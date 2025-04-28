I am the Land, and the Land is Me - Nabil Anani (Arabic episode)

What does it mean to create art under a brutal colonial system? To make beauty in the midst of struggle? In this episode, Palestinian visual artist Nabil Anani reflects on the First Intifada and the experimental spirit it sparked. He shares why art must be rooted in its environment, how creativity becomes a political act, and what it means to shape a visual language that holds memory, place, and defiance at its core.This episode is hosted by Tala Elissa. Tarwida’s lead producer is Tala Elissa. Our executive producer is Zina Jardaneh. Our associate producer is Zeena Shehadeh. Social media by Leen Karadsheh. Research and copywriting by Dima Sharif. Branding by Sara Sukhun. Theme music includes excerpts from Clarissa Bitar, The Popular Art Centre - مركز الفن الشعبي & Rim Banna. This conversation was recorded on April 4, 2025 and is conducted in Arabic. You can find the English transcript through this link. Tarwida is a series of conversations that bring Palestinian arts, culture and heritage to the forefront. We hear from artists including writers, filmmakers, musicians, architects, culinary practitioners and more about their very own Palestine. In a nutshell, if you want to know more about (Creative) Palestine, this is the place to be. Follow us on @tarwidapodcastIf you have been listening to the Tarwida Podcast, we want to know who you are, hear your thoughts and feedback. We welcome any suggestions for next guests or topics! Help us understand you better by filling this short survey linked below, it won’t take more than 5 minutes. We promise you a coffee next time we see you. Thank you!--Relevant links and Resources: Follow Nabil Anani on Instagram @na.ananiCheck Anani’s artwork on ZaywehLearn more about the Palestinian Museum’s new edition of New Visions Watch Anani working on his latest pieceBuy Anani’s book Palestine, Land and PeopleBuy Anani’s book The Land and IBuy Anani’s memoir Emerging to the Light