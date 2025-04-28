Join us as we welcome renowned chef Fadi Kattan to Tarwida, diving deep into his rich family heritage and unique culinary journey. Fadi shares fascinating stories of his upbringing, the profound influence of his Teta’s kitchen, and his commitment to celebrating Palestinian cuisine through his acclaimed restaurants and his book Bethlehem, which celebrates Palestinian flavors and highlights the importance of local artisans and producers.This episode is hosted by Afaf Shawwa Bibi. Tarwida’s lead producer is Tala Elissa. Our executive producer is Zina Jardaneh. Our associate producer is Zeena Shehadeh. Social media by Leen Karadsheh. Branding by Sara Sukhun. Theme music includes excerpts from Clarissa Bitar, The Popular Art Centre - مركز الفن الشعبي & Rim Banna. This conversation was recorded on March 19, 2025.Tarwida is a series of conversations that bring Palestinian arts, culture and heritage to the I forefront. We hear from artists including writers, filmmakers, musicians, architects, culinary practitioners and more about their very own Palestine. In a nutshell, if you want to know more about (Creative) Palestine, this is the place to be. Follow us on @tarwidapodcastIf you have been listening to the Tarwida Podcast, we want to know who you are, hear your thoughts and feedback. We welcome any suggestions for next guests or topics! Help us understand you better by filling this short survey linked below, it won’t take more than 5 minutes. We promise you a coffee next time we see you. Thank you!--Relevant links and Resources: Follow Fadi Kattan (@fadi.f.kattan) on Instagram Order his book, Bethlehem (https://geni.us/bethlehem) Visit his restaurants! Akub in London (@akub.london) and Louf in Toronto (@louf.toronto)If you find yourself in Bethlehem be sure to stay at his boutique hotel Kassa (@kassahotel)Watch his YouTube series, Teta’s Kitchen
53:35
I am the Land, and the Land is Me - Nabil Anani (Arabic episode)
What does it mean to create art under a brutal colonial system? To make beauty in the midst of struggle? In this episode, Palestinian visual artist Nabil Anani reflects on the First Intifada and the experimental spirit it sparked. He shares why art must be rooted in its environment, how creativity becomes a political act, and what it means to shape a visual language that holds memory, place, and defiance at its core.This episode is hosted by Tala Elissa. This conversation was recorded on April 4, 2025 and is conducted in Arabic. You can find the English transcript through this link.--Relevant links and Resources: Follow Nabil Anani on Instagram @na.ananiCheck Anani's artwork on ZaywehLearn more about the Palestinian Museum's new edition of New Visions Watch Anani working on his latest pieceBuy Anani's book Palestine, Land and PeopleBuy Anani's book The Land and IBuy Anani's memoir Emerging to the Light
48:47
Tatreez on Stone I Naqsh Collective
With each stitch and surface, Naqsh Collective reimagines the boundaries between craft, architecture, and memory. In this episode, we sit with Nisreen, Nermeen and Shireen Abu Dail, the sisters behind the collective, to reflect on what it means to carry Palestinian identity through form and material— exploring the politics of craft, the aesthetics of resistance, and how their embroidered narratives give new life to heritage in diaspora.This episode is hosted by Afaf Shawwa Bibi. This conversation was recorded on March 12, 2025.--Relevant links and Resources: Follow Naqsh on Instagram @naqshcollectiveVisit Naqsh Collective's websiteLearn more about ShawlLearn more about Jhazek ya Shams bridal chestLearn more about Akka's Jump New York Times' article featuring Naqsh: A Panorama of DesignFollow Tiraz on Instagram @tirazcentreJoin Naqsh's collective work to preserve Palestinian embroidery
38:58
Documenting Ghassan Abu Sittah I Carol Mansour & Muna Khalidi
When Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah left after 43 days of working around the clock under constant bombardment in Gaza's emergency rooms, filmmakers Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi didn't think twice before deciding to document his story. In this episode, they discuss A State of Passion, their latest film capturing Dr. Abu Sittah's harrowing experience. They also reflect on their previous works, Stitching Palestine and Aida Returns. Through their work, Carol and Muna explore the power of film as a tool for advocacy, bearing witness, and preserving Palestinian narratives.This episode is hosted by Afaf Shawwa Bibi. This conversation was recorded on February 15, 2025.--Relevant links and Resources: Follow Carol Mansour (@mansourcarol) and Muna Khalidi (@muna_khalidi) on Instagram Follow State of Passion (@state.of.passion) on InstagramFollow Aida Returns on Instagram (@aida_returns) and visit the websiteFollow Stitching Palestine (@stitching_palestine)
39:00
The Palestinian Museum | Amer Shomali (Part 2)
In Part II of our episode with acclaimed multidisciplinary artist, Amer Shomali, we delve into The Palestinian Museum and the value it holds in conserving Palestinian arts, culture, and heritage at a time when Palestinian heritage is being erased. Throughout, we discuss the ways Shomali has challenged traditional museum structures, creatively honored the people of Gaza, and launched traveling exhibitions, allowing the diaspora to share Gaza's story around the world.This episode is hosted by Afaf Shawwa Bibi. This conversation was recorded on January 12, 2025, and is the second of a two-part episode.--Relevant links and Resources: Follow Amer Shomali on Instagram @amershomaliVisit Amer's websiteFollow The Palestinian Museum on Instagram @palmuseum and visit their website Learn more about and participate in the traveling exhibition Gaza Remains the StoryLearn more about This is Not an ExhibitionContribute to or learn more about The Palestinian Museum Digital Archive
