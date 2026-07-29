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41 episodes
- 我们好像总是很累。身体提不上劲，心理也没有动力，感觉活着本身，就已经很累了。
这样低精力也总是跟没有目标、没有动力、倦怠、畏难绑在一起，好像谁都不想被贴上这个标签。但高精力就一定好吗？他们似乎从来感觉不到累，但会不会当真的垮下来的时候，才发现其实一直在透支。
所以，精力到底是什么，为什么日常生活就让人如此疲惫？精力真的是天生的吗？低精力的人，真的可以获得世俗意义上的成功吗？如果想要提升精力，除了人人都知道的睡好吃好运动好，还有其他解法吗？
本期节目就想在这个话题上，对疲惫和精力，做一次更底层的拆解。希望能帮你在信息繁杂的方法论之外，真正了解精力，了解疲惫。从原理和数据入手，我们也终于可以回答：那些看起来精力充沛的“高精力人群”和似乎总容易疲惫的“低精力人群”，到底有没有优劣之分。
【时间轴】
05:03 计算每日卡路里消耗时，你会忽视什么
09:37 为啥我喝水都胖、哪怕吃了很多也懒得动 - 也许是因为你对能量的敏感性不够
17:20 心理疲惫从何而来 - 人与人间的动机响应敏感性差异
19:30 衡量疲惫时的主观感受和客观指标，到底哪个更可靠？
22:42 该如何正确看待智能设备的数据焦虑
23:49 关于疲惫的客观指标：运动表现，静息心率，心率变异性
28:20 主观疲惫的不同分类测量
31:36 恢复和休息本身，就是进步的一部分
38:28 做自己感兴趣的事情还能拿到钱，怎么反而越做越没劲
44:34 钱，怎么会没用呢..？
48:11 你的动力来源 - 基本心理需求：胜任感，归属感，自主性
49:35 为什么有些事儿你超有动力做，几乎让人上瘾？
54:32 胜任感，归属感，自主性如何帮我们在生活中找回动力
58:07 我们该谈钱，但不能只谈钱
59:58 高精力 vs 低精力，到底谁好谁坏呢？
62:07 低精力人群，也可以获得世俗意义上的成功；而高精力人群，也有需要注意的风险点
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📃 本期播客提到的文献素材传送门：
第一部分 身体和心理的精力输出，比你想得要复杂得多
NEAT 在每日能量消耗的占比： https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpendo.00562.2003 ：“EAT is therefore the most variable component of energy expenditure, both within and between subjects, ranging from ∼15% of total daily energy expenditure in very sedentary individuals to 50% or more of total daily energy expenditure in highly active individuals”
活动不足人群比例： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10351178/ ：“From 2010 to 2018, the age-adjusted prevalence of insufficient PA in China increased from 17.9% (95% confidence interval 16.3% to 19.5%) in 2010 to 22.3% (20.9% to 23.8%) in 2018 (P for trend < 0.001).”， https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK279077/ ：“For the majority of subjects in industrialized countries, exercise is believed to be negligible.
不同人每天1000大卡的能量摄入实验： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9880251/
NEAT 激活者与 NEAT 保存者： https://www.mayoclinicproceedings.org/article/S0025-6196(15)00123-8/fulltext：“NEAT activators are those animals with a copious and robust NEAT signal, and NEAT conservers have a blunted response to NEAT signals and expend lower levels of energy, resulting in obesity.”
NEAT 遗传水平，测量的是体力活动水平，不是直接测量NEAT敏感度。但这两者方向上是一致的： https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpendo.00562.2003 ：“On the basis of twin and family studies, the heritability for physical activity level is estimated to be between 29 and 62%.”
影响 NEAT 敏感性的非基因因素： https://www.mayoclinicproceedings.org/article/S0025-6196(15)00123-8/fulltext ：“The genetic regulation of NEAT is possibly influenced by multiple neuromediators located in the hypothalamus, including orexin, neuromedin U, ghrelin, and the agouti gene–related protein. This, plus the conditioning of the environment to different levels of physical activity and the behavioral factors that we learned from our main educators, will determine an individual to be a NEAT activator or a NEAT conserver, predisposing us to spend more time either sitting or moving. ”
所有人格特质的可遗传性元分析： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25961374/
生理 vs 心理，疲劳 vs 精力互相独立却也互相影响： https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21641846.2019.1573790 ：”Trait physical and mental fatigue were moderately correlated (r = .59, p < .001; table in online appendix). A similar association was found for physical and mental energy (r = .50, p < .001). Mental energy and fatigue were also associated (r =−.30, p < .001), as was physical energy and fatigue (r =−.32, p < .001). Interestingly, physical energy was not associated with mental fatigue (r =−.07, p = .67), but there was a small but signicant correlation between physical fatigue and mental energy (r =−.23, p < .001).“
睡眠客观数据与主观感受并不匹配： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27889439/ ：“Thirty-eight sleep, demographic and clinical correlates of sleep quality were considered. Together, these multivariable models explained only 11-17% of the variance in predicting subjective sleep quality.“ , “Overall, the commonly obtained measures of polysomnographically-defined sleep contributed little to subjective ratings of prior-night sleep quality.” 以及反例： https://academic.oup.com/sleep/article-abstract/26/2/117/2709164 ：“ Sleepiness ratings suggest that subjects were largely unaware of these increasing cognitive deficits, which may explain why the impact of chronic sleep restriction on waking cognitive functions is often assumed to be benign.”
主观疲惫水平会影响运动表现，但不是通过客观指标： https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/japplphysiol.91324.2008 ：“This negative effect was not mediated by cardiorespiratory and musculoenergetic factors as physiological responses to intense exercise remained largely unaffected.”
第二部分 疲惫，能被准确测量和预判吗
职业运动员客观测量指标： https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/html/10.1055/a-2433-3930
HRV 高还是低好？该如何关注？（7 天均值测量） https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11204851/：“A high HRV relative to baseline represents a healthy, flexible autonomic system and improved adaptability and recovery in response to a changing environment or stressor, such as travel or exercise.”，“valuating rolling 7-day averages of an individual’s HRV compared to daily values may provide a more meaningful context on HRV changes and overtraining compared to daily measurements or population norms.”
长期训练导致静息心率降低的具体机制： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24825544/ ：“Endurance athletes exhibit sinus bradycardia, that is a slow resting heart rate, associated with a higher incidence of sinus node (pacemaker) disease and electronic pacemaker implantation.”
运动表现的客观变化是过度训练： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9460078/ ：“Functional overreaching is defined as a short-term decrease in performance (usually up to 2 weeks) followed by a supercompensation effect (adaptive improvement in performance). In cases where the performance decrement is of a slightly longer duration (usually up to 3-4 weeks) and not followed by supercompensation, the term nonfunctional overreaching is used. Finally, if reduced performance capacity lasts for more than 3 to 4 weeks and is followed by neither supercompensation nor improved athletic performance, the athlete is likely experiencing an overtraining syndrome (OTS).”
运动员倦怠程度评估： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28682196/ ， 在线问卷： https://psytests.org/sport/abqen.html
通用的倦怠程度评估问卷： https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/job.4030020205 ， 在线问卷： https://www.mindgarden.com/117-maslach-burnout-inventory-mbi
第三部分 自我决定理论
奖励，会削弱自主性： https://selfdeterminationtheory.org/SDT/documents/1983_RyanMimsKoestner.pdf：“Rewards in general appear to have a controlling significance to some extent and thus in general run the risk of undermining intrinsic motivation.“
移除奖励后动力减弱（MRI 研究）： https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.1013305107 ：“The strong incentive value of monetary reward pushed down the intrinsic value of task success. As a result, when the monetary reward was no longer promised, the intrinsic task value was underestimated, resulting in decreased motivation relative to the control group.”
关于奖励削弱动力的系统性综述： https://psycnet.apa.org/doiLanding?doi=10.1037%2F0033-2909.125.6.627 ：“As predicted, engagement-contingent, completion-contingent, and performance-contingent rewards significantly undermined free-choice intrinsic motivation (d = –0.40, –0.36, and –0.28, respectively), as did all rewards, all tangible rewards, and all expected rewards.”
自我决定论 - 胜任感，链接感，自主性决定动力： https://selfdeterminationtheory.org/SDT/documents/2000_RyanDeci_SDT.pdf
胜任感，链接感，自主性能预测玩家是否持续玩游戏： https://selfdeterminationtheory.org/SDT/documents/2006_RyanRigbyPrzybylski_MandE.pdf ：“Results show that SDT’s theorized needs for autonomy, competence, and relatedness independently predict enjoyment and future game play.“
需求密度假说 - 最容易沉迷于电子游戏的孩子，是在日常生活中得不到胜任感，链接感，自主性满足的孩子： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S074756321830092X ：“As expected, we found strong support for the need-density hypothesis in terms of need satisfaction.”
生活幸福感直接影响线粒体效能： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38889126/ ：“By combining longitudinal antemortem assessments of psychosocial factors with postmortem brain (dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) proteomics in older adults, we find that higher well-being is linked to greater abundance of the mitochondrial OxPhos machinery, whereas higher negative mood is linked to lower OxPhos protein content. Combined, positive and negative psychosocial factors explained 18 to 25% of the variance in the abundance of OxPhos complex I, the primary biochemical entry point that energizes brain mitochondria.”
第四部分 低精力人 vs 高精力人？
同一个人一天内疲劳感的变化大于人与人之间的区别： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9124457/ ：“The majority of the variance for relaxation, satisfaction, insecurity, anxiousness, irritation, feeling down, fatigue, dizziness, intention, and self-efficacy is explained by the within subjects and within days variance (42.9% to 65.8%).”
外向型 vs 内向型领导优劣势对比： https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2011-15936-006 ：“Extraversion predicts leadership emergence and effectiveness, but do groups perform more effectively under extraverted leadership? Drawing on dominance complementarity theory, we propose that although extraverted leadership enhances group performance when employees are passive, this effect reverses when employees are proactive, because extraverted leaders are less receptive to proactivity.”
尽责性最能预测职业成功： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352250X25000673 ：“Conscientiousness is the strongest predictor across performance outcomes.” https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0092656619300753 ：“A general conclusion from this literature is that conscientiousness is the strongest predictor of job performance among FFM traits for most jobs.”
拓展资料
现在越来越多的研究指出，疲劳和精力的驱动来源并不一致，背后的生理机制也不尽相同。研究者Loy等人（2013、2018）发现，主观精力感与多巴胺水平相关，而主观疲惫感则与血清素升高、组胺下降和炎症细胞因子升高相关，是两条独立的神经化学通路。在身体层面，客观疲惫的核心机制是肌肉代谢产物的积累（糖原耗竭、乳酸、无机磷酸盐），而客观身体精力的生物学基础更接近线粒体的ATP产能效率。这意味着：不管是身体还是心理层面，你都可以在很累的同时，仍然很有精力，两者不是一根轴上的两端，而是可以独立变化的两个维度。这一点在Boolani & Manierre（2019）的研究数据里得到了验证。本期播客没有详细探讨这个区分，如果你感兴趣，可以参考以下研究：
Loy, Bryan D., Patrick J. O'Connor, and Rodney K. Dishman. "The effect of a single bout of exercise on energy and fatigue states: a systematic review and meta-analysis." Fatigue: Biomedicine, Health & Behavior1.4 (2013): 223-242. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21641846.2013.843266
Loy, Bryan D., Michelle H. Cameron, and Patrick J. O'Connor. "Perceived fatigue and energy are independent unipolar states: Supporting evidence." Medical Hypotheses 113 (2018): 46-51. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5846196/
Boolani, Ali, and Matt Manierre. "An exploratory multivariate study examining correlates of trait mental and physical fatigue and energy." Fatigue: Biomedicine, Health & Behavior 7.1 (2019): 29-40. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21641846.2019.1573790
饮食方案会影响活力水平，与低血糖负荷饮食相比，高血糖负荷饮食与更高的抑郁症状、总体情绪紊乱和疲劳感相关，尤其是在超重/肥胖但其他方面健康的成年人中： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5154680/ ：“In conclusion, a high-glycemic load diet was associated with higher depression symptoms, total mood disturbance, and fatigue compared to a low-glycemic load diet especially in overweight/obese, but otherwise healthy, adults.”
大脑耗能变化 - 虽然大脑仅占体重的2%，但它却消耗了人体20%的静息代谢。但同时，目标导向认知活动的代谢成本仅比静息神经活动和体内平衡的持续成本高出5%（每日能量总代谢变化量的1%。也就是说，你苦思冥想和躺着放松，脑部消耗的卡路里变化极小，但你却能感觉到真实的疲惫。因此，心理疲惫与卡路里消耗是相关，但独立的。”： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S136466132400319X ：“Although it accounts for only 2% of body weight, the human brain accounts for 20% of its resting metabolism, more than tenfold the amount expected based on its weight.”, “The metabolic costs of goal-directed cognition are only 5% greater than the ongoing costs of resting neural activity and homeostasis.”
周末效应 - 用自我决定理论来解释为什么周末的人类，都会更开心： https://selfdeterminationtheory.org/SDT/documents/2010_RyanBernsteinBrown_Weekends_JSCP.pdf ：“Results supported these hypotheses, showing that for both male and female workers, weekend and nonwork activities were associated with several indicators of well-being, and these relations were partially or fully mediated by basic psychological need satisfaction.“
本期音乐：Epidemic Sound，Pixabay（免版权音乐库）Tired by Mindme，Sunset Chill Nature by Finley chill
封面设计特别感谢：wow lab
小红书账号：梦妮爱读文献 （ID：4196506308）
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
- “那个”，大姨妈，生理期，例假。月经，她有过很多名字，但，却好像一直没有被好好地正视过。
如果不是做这期播客，我不会知道原来职业女性运动员，月经紊乱和闭经比例能达到60%，而且，这不是正常训练的结果，也不应被视为努力冲刺的勋章。我也不会知道，原来经期的子宫，在完成着人类世界里唯一的大规模无疤痕修复，而曾被污名化的经血，现在也是再生医学的研究热点之一。我更不会知道，整个代谢研究领域，至今都还没有高质量的研究，能回答这个很简单的问题：对于有月经的女性来说，断食，到底意味着什么？
长久以来，现代医学研究都系统性地忽视了女性、避开了月经。因为月经，她太复杂又太难标准化。但这也意味着，月经，是足够敏感的，她是一个信号，所能反应的远不止是生殖，还有你身体的整体健康状态。
今天，我们就一起来看看这第五项生命体征 - 月经。她到底是什么，又能如何指导我们的生活。
🩸注：正常月经周期 24-38天，以28天为例：1-5天 经期；1-13天 卵泡期（包括经期，本期节目里为简化经期和卵泡期分开叙述）；14-28天 黄体期。
【时间轴】
01:05 Enhanced Games 嗑睾酮的女运动员们，还好吗？
04:13 想当职业运动员，就逃不开闭经？
07:41 月经，不止生育，还是女性的生命体征
13:24 从细胞层面看经期，子宫到底在发生什么？
18:15 成人后唯一的无疤痕修复：子宫内膜
23:56 月经的炎症反应，从局部到全身
35:35 卵泡期 vs 黄体期：能量需求和代谢差异
43:41 免疫骨骼心血管，结论待定
45:13 不同月经周期，两种压力反应模式
48:58 卵泡期更适合高强度运动？
54:10 断食，适合女性吗
55:46 代谢研究里月经周期的盲点
63:38 经前综合征，如何应对？
68:14 更敏感，是雌性的生存优势
69:10 女性是活得更久，但也病得更久
70:02 女性在现代医学研究中，长期被系统性忽视
76:34 希望下一代女性，能看到的世界
感谢 专研高品质舒适感的她研社对本节目的支持。她研社，舒适刚刚好。【她研社均衡力】卫生巾，弱酸面层和人体健康肌肤pH值相近，有效抑制有害菌，干爽不漏不敏痒。复制下方淘口令 上天猫/淘宝获取节目专属优惠券 获取更多产品信息~
97💲kzBCgl6lYsl🔐 https://s.tb.cn/h.RwcqfRu MF937 小宇宙专属她研社79元任选3组2
📃 本期播客提到的文献素材传送门：
第一部分：运动员月经稀发/闭经
运动员月经稀发/闭经比例： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30644600/ ：“Forty-four percent of premenopausal females had oligomenorrhea/amenorrhea.”
舞蹈员和长跑运动员闭经比例： https://www.ccjm.org/content/85/4/313 ：“In small studies, the prevalence of secondary amenorrhea was as high as 69% in dancers and 65% in long-distance runners.”
职业运动员闭经常态化： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8609260/ ：“According to the participants, the five main reasons for not reporting the amenorrhea were: (1) normalizing of the subject, (2) the absence of menstruation is not perceived as a problem by the athletes themselves, (3) experienced shame and taboo, (4) prioritisation of sports performance, and (5) denial.”
IOC 声明能量摄入与消耗失衡会导致包括闭经在内的生殖失调： https://stillmed.olympics.com/media/Documents/Athletes/Medical-Scientific/Consensus-Statements/REDs/BJSM-IOC-consensus-statement-on-Relative-Energy-Deficiency-in-Sport-REDs.pdf ：“A syndrome of impaired physiological and/or psychological functioning experienced by female and male athletes that is caused by exposure to problematic (prolonged and/or severe) low energy availability. The detrimental outcomes include, but are not limited to, decreases in energy metabolism, reproductive function, musculoskeletal health…”
月经应作为重要生命体征： https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/committee-opinion/articles/2015/12/menstruation-in-girls-and-adolescents-using-the-menstrual-cycle-as-a-vital-sign，https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39906529/ ：“The menstrual cycle is a vital sign from menarche through menopause, an underutilized but powerful tool for understanding gynecological and general health.”
月经不规律与疾病的关联性： https://academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/87/5/2013/2846638?redirectedFrom=fulltext ：“Compared with women reporting a history of very regular menstrual cycles, women reporting usually irregular or very irregular cycles had an increased risk for nonfatal or fatal CHD [age-adjusted relative risks (RR), 1.25 and 1.67, respectively; 95% confidence intervals (CI), 1.07–1.47 and 1.35–2.06, respectively].”， https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12671990/ （超多疾病，不一一详细列出了）
古代神话和传说里对月经的态度： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1521693416301250（有正面和负面）
第二部分 经期
经期子宫内免疫细胞的逐步参与： https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/physrev.00031.2019 ：Section VIII 及 Figure 5 记录了细胞凋亡先于内膜脱落发生的时序："endometrial apoptosis was extensive before the onset of breakdown, shedding, and bleeding"；Section VIII 下半段、Section IX 及 Figure 6 描述了中性粒细胞的大规模招募及其通过MMPs推动组织分解的机制："Neutrophils contain high levels of MMPs, and endometrial neutrophils may activate MMPs in situ, thereby contributing to endometrial breakdown"；巨噬细胞吞噬凋亡细胞后发生表型转变并释放IL-10、TGF-β等抗炎因子（即胞葬触发的促炎→抗炎转换）见于Section VIII，巨噬细胞的来源与定位动态见于Section IX；无疤痕修复的机制分布在 Introduction、Section X 和Section XI-C中 。
经期巨噬细胞功能转化： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10691302/ ：“After the acute endometrial shedding, exudated inflammatory cells can upregulate cytokine levels, mainly in elevated levels of TNF-α and IL-1. Following this, M1 macrophages accumulate in the wound, releasing TNF-α, IL-1, and IL-6. Cytokines involved in wound healing activate the NF-κB signaling pathway.”
在经期的免疫细胞修复功能： **https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/reproductive-health/articles/10.3389/frph.2021.779979/full ："analysis of this fluid is likely to be of value not only for treating endometrial bleeding problems but also in providing potential new therapies for poorly repairing wounds"
经血内物质可以帮助组织修复： https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.201800086R ：“Functionally, they promote repair of endometrial and keratinocyte wounds by promoting migration.”， “MF (4%) brought about complete repair/100% healing of the wounded HaCaT keratinocyte cell line monolayer within 24 h of addition, compared with only 40% repair in the presence of 4% PB plasma”
经血内干细胞可帮助疾病治疗： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7656201/ ：“Human menstrual blood-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MenSCs) have shown great potential in regenerative medicine.”，相关临床实验： https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT01483248#study-plan ， https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07131150
经期外周血炎症水平增高： https://mednexus.org/doi/10.4103/2096-2924.232878 ：“The expression of inflammatory indexes, such as platelets (PLT), lymphocytes (Lym), the percentage of Lym (Lym%), neutrophils (Neu), the percantage of Neu (Neu%), neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and cancer antigen 125 (CA125), reached the highest level during the menstrual period.”, ”The expression levels of IL-8, IL-1β, and IL-6 during the menstrual period and luteal phase were significantly higher than those in follicular phase.”
痛经患者外周血炎症水平更高： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3563666/ ：“Functional annotation revealed an excessive inflammatory response and insufficient TGF-β superfamily member signals with anti-inflammatory consequences, which may directly contribute to menstrual pain.”
omega3 和健康饮食能缓解痛经： https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/1747-0080.12835 ：“Findings suggest that daily supplementation of 300–1800 mg omega-3 long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids over 2–3 months are generally well tolerated and reduces pain and analgesic use in women with dysmenorrhoea.”， https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00228-021-03263-1 ：“the highest effectiveness of treatment was seen at low doses of n-3 PUFAs, and with increasing daily intake, the effectiveness of treatment with n-3 PUFAs decreased.“ https://karger.com/goi/article-abstract/84/3/209/153726/Nutrition-as-a-Potential-Factor-of-Primary?redirectedFrom=fulltext ：“The increased consumption of fruits and vegetables as the sources of vitamins and minerals, as well as fish and milk and dairy products have positive associations with less menstrual pain.”， https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5963185/ ：“subjects in the second and third tertiles of “snacks” pattern had a 4.23 (95% CI = 1.32–13.58, P = 0.01) and 3.41 (95% CI = 1.10–10.50, P = 0.03) times, respectively, higher chance to experience moderate to severe dysmenorrhea in comparison with subjects in the first tertile.”
运动特别是力量训练可以缓解痛经： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11896821/ ：“The majority of the studies on strength training interventions concentrated on the uterine region, emphasizing core training and isometric training. These uterine-specific exercise interventions facilitate the delivery of essential oxygen and nutrients to the uterine muscles and tissues, enhance blood circulation, and support repair processes. These also lower congestion and inflammation while optimizing the uterine microenvironment. This may provide a higher advantage than other therapies.”
热敷缓解痛经： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12876241/ ：“applied heat increases pelvic blood flow, which may help to dissipate and reduce the concentration of prostaglandins, thereby relieving ischemia and muscle cramps”
全球贫血和缺铁数据： https://ourworldindata.org/billions-people-suffer-anemia-cheap-ways-reduce
第三部分 卵泡期
卵泡期能量需求较少： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7357764/ ：“Overall, there was a small but significant effect favoring increased RMR in the luteal phase (ES = 0.33; 95% CI = 0.17, 0.49, p < 0.001).” https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/81/7/869/6823870 ：“ Overall, energy intake appears to be lower in the follicular phase compared with the luteal phase, with a particular decrease in the days leading up to and including ovulation.”
卵泡期血糖调节能力更强： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10513929/ ：“Our study therefore highlights that brain insulin action improves peripheral insulin sensitivity also in women but only during the follicular phase.”
多囊患者胰岛素抵抗概率增高，妊娠风险，心血管疾病概率也增高： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9832677/ ：”IR and compensatory hyperinsulinaemia (HI) are present in 65–95% of women with PCOS, including the vast majority of overweight and obese women and more than half of women of normal weight.“， “Women with PCOS and IR have a significantly increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes and chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), cardiovascular disease, and metabolic syndrome, which seriously affect the physical and mental health of women of childbearing age, increasing their social burden”
柳叶刀建议更名多囊卵巢综合征为多内分泌代谢性卵巢综合征： https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)00717-8/fulltext
卵泡期免疫功能变化，骨代谢变化，心血管功能变化证据不强： https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37309068/， https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00223-026-01482-1， https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpheart.00341.2020
卵泡期皮质醇基础量更高，对急性刺激反应相对更温和 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2020.00311/full ： “In line with our hypothesis, our meta-analysis found that women in the follicular phase had higher cortisol levels than women in the luteal phase, with an overall Hedges' g of 0.13 (p < 0.01) for the random effects model.”， https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0149763423001811 ：“Three studies provided sufficient data for the meta-analysis and showed a significant, small-sized effect, indicating higher cortisol reactivity in the luteal than in the follicular cycle phase.”
卵泡期更倾向消耗碳水化合物，黄体期更常用脂肪和蛋白质： https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/81/7/869/6823870 ：“Rates of carbohydrate and fat oxidation vary across the cycle, with greater glycogen storage at rest, and a stronger preference for fat utilization during exercise, in the luteal phase compared with the follicular phase.”， https://journals.physiology.org/doi/abs/10.1152/ajpendo.1994.267.3.E422 ：“This study shows small changes in protein metabolism during the menstrual cycle in women, with an increase in oxidative leucine metabolism during the luteal phase…fluctuations in protein metabolism and thyroid hormones throughout the menstrual cycle are causally related.”
特里尔社会压力测试流程： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3227197/
高强度训练在卵泡期效果更好： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12538072/#abs0025 ：“High-frequency SIT during the follicular phase preserved mitochondrial function and enhanced tissue remodeling, while luteal phase-based training suppressed mitochondrial pathways and reduced cardiorespiratory fitness.”
120人的根据月经不同周期调整训练的 IMPACT 研究： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10823667/
第四部分 黄体期
黄体期能量摄入及饮食推荐： https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/12/1911 ：“Researchers at the Mayo Clinic emphasize the importance of not only the composition of the diet but also eating smaller and more frequent meals to alleviate PMS symptoms such as bloating and feelings of fullness. Similarly, the ACOG stressed the importance of meal frequency, suggesting the consumption of six small meals instead of three larger meals. This dietary pattern may help to maintain stable blood glucose levels and potentially reduce PMS symptoms.” https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8566643/ ：“Consuming a high carbohydrate snack 3–4 h before exercise can mitigate these effects during the luteal phase”， “Carbohydrate loading in the mid-luteal phase, however, has shown no change or small (13%) increase in muscle glycogen with a potential for improved performance”, “Because of increased progesterone levels in the luteal phase, the protein requirement may be higher due to higher rates of protein catabolism” https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1079417/full ：“It has been suggested that caloric intake, as well as preferential carbohydrate selection, during the premenstrual period is more significant in women with PMS, who are considered to be more sensitive to cyclical hormonal or neurotransmitter fluctuations.”
肥胖女性和肥胖成人断食好处对比： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12479299/ ， https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12309044/
断食研究者女性更难坚持： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6816332/ ：“It remains to be established why we experienced a gender difference (82% of dropouts were female).”
断食的优势与月经周期波动幅度相当： HOMA-IR（胰岛素抵抗指数）**断食改善：**−0.31（Miao et al., PMC8970877）至 −0.60（Lu et al., PMC12363089）**月经周期波动：**卵泡中期1.35 → 黄体早期1.59，差值+0.24（Yeung et al., BioCycle Study, PMC2999972） LDL胆固醇 断食改善：−5.44 mg/dL（Wang et al., PMC12309044）**月经周期波动：**综合多项研究范围为4–10%（Mumford et al., PMID 14764796）总胆固醇 断食改善：−6.31 mg/dL（Wang et al., PMC12309044）**月经周期波动：**综合多项研究的范围为4–10%（Mumford et al., PMID 14764796）还有炎症 CRP（C反应蛋白，炎症标志物）**断食改善：**−0.024 mg/dL，即−0.24 mg/L（Wang X et al., PMID 32947129）**月经周期波动：**卵泡早期（月经期第2–5天）1.8 mg/L vs 黄体期0.7 mg/L，差值1.1 mg/L，p<0.001（Gursoy et al., PMC4701164）
断食时间推荐在卵泡期： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13210042/ ：“These cyclical changes provide a physiological basis for the observation that women may tolerate longer fasting windows more easily during the early-to-mid-follicular phase, whereas the luteal phase may be associated with greater difficulty adhering to restrictive eating schedules.”
针对 PMS 和 PMDD 疗法简介： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9790166/#s0003 ， https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18852497/ ：“cognitive behavioural therapy may have important beneficial effects in managing symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome.”， https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5313351/#sec6 ：“the results of the present study suggest that treatment with calcium supplements is an effective method for reducing mood disorders during PMS.” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK72353/ （钙，镁，维生素B6，圣洁莓，月见草油） ， https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31928364/ （维生素B6）， https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0965229919306053 （圣洁莓）， https://mayoclinic.elsevierpure.com/en/publications/vitamin-e-and-evening-primrose-oil-for-management-of-cyclical-mas/ ， https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38752050/ （维生素E和月见草油）
第五部分 女性激素与月经是一项“超能力”
动物实验证明女性对热量限制更敏感： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2622430/ ：”Heightened cognition and motor activity, combined with reproductive shutdown, in females may maximize the probability of their survival during periods of energy scarcity and may be an evolutionary basis for the vulnerability of women to anorexia nervosa.“
动物实验中，高脂饮食下男性比女性更早出现炎症和胰岛素抵抗：https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2026.1814026/full ：“As early as 4 weeks of HFD, serum inflammatory proteins - IL6 and IL17f were higher in males than females.”
在绝经前，男性代谢性疾病比例高于女性： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12112597/ ：“males predominantly develop visceral adiposity, insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia, accompanied by a significantly elevated risk of cardiovascular and metabolic syndromes. Premenopausal females maintain metabolic homeostasis through the estrogen-mediated optimization of glucose and lipid metabolism and oxidative stress buffering mechanisms”
麦肯锡女性健康报告： https://www.mckinsey.com/mhi/our-insights/closing-the-womens-health-gap-a-1-trillion-dollar-opportunity-to-improve-lives-and-economies （包含女性活得更久但病得更久，医疗系统系统性地对女性研究不足、诊断更晚、药物效果更差、不良反应更多，解决这个差距投资回报比约为1比3等。）
男性与女性面对的健康风险差异： https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(24)00053-7/fulltext ：“Globally, females had a higher burden of morbidity-driven conditions with the largest differences in DALYs for low back pain, depressive disorders, and headache disorders, whereas males had higher DALY rates for mortality-driven conditions. ”
其他参考资料
Dr. Mary Claire Haver，Dr Vonda Wright，Dr Natalie Crawford，Dr Stacy Sims 的采访视频和圆桌讨论 @ The Diary of a CEO
剪辑素材引用： 12:15 处混剪，取自 邵艺辉 电影好东西映后见面会；文淇 想飞的女孩采访；文淇 x 杜素娟 x 游晓颖 女性这一生，都在反复学习许可自己；电影 好东西；鲁豫 脱口秀和ta的朋友们 菜菜点评；傅园慧 2016年里约奥运会女子400米混合泳接力赛后采访；小帕 x 不辣 脱口秀和ta的朋友们
本期音乐：Pixabay（免版权音乐库）
封面设计特别感谢：wow lab
小红书账号：梦妮爱读文献 （ID：4196506308）
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
- 在一次又一次刷新“史上最热夏天”之后，你会不会感到困惑，明明全球升温才1-2度，但为什么这个夏天和记忆里的夏天，已经热出了质的区别。全球变暖，到底是个啥情况？
这也是我的困惑，于是在夏日将至的6月，我翻开了地质学研究论文、能源报告、社会科学研究、电池技术概要...
好消息是，清洁能源已经是地球上最便宜的能源获取方式，而也有很多很多的国家，开始以想象速度铺设太阳能板。但坏消息是，我们并不知道，一切是否已经晚了。
而藏在这所有报告、数字和文献背后的，是一个非常精彩的、也正在进行的故事。关于气候，关于能源，关于博弈，也关于人性。
我想邀请你一起了解，这个既与我们息息相关，但又因为太过宏大，而常常被忽视的命题。
【时间轴】
00:25 我们的臭氧层，还好吗？
04:15 从地球出生以来，气候不是一直在变化吗？现在，哪有什么不同？
07:48 升温2度而已，有那么可怕？
19:58 节能减排：只有节能，才能减排？
23:54 太阳能，来自自然的最便宜的能源
27:20 2025年，清洁能源发电量已在百年来首次超越煤炭
29:01 现在地球上，到底有多少太阳能？
33:04 太阳能，对个体来说是便宜，对国家来说是新的权力结构
40:26 可惜太阳能也有排放，也有污染，也有问题
53:06 是全球变热不是变暖，是气候危机不是变化
54:08 请查收你的个性化气候危机推送
57:22 公开碳排放量排名，你会参与吗？
59:20 个人减碳的边际效应 vs 高碳消费的不对等：那飞机，为什么不能电动呢？
01:06:33 电池储能技术101
01:11:06 我们能靠碳捕获减碳吗？
01:12:25 人类啊，不是全能的神。但，我们也创造过奇迹
本期节目是由巴斯夫发起的选择可持续的职场路企划系列之一（👈 点击收听更多相关单集）。在这些关于气候与能源的宏大议题背后，其实也有很多具体的人，正在通过材料创新、减碳技术与产业实践，把改变一点点落地。如果你也希望参与其中，寻找一条更有长期意义的职业路径，欢迎加入巴斯夫，在各自的岗位上参与这些变化，成为正在行动中的“变革新力量”。
📃 本期播客提到的文献素材传送门：
第一部分：从解决“臭氧层空洞”的成功，到正在演进的气候危机
针对导致大灭绝的气温变化预估： https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-25019-2，https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-22298-7：“Major mass extinctions in the Phanerozoic can be linked to thresholds in climate change (warming or cooling) that equate to magnitudes >5.2 °C and rates >10 °C/Myr.”，“We show that pCO2 increased from 426 +133/−96 ppmv in the latest Permian to 2507 +4764/−1193 ppmv at the PTME within about 75 kyr”
工业化之后二氧化碳浓度变化速率： https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11648560/：“The global CO2 growth rate (CGR) in the decade of 2013–2022 averaged 2.42 ± 0.08 ppm yr−1.”
第二部分：关于能源，我们已经有了新的叙事
机构如何低估太阳能缓解气候变化的潜力： https://www.nature.com/articles/nenergy2017140： “Historically, annual growth of the cumulative installed capacity has varied between 20–72% between 1998 and 2015, corresponding to an average annual growth of 38%. Most scenarios underestimated historical growth by a wide margin…Scenario results often mismatch 2015 real capacity because they are calibrated to older historic data.”
2025 全球用电统计 Ember 智库： https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/global-electricity-review-2026/：1.2， 1.3， 1.4 章节： “Solar power increased from 2,143 TWh in 2024 to 2,778 TWh in 2025, a 30% increase and the highest growth rate in eight years despite a much higher base…Over the last ten years, solar grew at an average rate of 27% per year, with the annual growth rate never dropping below 21%.”， “China’s fossil generation falls for first time since 2015 as solar power booms”
2025 全球可再生能源发电超越煤炭发电： https://ember-energy.org/latest-updates/solar-surge-halts-fossil-electricity-growth-worldwide-in-2025/： “The rise of clean electricity reached a new turning point in 2025 as clean power sources met all growth in global electricity demand, preventing an increase in fossil generation.”， “Renewables reached 34% of global electricity generation in 2025, overtaking coal’s 33% share for the first time in 100 years. Coal generation fell by 63 TWh globally, its first decline since 2020 and the first time coal dropped below a third of global generation.”
巴基斯坦发电量统计 Ember 智库： https://ember-energy.org/app/uploads/2025/10/Global-Electricity-Mid-Year-Insights-2025-PDF.pdf 章节 1.2.1 “Among the top 20 largest solar generators in absolute terms, seven countries — Hungary, Greece, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Spain, Australia and Germany — generated 20% or more of their electricity from solar in the first six months of 2025.”， “Pakistan saw the largest increase in share, from 4.4% in H1-2021 to 21.9% in H1-2025.”
印度靠太阳能发展 Ember 智库： https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/indias-electrotech-fast-track-where-china-built-on-coal-india-is-building-on-sun/ 图1-5
石油危机如何促进电力转型： https://ember-energy.org/latest-insights/the-new-twin-fossil-shock/， 图1
太阳能发电碳足迹计算： https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1530-9290.2011.00439.x，https://docs.nlr.gov/docs/fy24osti/87372.pdf： “Prior to harmonization…an interquartile range (IQR) of 44 to 73.”， “GHG emissions per kWh range from 10-36 g CO2e, which are consistent with or lower than previous results published by NREL and IEA-PVPS”
第三部分：减碳进度喜人，但也还远远不够，为什么行动起来这么难？
11国关于气候危机多元无知现象研究： https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/09567976251335585?url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori:rid:crossref.org&rfr_dat=cr_pub 0pubmed， 图2， 及 “Contrary to expectations, the public-consensus intervention was largely ineffective, except for a slight increase in willingness to express one’s proclimate opinion (δ = 0.05, 90% CrI = [−0.02, 0.11]). ”
社会行为学的减碳有效性研究： 智能电表： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S037877881300786X， 个性化信息推送： https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1401880112， 公开减排优绩： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0095069614000072
第四部分： 储能瓶颈，电池技术目前发展地如何了？
飞机飞行造成污染的分类数据： https://ourworldindata.org/breakdown-co2-aviation， “When we break passenger flight emissions down by travel distance, we get a (surprisingly) equal three-way split in emissions between short-haul (less than 1,500 kilometers); medium-haul (1,500 to 4,000 km); and long-haul (greater than 4,000 km) journeys.”
宁德时代 钠新电池+双核架构： https://www.catl.com/news/8400.html，https://www.news.cn/finance/20260423/bcf3c59c34a946b592345c9e4852dae2/c.html
第五部分：碳捕捉
碳捕捉成本预估： https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2542435124000606， “Net removed costs projected at $226–$835/tCO2 for 1 Gt-CO2/year cumulative capacity”
其他参考资料
本期参考的学者访谈、科普频道包括：Simon Clark, Science Magazine, Bill McKibben, Hannah Ritchie, Dr Ben Miles, Cleo Abram, Howtown, Undecided with Matt Ferrell, Ted-Ed, Vox, DW Planet A, PBS Terra, StarTalk, vlogbrothers
延伸阅读：Science 杂志2025年度科学突破颁发给 "可再生能源势不可挡的增长" https://www.science.org/toc/science/390/6779， 全球温室气体排放细分数据（除了能源电力交通，还有农业，建筑，生产等多个行业： https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/ghg-emissions-by-sector， 二氧化碳浓度升高导致的气候变化，在停止排放后的1000年内基本不可逆转：https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.0812721106， 虽然人类不擅长预测，但其实人类对全球变暖幅度和温度的预测相当准确： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4zul0BuO8A。
本期音乐：Pixabay（免版权音乐库）。
剪辑素材引用： 01:30 处背景音，取自 UN 1987 年会议记录： https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k15/k15r3i7qr2 ，16:20 处混剪，取自朝闻天下：今年太阳能发电装机规模将首次超过煤电，DW：中国光伏全球第一？，特朗普2025年在联合国大会的发言：Trump urges European countries to stop green energy initiatives，Greta Thunbergs 2019年在联合国气候行动峰会的发言，81:47 联合国秘书长 António Guterres 2018 年发表的重要讲话。
小红书账号：梦妮爱读文献 （ID：4196506308）
封面设计特别感谢：wow lab（2025 Science 的封面是本期播客封面灵感来源☀️）
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
- 听友伙伴们！大家好～ 我是梦妮，今天不爱读文献，就只是梦妮。
这是一期碳基番外，关于每一期节目的幕后制作，信息收集流程，以及内容和风格上的思考与调整。
聊天的时候我也在思考，当播客订阅过了 10 万，"年度编辑精选"贴上去，线下见面会开始有人专门来看我——我有没有离最初想做这件事的那个自己越来越远？我，变了吗？
特别感谢 破壁圆桌 的邀请，让我趁着这个机会停下来，看看来时的路。
【时间轴】
02:48 三个词形容现在的日常
06:26 开始做播客：先去串台被朋友拽着"试试看"，刚好赶上中文播客理工科内容的蓝海
08:33 牛津读的是 Women's and Reproductive Health——但读到一半就决定不做学术
15:35 知乎血泪史：用真实头像发了一篇女性生殖的帖子，被人身和性别攻击到连头像都换掉
19:54 一期节目怎么准备：1-2 周非常深度的阅读、详细到每个数字的大纲、录完之后还要补录 50-60 个点
27:55 怎么读文献？"嗓子没事，不用给我买咖啡，但可以赞助一下买文献的费用吗？"
30:49 科普创作的三个阶段
38:15 找到自己风格的转折点：从对标 Andrew Huberman 到猫咪那期；slogan 也从"健康生活"换成了"用很科学的方式去爱很鲜活的生命"
41:05 听友画像揭秘：女性接近 80%、29-35 岁占比最大；爸妈听了几期之后默默转去听《肥话连篇》
45:05 线下见面会的距离感：听到陌生人喊自己的名字"受宠若惊但 match 不上他们的情绪"——播客里的我只是生活的一部分
57:14 10 万订阅之后的创作枯竭：马那期写了 36 期里唯一一份逐字稿；后来把听友留言和每期封面打印出来贴在桌前，才把自己拽回最开始的那个原因
70:20 关于差评："声音太平像念 AI" vs "适合睡前听"
74:25 商业化变现数据揭秘
79:39 下一个想做的播客：声音纪录片形式，对标 Gimlet Media 的《Start Up》
87:05 做播客三年最大的改变
封面设计特别鸣谢 💝: wow lab
本期音乐：leva eternity by Pixabay
小红书账号：梦妮爱读文献 （ID：4196506308）
- 生活在一个信息爆炸的时代，我们学会了思考、分析、判断，学会了怎样在这个世界生存。但不知不觉中，却渐渐忘记了，怎样去感受真实的生活。
我们忘记了闻到花香时的心动，忘记了指尖相触时的温度，忘记了品尝美食时发自内心的满足，忘记了听到一首好歌时的感动......
这些被我们渐渐遗忘的感受，其实都藏在我们的五感里✨
本期我们一起重新认识这五种看似普通的感官——视觉、听觉、嗅觉、味觉、触觉。我们会发现，感官正是我们作为碳基生物，与这个世界最直接、最真实的连接。
特别感谢 真的很响 的邀请～
【时间轴】
05:25 五感是我们接触世界的触角，即使你有时会忽略五感的存在，但那些每时每刻的想法和情绪也都可能源于五感
08:08 五感之视觉：
09:45 视觉信号会在很长远的时间尺度默默影响着你
13:18 自然是大脑的家，城市才是异乡人：夏同学悟了偏爱大自然原来是来自基因的呼唤
16:27 五感之听觉
18:42 怪不得说「音乐是救世主 」呢！音乐不仅几乎专属于「人」，且是所有不同文化间共通的一种「语言」。
22:26 五音不全三人组觉得自己很在调上啊！
27:26 五感之嗅觉
28:33 嗅觉的传播路径短而快，而且嗅觉还自带记忆！
30:06 动物的嗅觉杠杠的！狗狗兜风时其实是在刷狗界朋友圈
35:28 可惜嗅觉带来的幸福感常常被人忽视，甚至在嗅觉和手机中间选择了手机😁
38:41 营销人注意！可以在嗅觉未电子化前抢占先机
41:31 五感之味觉
43:32 酸甜苦辣咸被写进了人类的预定程序，大家对每种口味的认知还挺统一的呢！
48:30 脑肠轴的秘密：你想吃什么是身体告诉你此刻缺什么？
50:09 大家都看过舌头上的五位分布图吗？很有可能你被骗了很多年
52:28 五感之触觉
53:48 抚摸毛发多的位置会产生亲密感？🤔
56:13 强烈建议大家多贴贴！
57:49 你能做到的每个动作行为毫无特例都基于触觉反馈
58:54 灵魂拷问：听完五感的介绍后，你来给五感重要性排排序吧！
60:22 高敏感人的感官过载日常：敏感赋予我痛苦，也给予我超过常人的感受力
01:07:31 低敏人的迟钝日常：想法过载，感受后行
五感之于生活：
01:15:15 焦虑难安时尝试一下当代人的动态冥想🧘：拼豆、描佛像、骑行、织毛衣
01:18:19 缺乏安全感时，可用熟悉的五感为自己构建安全环境（例如收听熟悉的播客声音、使用喜欢的味道、换上熟悉的四件套）
01:19:51 活着的时候记得好好呼吸
01:23:00 疲惫的时候试试做一次身体扫描，亲测有效！
01:26:34 好好感受五感赋予你的人生体验吧！世界因每个人的五感而不同！
在小宇宙查看该单集文稿
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About 碳基生物生存指南
用很科学的角度，去爱很鲜活的生命 🌱 =关于主播= 我是梦妮，牛津大学生物医学博士。读博时不爱读文献，现在却在科研数据的坑里越挖越深 🎓 年纪轻轻便腰酸背痛的我，在枸杞秋裤和热水都表示束手无策后，决心利用自己读文献的速度和能力，开辟一条日常实用的生存指南，帮助大家也帮助自己更了解自身，更了解彼此，更了解这个世界 💝 我们接受一切批评和质疑，拒绝玄学养生 🙅🏻♀️ 以生物学原理为锚点，高质量数据为支撑产出内容 📚 这不只是一份人类生存指南，还是猫猫狗狗动物植物..各种各样鲜活生命的说明书 🌱 =节目荣誉= 2024年度 Apple 播客年度编辑精选，2024年度 CPA（Chines Podcast Award）年度播客，2024年小宇宙趋势播客 & 年度特别推荐单集Podcast website
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