Talking Foreign Policy - What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?

February 21, 2023 Case Western Reserve University School of Law Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation there has gone from bad to worse. Today, 20 million Afghans are starving and millions are internally displaced. The Taliban is back in power. They are once again providing sanctuary to terrorist groups that threaten the United States. They have decreed that Afghan girls shall not have access to education above the sixth grade. In a recent report to Congress, John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, wrote: “Unless the U.S. government understands and accounts for what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how it went wrong, it will likely repeat the same mistakes in the next conflict.” In the February 21 broadcast of Talking Foreign Policy, host Michael Scharf, Co-Dean of CWRU School of Law, has assembled a group of experts, including Inspector General Sopko, who will seek to answer those questions.