupted migration corridors and increasing pressure on water resources threaten some populations.
Listen to discover why wildebeest are far more than animals in a vast her, they are powerful ecosystem engineers whose ancient journey connects life across the African plains.
==
Another thank you to all our Patreon supporters. You too can join for one cup of "good" coffee a month. With your pledge you can support your favorite podcast on Patreon and give back to conservation. With the funds we receive each month, we are have been sending money to conservation organizations monthly. We now send a check to every organization we cover, as we feel they all are deserving of our support. Thank you so much for your support and for supporting animal conservation.
Please considering supporting us at Patreon HERE.
We also want to thank you to all our listeners. We are giving back to every conservation organization we cover and you make that possible. We are committed to donating large portions of our revenue (at minimum 25%) to every organization we cover each week. Thank you for helping us to grow, and for helping to conserve our wildlife.
Please contact us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
if you would like to advertise on our podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Chris interviews Dr. Greg Simpson, veterinarian and co-founder of South Africa’s Wildlife Forensic Academy. Born from the rhino poaching crisis, the academy trains rangers, veterinarians, law enforcement, and conservationists in wildlife crime scene investigation, evidence collection, forensic science, and courtroom procedures. They discuss the growing threat of wildlife crime, the role of forensic science in securing convictions, innovative training tools including a wildlife “body farm,” and why protecting biodiversity requires stronger collaboration between conservation and law enforcement. Dr. Simpson also shares what gives him hope for the future of wildlife conservation.
Learn more about the Wildlife Forensics Academy HERE
Timeline
00:00 Welcome and Guest Intro
01:04 Origins of Wildlife Forensics Academy
02:00 Why Wildlife Crime Matters Now
04:29 First Response Crime Scene Basics
06:50 Inside the Training Experience Lab
09:21 Beyond Big Animals
10:27 Entomology and Body Farm Research
14:21 Students and Global Reach
16:34 Trends After COVID
21:23 Megafauna and Marine Threats
25:49 From Field to Courtroom
27:57 Legal Complexities and Taxonomy
31:11 Public Misconceptions and Consumer Choices
36:29 Future of Wildlife Forensics
39:55 What Gives Hope
45:07 How to Get Involved
46:55 Final Thanks and Wrap Up
==
Another thank you to all our Patreon supporters. You too can join for one cup of "good" coffee a month. With your pledge you can support your favorite podcast on Patreon and give back to conservation. With the funds we receive each month, we are have been sending money to conservation organizations monthly. We now send a check to every organization we cover, as we feel they all are deserving of our support. Thank you so much for your support and for supporting animal conservation.
Please considering supporting us at Patreon HERE.
We also want to thank you to all our listeners. We are giving back to every conservation organization we cover and you make that possible. We are committed to donating large portions of our revenue (at minimum 25%) to every organization we cover each week. Thank you for helping us to grow, and for helping to conserve our wildlife.
Please contact us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
if you would like to advertise on our podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- A classic episode! Chris and Angie discuss everything Pelicans.
With their enormous bills, expandable throat pouches and almost prehistoric appearance, pelicans are among the most instantly recognizable birds on Earth. But there is much more to them than their famous fishing equipment.
In this classic episode, we explore the world’s eight pelican species, from plunge-diving brown pelicans to enormous Dalmatian pelicans—among the heaviest flying birds alive. We uncover how their remarkable pouches really work, why some pelicans hunt cooperatively and how these seemingly awkward birds transform into graceful aerial giants once they take flight.
Most pelican species are currently classified as Least Concern, but the Dalmatian and spot-billed pelicans are listed as Near Threatened. Across their ranges, pelicans remain vulnerable to wetland loss, disturbance at breeding colonies, pollution, entanglement in fishing gear and declining fish populations.
Rediscover why pelicans are far more intelligent, adaptable and impressive than their comical appearance might suggest—and why protecting wetlands, coastlines and healthy fisheries is essential to their future.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- For centuries, we believed culture was uniquely human. But what if elephants, whales, chimpanzees, birds (even bees) also pass knowledge, traditions, and behaviors from one generation to the next?
In this episode, Chris explores one of the most fascinating discoveries in modern biology, from orca hunting traditions and elephant matriarchs to humpback whale songs, chimpanzee tool use, regional birdsong dialects, and crow intelligence. Along the way, he reveals how animal culture is reshaping our understanding of evolution—and why conservation is about protecting not just species, but the knowledge they carry.
If culture is knowledge that outlives the individual, perhaps we've been too busy looking in the mirror to notice it all around us.
If you enjoyed this episode, subscribe to Our Substack, where we share essays exploring the science, philosophy, and wonder of the natural world, from animal behavior and evolution to conservation and the ideas that don't always make it into the podcast.
https://substack.com/@cmortensen
Timeline
00:00 Orcas And Traditions
03:04 Defining Culture Simply
13:10 Elephants And Memory
18:25 Whale Songs And Dialects
25:50 Jane Goodall And Chimps
30:58 Birdsong Accents And Crows
36:06 Conservation Of Knowledge
42:30 Final Reflections And Call
==
Another thank you to all our Patreon supporters. You too can join for one cup of "good" coffee a month. With your pledge you can support your favorite podcast on Patreon and give back to conservation. With the funds we receive each month, we are have been sending money to conservation organizations monthly. We now send a check to every organization we cover, as we feel they all are deserving of our support. Thank you so much for your support and for supporting animal conservation.
Please considering supporting us at Patreon HERE.
We also want to thank you to all our listeners. We are giving back to every conservation organization we cover and you make that possible. We are committed to donating large portions of our revenue (at minimum 25%) to every organization we cover each week. Thank you for helping us to grow, and for helping to conserve our wildlife.
Please contact us at advertising@airwavemedia.com
if you would like to advertise on our podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About All Creatures Podcast
The mission of the All Creatures Podcast is to educate listeners on the diverse animals that share our planet. We are in the midst of the Earth’s Six Mass Extinction and many animals need our help if they are to survive.Each week we will discuss a new species, conduct interviews with conservation experts from around the globe, and discuss recent conservation news.Podcast website
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