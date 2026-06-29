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The Beautiful Game: Unfiltered

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The Beautiful Game: Unfiltered
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2 episodes

  • The Beautiful Game: Unfiltered

    The New Saints Chairman Mike Harris

    06/29/2026 | 1h
    On this episode of The Beautiful Game: Unfiltered, Chris Horwedel is joined by The New Saints chairman Mike Harris for a wide-ranging conversation about one of the most successful and debated clubs in Welsh football.

    The interview centers on TNS’s rise from domestic powerhouse to European regular, beginning with Harris’ documentary, The New Saints: The Road to Europe — The Mike Harris Story, and how it captures both the club’s ambitions and Harris’ personal role in building the project. Chris and Mike discuss the origins of TNS, Harris’ background as an entrepreneur, the sale of Total Network Solutions to BT, and the mindset that has driven him to professionalize a club operating inside the Cymru Premier.

    The conversation also explores what makes TNS so dominant, from financial investment and recruitment to structure, standards, staff, and the day-to-day professionalism behind the scenes. Harris is asked about Craig Harrison’s success as manager, the club’s player profile, the challenges of recruiting to the Cymru Premier, and how TNS keeps pushing itself domestically while chasing bigger nights in Europe.

    Chris and Mike also dig into the club’s historic Conference League run, Park Hall’s long-term stadium ambitions, UEFA Category 4 requirements, and whether the club can become a regular league-phase European side. The interview goes deeper into the bigger identity questions around TNS: whether they are the best club in Wales, whether they would ever consider entering the English pyramid, and how the club balances its Oswestry and Llansantffraid roots.

    The episode closes with a look at the future of Welsh domestic football, TNS’s role in raising standards, the club’s attendance challenges, Mike Harris’ wider football ambitions, and what his legacy at the club may ultimately look like.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Beautiful Game: Unfiltered

    Episode 0: 2026 World Cup Special

    06/10/2026 | 56 mins.
    Thought for 7s

    0:47 – Chris Horwedel opens The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered with an episode-zero World Cup special, introducing the new soccer podcast and setting up a full group-by-group preview using odds from oddsmakers.

    1:49 – Expanded World Cup format explained, including the 48-team field, 12 groups of four, automatic advancement for the top two teams, and the importance of third-place teams in this year’s tournament.

    3:54 – Group A preview covers Mexico, South Korea, Czech Republic, and South Africa, with discussion of home-field energy, Mexico’s attacking options, South Korea’s star power, Czech physicality, and South Africa’s defensive foundation.

    7:19 – Group B breakdown features Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Qatar, focusing on Switzerland’s reliability, Canada’s host-nation advantage, Bosnia’s veteran quality, and Qatar’s tournament experience.

    10:53 – Group C preview looks at Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti, including Brazil’s elite talent, Morocco’s recent tournament pedigree, Scotland’s experienced core, and Haiti’s tough draw.

    14:44 – Group D discussion covers the United States, Turkey, Australia, and Paraguay, with Chris examining U.S. pressure at home, Turkey’s young attacking talent, Australia’s structure, and Paraguay’s ability to make the group chaotic.

    20:48 – Group E preview features Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, and Curaçao, highlighting Germany’s creativity, Ecuador’s balance, Ivory Coast’s athleticism, and Curaçao’s underdog World Cup story.

    25:07 – Group F breakdown covers Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Tunisia, with a focus on Japan’s tactical growth, Sweden’s attack, the Netherlands’ star names, and Tunisia’s ability to stay organized.

    29:19 – Group G preview looks at Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand, including Belgium’s transition from its golden generation, Egypt’s balance around Mohamed Salah, Iran’s experience, and New Zealand’s long-shot path.

    32:49 – Group H discussion covers Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, with Spain’s title-contender profile, Uruguay’s intensity, Saudi Arabia’s tournament experience, and Cape Verde’s difficult challenge.

    35:43 – Group I preview features France, Norway, Senegal, and Iraq, including France’s tournament favorite status, Kylian Mbappé’s star power, Norway’s attacking talent, Senegal’s balance, and Iraq’s difficult draw.

    40:36 – Group J breakdown covers Argentina, Austria, Algeria, and Jordan, with discussion of Argentina’s tournament know-how, Austria’s pressing system, Algeria’s creative talent, and Jordan’s uphill path.

    44:34 – Group K preview looks at Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan, focusing on Portugal’s depth beyond Cristiano Ronaldo, Colombia’s attacking quality, Congo’s physical edge, and Uzbekistan’s first-time World Cup story.

    49:39 – Group L discussion covers England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, including England’s attacking talent, Croatia’s tournament experience, Ghana’s dangerous core, and Panama’s veteran group.

    53:58 – Chris wraps the group preview by revisiting his boldest tournament angles, notable team futures, player award markets, and World Cup betting storylines from oddsmakers.

    55:26 – Final thoughts introduce The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered as a new soccer show, preview upcoming guests, and close the World Cup episode-zero special.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Beautiful Game: Unfiltered
The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered is a global soccer podcast that brings you inside the stories shaping football today—through conversations with the people who actually live it.From club chairmen and front-office decision-makers to current players, journalists, and influential voices across the sport, this show goes beyond headlines to uncover what’s really happening in the world’s game. Every episode dives into the most interesting topics of the day in football, blending breaking news with deeper, personal stories that define careers, clubs, and the global game itself.This isn’t just another Premier League recap or transfer rumor show. The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered is built for fans who care about the full spectrum of football—from the biggest clubs in the world to the overlooked stories that deserve attention. No team is too big. No club is too small. If the story matters, it’s here.With a focus on engaging, entertaining, and insightful interviews, each episode delivers authentic perspectives you won’t hear anywhere else. Whether it’s a chairman explaining the business side of the sport, a player opening up about their journey, or a journalist breaking down the biggest stories in football, this podcast gives listeners direct access to the voices shaping the game.Perfect for passionate soccer fans across the globe, The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered is where football’s biggest stories meet the people behind them.If you love the game—not just the scores, but the stories—this is your podcast. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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