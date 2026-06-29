Thought for 7s
0:47 – Chris Horwedel opens The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered with an episode-zero World Cup special, introducing the new soccer podcast and setting up a full group-by-group preview using odds from oddsmakers.
1:49 – Expanded World Cup format explained, including the 48-team field, 12 groups of four, automatic advancement for the top two teams, and the importance of third-place teams in this year’s tournament.
3:54 – Group A preview covers Mexico, South Korea, Czech Republic, and South Africa, with discussion of home-field energy, Mexico’s attacking options, South Korea’s star power, Czech physicality, and South Africa’s defensive foundation.
7:19 – Group B breakdown features Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Qatar, focusing on Switzerland’s reliability, Canada’s host-nation advantage, Bosnia’s veteran quality, and Qatar’s tournament experience.
10:53 – Group C preview looks at Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti, including Brazil’s elite talent, Morocco’s recent tournament pedigree, Scotland’s experienced core, and Haiti’s tough draw.
14:44 – Group D discussion covers the United States, Turkey, Australia, and Paraguay, with Chris examining U.S. pressure at home, Turkey’s young attacking talent, Australia’s structure, and Paraguay’s ability to make the group chaotic.
20:48 – Group E preview features Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, and Curaçao, highlighting Germany’s creativity, Ecuador’s balance, Ivory Coast’s athleticism, and Curaçao’s underdog World Cup story.
25:07 – Group F breakdown covers Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Tunisia, with a focus on Japan’s tactical growth, Sweden’s attack, the Netherlands’ star names, and Tunisia’s ability to stay organized.
29:19 – Group G preview looks at Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand, including Belgium’s transition from its golden generation, Egypt’s balance around Mohamed Salah, Iran’s experience, and New Zealand’s long-shot path.
32:49 – Group H discussion covers Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, with Spain’s title-contender profile, Uruguay’s intensity, Saudi Arabia’s tournament experience, and Cape Verde’s difficult challenge.
35:43 – Group I preview features France, Norway, Senegal, and Iraq, including France’s tournament favorite status, Kylian Mbappé’s star power, Norway’s attacking talent, Senegal’s balance, and Iraq’s difficult draw.
40:36 – Group J breakdown covers Argentina, Austria, Algeria, and Jordan, with discussion of Argentina’s tournament know-how, Austria’s pressing system, Algeria’s creative talent, and Jordan’s uphill path.
44:34 – Group K preview looks at Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, and Uzbekistan, focusing on Portugal’s depth beyond Cristiano Ronaldo, Colombia’s attacking quality, Congo’s physical edge, and Uzbekistan’s first-time World Cup story.
49:39 – Group L discussion covers England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, including England’s attacking talent, Croatia’s tournament experience, Ghana’s dangerous core, and Panama’s veteran group.
53:58 – Chris wraps the group preview by revisiting his boldest tournament angles, notable team futures, player award markets, and World Cup betting storylines from oddsmakers.
55:26 – Final thoughts introduce The Beautiful Game, Unfiltered as a new soccer show, preview upcoming guests, and close the World Cup episode-zero special.
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