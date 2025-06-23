Joel Dommett: “Pretending’s the first step!” Build confidence and quieten nerves
Do you find yourself running a mental list of what you’ve got to do tomorrow...next month... instead of living in the moment? Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is getting better at appreciating the present.In this chat, Fearne and Joel debate if it’s a good or bad thing to set career goals, and explore how to focus on the process rather than an outcome. Joel also has some advice about faking confidence in order to build it, and explains why his marathon efforts brought out his shadow side...Plus, Joel justifies some of his more questionable tattoos, and reveals some big behind the scenes gossip from The Masked Singer!Joel’s Happy Idiot tour has been extended into the autumn; get your tickets here. If you liked this episode of Happy Place, you might also like: Mo Gilligan Julian Clary Joanne McNally Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:05:19
How to stop saying “yes” when you mean “no”, with Natalie Lue
Who would you choose to be if you weren’t shit scared about what other people might think about you? Writer and speaker Natalie Lue has noticed that people pleasing is often a response to anxiety.In this chat with Fearne, Natalie explains how when you desperately people please, you’re putting your self-esteem on the chopping block. In becoming disassociated from your “no” you become disassociated from your needs, desires, opinions, and limits.Natalie talks through the five ways people pleasing might show up in your life, including ‘efforting’ (e.g. over-achieving at school and work), and ‘saving’ through trying to fix other people’s problems. Plus, a word of warning that pushing past your mental and emotional limits can lead to physical health issues.Natalie’s book, The Joy of Saying No, is out now.If you liked this episode of Happy Place, you might also like:Saying No: More Boundaries, Less People PleasingThe Good Girl Rebellion Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:02:38
Feel walked over? Mel Robbins on turning pain into personal power
Do you feel deep injustice at how others treat you? Mel Robbins is an award-winning podcast host and best-selling author; she says if other people want to behave in a shitty way... let them!In this chat with Fearne, Mel explains the difference between saying “let them”, and letting people walk all over you. She talks about how “let them” doesn’t make your problems disappear, but you’ll see them differently so they’re less distressing to you. The phrase will also make you feel more confident in your authentic self-expression.Feeling victimised? Stop hoping you can change a bully’s behaviour. Mel also explains how to use the phrase “let me”. Let me recognise what I can change about the situation or change about how I respond. Remember you have the power to leave any dinner table or any message exchange at any point.Plus, why you should listen to your jealousy; it’s telling you a lot about your desires and ambitions...Mel’s best-selling book, The Let Them Theory, is out now.If you liked this episode of Happy Place, you might also like:The Good Girl RebellionEstelle BinghamTJ Power Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
59:57
Book Club Meets: Ambitious women and generational trauma, with Emily Henry
Two writers are competing for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of a famous reclusive heiress. One of them is going to uncover the truth behind one of the most scandalous families of the 20th century. The thing is, heiress Margaret is giving each writer different tantalising little pieces of her story...Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry was May’s Happy Place Book Club read. In this chat with Fearne, Emily explains why she’s intrigued by the idea of generational trauma affecting our day to day, and why it’s important to interrogate where your sense of ambition comes from. Is your drive coming from within, or are you trying to prove something to someone?Plus, Fearne and Emily explore why reading fiction is such a brilliant way to examine your own opinions, values, and moral tendencies through how you react to the characters.Thank you to Penguin Audio for the use of Great Big Beautiful Life audiobook, narrated by Julia Whelan.If you liked this episode of Happy Place, you might also like: Listen to Book Club Meets: Lorna Tucker Listen to Book Club Meets: Clare Leslie Hall Listen to Book Club Meets: Holly Bourne Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
30:55
Munroe Bergdorf: “I’m scared for my safety!” Bodily autonomy & femininity as armour
Identity has become tribal, and it’s stopping us understanding each other’s humanity. Activist, writer, and model Munroe Bergdorf explains how fear and anger for society’s issues have been misdirected towards trans people.In this chat with Fearne, Munroe talks through what the recent UK Supreme Court ruling on biological sex and gender means for trans women, cis women, and society more widely. How, for example, are trans rights intimately connected to abortion rights?Fearne and Munroe chat about how to practice self-acceptance, particularly around body image, and how to use your voice to create positive change. They also cover grief, and numbing out as a way of dealing with poor mental health.Munroe’s new book, Talk To Me, is out on June 5th, and you can watch her documentary, Love and Rage, in cinemas from June 10th.This episode also contains an exclusive first listen to a chapter of Kirsty Gallagher’s new book, Your Cosmic Purpose, which is published by Happy Place Books on June 5th.If you liked this episode of Happy Place, you might also like:Emma DabiriOlly AlexanderKirsty Gallagher Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.