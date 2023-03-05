The mission of the All Creatures Podcast is to educate listeners on the diverse animals that share our planet. We are in the midst of the Earth’s Six Mass Extin... More
Episode 331: Arabian Oryx Back from the Brink
The Arabian Oryx has to be one of conservations greatest success stories to date! With just a few handful left under human care in the 1970s, today there are over 7000 Arabian Oryx in the world. That includes nearly 1200 animals back in the wild after being declared 'Extinct in the Wild' in 1972. What makes this species so special as well is their ability to survive in such a harsh environment in the Arabian peninsula and Southwest Asia. This is a special species that you want to know more about!!
Another thank you to all our Patreon supporters. We now are hosting monthly Zoom meetings with them, answering questions and getting ideas on which species they want covered. You too can join for one cup of "good" coffee a month. With your pledge you can support your favorite podcast on Patreon and give back to conservation. With the funds we receive each month, we are have been sending money to conservation organizations monthly. We now send a check to every organization we cover, as we feel they all are deserving of our support. Thank you so much for your support and for supporting animal conservation.
We also want to thank you to all our listeners. We are giving back to every conservation organization we cover and you make that possible. We are committed to donating large portions of our revenue (at minimum 25%) to every organization we cover each week. Thank you for helping us to grow, and for helping to conserve our wildlife.
5/3/2023
1:14:28
Episode 330: Path of the Panther w/Carlton Ward Jr.
This week we are excited to interview National Geographic Explorer and conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr. We are also excited to learn about his latest project helping the conservation of the critically endangered Florida Panther! Carlton's experiences are captured in the National Geographic film 'Path of the Panther', as well as his book coming out on May 2, 2023 and his article in National Geographic. Without a doubt Carlton is a conservation hero and is fighting hard to save these big cats.
You can learn more the film Path of the Panther HERE
You can learn more about the book Path of the Panther HERE
You can read the National Geographic story on Florida Panthers HERE
4/26/2023
1:07:30
Episode 329: Secrets of the Elephants w/Bob Poole
This week we are excited to introduce filmmaker Bob Poole. Bob served as the Director of Photography for National Geographic's Secrets of the Elephants. The first episode will be released on Nat Geo on April 21st 2023, with it also being released on Disney+ on Earth Day.
Bob gives us an incredible behind the scenes view of what is was like working in Africa filming these majestic beasts. Of the National Geographic website it states Bob has an extensive credit list includes documentaries for PBS, BBC, Discovery, and over 40 projects with National Geographic. Working on the other side of the camera, Bob also fronts numerous award-winning shows for National Geographic, PBS, and BBC. Poole is a speaker through the National Geographic LIVE lecture series and is a Fellow of the Explorers Club. We had so much fun chatting with him, about his life, his sister Dr. Joyce Poole who is also a famous elephant researcher. Just was such a joy to be able to speak with him.
You can watch a preview of Secrets of the Elephants on YouTube HERE
You can learn more about Bob and his work HERE
We were very fortunate to be able to preview Secrets of the Elephants and the filmography is just awe inspiring, intimate, and hits you in the heart. Please check it out!
4/19/2023
50:58
Episode 328: Orcas are Champions Part II
First, if you have not, do you mind doing a quick survey for us at the All Creatures Podcast. You will be doing a huge favor for us and will help us continue to grow. You can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave to complete the survey. THANK YOU!!
Here we revisit the second half of our massive orca episode! We just had to devote more time into just how incredible this species is. Because they are the Champion of our March Mammal Madness Tournament we wanted to give them a victory lap. Please enjoy this episode and these magnificent creatures.
4/12/2023
1:19:08
Episode 327: Orcas are Champions Part I
We had to come back and revisit this species, the Champion of our March Mammal Madness Tournament. We learned so much about these incredible "wolves of the sea." We have no doubt you will fall in love with the Orcas as much as we did when we recorded this back in 2019.
