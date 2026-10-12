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TechCrunch Industry News

TechCrunch
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TechCrunch Industry News
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3961 episodes

  • TechCrunch Industry News

    Anthropic can’t reliably control its AI agents. It’s cutting off its internal evals from the live internet instead

    10/12/2026 | 6 mins.
    Anthropic said it "turned off live internet access" for "all our internal evaluations" until further notice.

    Also, in a Saturday morning post, Microsoft's CEO wrote that it’s time “to step back and assess the trust architecture” of AI.
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  • TechCrunch Industry News

    Fired OpenAI safety researchers dispute misconduct claims, warn of chilling effect

    10/09/2026 | 7 mins.
    Three fired OpenAI safety researchers dispute allegations of mishandling sensitive information, warning in an open letter that their dismissals are creating a chilling effect on the company’s AI safety culture.
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  • TechCrunch Industry News

    India rejects Elon Musk’s claim of discrimination over Starlink launch; plus, ChatGPT for Teens keeps teens talking, even during mental health crises

    10/08/2026 | 11 mins.
    Starlink is still awaiting security clearance before it can seek spectrum and begin commercial services in India.

    Also, ChatGPT’s teen safeguards are meant to protect vulnerable users, but new testing found the chatbot continues encouraging engagement during crises and potentially encourages unhealthy relationships with the AI itself.
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  • TechCrunch Industry News

    How to find out if Amazon thinks you have ‘flat buttocks’; plus, how AI decision models could change content moderation

    10/07/2026 | 6 mins.
    A Threads user wrote: "I stumbled upon a page of assumptions that Amazon has made about me based on my purchases and I’m literally speechless," one shopper wrote on Threads.

    Also, on Tuesday, Musubi announced a lightweight decision model made for real-time moderation called PolicyLM-1.7B, released with open weights.
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  • TechCrunch Industry News

    OpenAI will start watermarking ChatGPT’s text in the EU; plus, Lucid Motors’ EV output falls to lowest level in almost 2 years

    10/06/2026 | 7 mins.
    OpenAI will watermark ChatGPT and Codex text in the EU to comply with the AI Act. Editing can make the invisible marks harder to detect, it says.

    Also, the company is deliberately limiting production after years of struggling to find mass-market demand for its EVs.
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