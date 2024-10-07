The Army Talent Management Podcast

Episode 9 – Talent Based Career Alignment

The Army recognizes that it must compete in the war for talent by incentivizing high-performing People. In this episode, we speak with MAJ Brandon Thompson who is the lead action officer for Talent Based Career Alignment (TBCA), a program that seeks to retain high performing Officers by assisting them with identifying personal and professional goals, aligning their talents to Assured Mid-Career Pathways (AMCP), and providing them with a greater degree of predictability by setting them on a clear career trajectory from the Captains Career Course to Intermediate Level Education. Joining him is CPT Dylan Pablo, a recently selected candidate for the program, who will share about the application process and his recommendations for Junior Officers who are preparing to begin the Captains Career Course. The post Episode 9 – Talent Based Career Alignment first appeared on Army Talent Innovation Directorate.