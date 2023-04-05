Sven Erlandson, TikTok star, best-selling author & founder of BadassCounseling (NYC), is a CEO-whisperer & soul counselor, who kicks your ass, taking you to the... More
Available Episodes
5 of 68
Lightning Round XXXIII
All aboard for another chance to hear Sven field questions from his online followers! Feelings are like trains passing through, he explains, in response to a question about how to let go of hate. Themes of narcissism, forgiveness, and relationship issues all get the Sven treatment in this latest Lightning Round. Join the journey! Explicit content.
4/30/2023
47:25
Badass Overtime
Go behind the scenes! After the show, Sven took a few minutes to chat with his guests Ryan and Elodie.
4/27/2023
4:17
Shattered Dreams, Shattered Life
Sven helps two individuals in crisis put the pieces of their lives back together. Drawing on his personal experience, Sven counsels Ryan that he can pursue his dreams while still supporting his family. Should he devote his life to his kids, or set an example for them by pursuing his dreams? Sven's second client is Elodie, who thinks so little of herself that she writes "i" instead of "I." The reason becomes clear when she relates the story of her painfully -- emotionally and physically -- abusive childhood. Join Sven in session as he soothes the soul for his clients, and you! Explicit language.
4/27/2023
1:14:24
Lightning Round XXXII
Tons of great advice on relationships, pain in many different forms, online dating, trusting your gut, and much more. In this recorded session, Sven takes live online questions from three different platforms and responds with his trademark honesty, insight, and, as always, the direct approach! Be careful, or take your time -- which should you say to your kids? Take some quality time with Sven and find out all this and more, in Lightning Round XXXII. Explicit content.
4/23/2023
53:40
I'm Just Dad's ATM
In this intense counseling session, Sean says, "I don't know who I am." His parents abandoned him as a child, leaving him feeling worthless and unwanted. And now, his father is back needing a loan to pay his property tax. Sean helps him out -- only to find himself locked out of the house. Still looking for love, acceptance, and an apology from his father, Sean learns from Sven to look inside instead. Sean discovers what he really needs, and doesn't need, to feel alive. Explicit content.
Sven Erlandson, TikTok star, best-selling author & founder of BadassCounseling (NYC), is a CEO-whisperer & soul counselor, who kicks your ass, taking you to the dark places of life to finally heal into true ALIVENESS! Listen for new counseling sessions every Thursday, and Sven's responses to his followers' questions every Sunday. Explicit content.