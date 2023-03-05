Our mission is to restore an economic consensus that emphasizes the importance of family, community, and industry to the nation’s liberty and prosperity. The Am... More
Available Episodes
5 of 33
Talkin’ (Policy) Shop: Making Social Media Safe for Kids
On this episode of Talkin’ (Policy) Shop, Oren and Chris discuss how to protect kids online. Children who use social media are more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and self-harm, are more vulnerable to exploitation, and are more at risk of exposure to dangerous or illicit material. Parents, meanwhile, are unable to adequately protect their children from these harms. That’s where policymakers can step in to protect children online the same way we do in the real world.Further Reading:American Compass policy brief: Making Social Media Safe for KidsProtecting Children from Social Media (Chris Griswold, National Affairs)Governing After a Revolution (Oren Cass, American Compass)The Dangerous Experiment on Teen Girls (Jonathan Haidt, The Atlantic)How Changing One Law Could Protect Kids from Social Media (Yuval Levin, The New York Times) An Online Age-Verification System (American Compass policy brief)Kids Online Safety Act (Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal)Protecting Kids on Social Media Act (Senators Tom Cotton, Brian Schatz, Chris Murphy, and Katie Britt)
5/3/2023
41:30
Senator Marco Rubio on Globalization, Markets, and the Common Good
On this special episode of the American Compass podcast, Senator Marco Rubio joins Oren Cass for a wide-ranging discussion of conservative economics and the common good. They cover the importance of domestic industrial capacity, seeing markets as a tool, dignified work as a key national interest, and, of course, TikTok.
On this episode of Talkin’ (Policy) Shop, Oren and Chris are joined by Willy Shih, a professor at Harvard Business School, to discuss pre-competitive R&D consortia. At a time when America has lost its innovative edge, these consortia give government an opportunity to support industry while letting market forces work.Pre-competitive R&D consortia allow firms that are normally competitors in the market to work together on a common technology platform, sharing the resulting IP from which they can develop products to compete against each other. The collaboration pools resources and expertise, and provides a site at which public policy can constructively subsidize investment without “picking winners and losers.” Further ReadingAmerican Compass policy brief: Pre-Competitive R&D ConsortiaOn Research and Development (Willy Shih, American Compass)Pass the Chips, Please (Oren Cass, American Compass)A Guide to the Semiconductor Industry (American Compass)
4/12/2023
38:43
Talkin’ (Policy) Shop: Worker Voice
On this episode of Talkin’ (Policy) Shop, Oren and Chris discuss the issue of worker voice: how many American workers have less influence in their workplaces than they would like, and how we can reform labor law to create new avenues for their input from the shop floor to the boardroom.Further ReadingAmerican Compass policy briefs: Collaborative Labor-Management Committees & Workers in the BoardroomA Better Bargain: Worker Voice and Representation (Chris Griswold, American Compass)Not What They Bargained For: A Survey of American Workers (American Compass)Workers of the World (Wells King, American Compass)Teamwork for Employees and Managers (TEAM) Act of 2022 (Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN))
3/29/2023
36:53
Talkin’ (Policy) Shop: Public Pension Accountability
Policy in Brief is now Talkin’ (Policy) Shop! On this episode, Oren and Chris discuss the problems that arise when chronic pension underfunding pushes public pension managers to seek unrealistic returns, pushing them toward risky, opaque, and illiquid alternative investments like private equity and hedge funds. These investments charge enormous fees while avoiding disclosures that would allow the public to evaluate their performance. When these gambles go bad, taxpayers are on the hook.Capital imbued with public purpose, like state and local pension funds, should be invested transparently. Congress should pass legislation requiring reasonable public reporting standards for private funds that invest and collect fees on public-purpose capital.Further ReadingAmerican Compass policy brief: Public Pension AccountabilityConfronting Coin-Flip Capitalism (Oren Cass, American Compass) A Guide to Private Equity (American Compass)‘Warning signs’: PE could impact public pension plans’ funding status this year. (Jessica Hamlin, PitchBook)Investing Novices Are Calling the Shots for $4 Trillion at US Pensions.” (Neil Weinberg, Bloomberg)
Our mission is to restore an economic consensus that emphasizes the importance of family, community, and industry to the nation’s liberty and prosperity. The American Compass Podcast features conversations on a wide variety of policy issues aimed at helping policymakers and the broader public navigate the most pressing issues that will define the future of the conservative movement in America.