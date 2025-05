E61| Does Science of Reading Legislation Improve Reading Outcomes with Dr. Katherine O’Donnell

Host Dr. Jake Downs is joined by Dr. Katherine O’Donnell, an Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Utah, to discuss her research on student outcomes in states following the implementation of science of reading legislation. 03:02 Historical Context: Reading First Era09:37 Mississippi’s Science of Reading Legislation17:02 Comparative Analysis of State Outcomes29:08 Impact […]