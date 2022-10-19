Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Talking Foreign Policy in the App
Listen to Talking Foreign Policy in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Talking Foreign Policy

Talking Foreign Policy

Podcast Talking Foreign Policy
Podcast Talking Foreign Policy

Talking Foreign Policy

CWRU School of Law
add
Launched in 2012, "Talking Foreign Policy" is a one-hour radio program, hosted by CWRU School of Law Dean Michael Scharf, in which experts discuss the salient f...
More
GovernmentNewsPolitics
Launched in 2012, "Talking Foreign Policy" is a one-hour radio program, hosted by CWRU School of Law Dean Michael Scharf, in which experts discuss the salient f...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • The Age of the Strongman
    8/14/2023
    49:52
  • Talking Foreign Policy - The Indictment of Vladimir Putin
    May 30, 2023 Two-months ago, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.  He’s been charged with orchestrating the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children and transferring them to Russia for adoption. It’s the first time a major world leader has been indicted by the International Criminal Court.  How will this affect the course of world events?  I’m Michael Scharf and in the next broadcast of Talking Foreign Policy, our expert panelists will seek to answer that question. 
    5/23/2023
    52:16
  • Talking Foreign Policy - What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?
    February 21, 2023 Case Western Reserve University School of Law   Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation there has gone from bad to worse.  Today, 20 million Afghans are starving and millions are internally displaced.  The Taliban is back in power.  They are once again providing sanctuary to terrorist groups that threaten the United States. They have decreed that Afghan girls shall not have access to education above the sixth grade. In a recent report to Congress, John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, wrote: “Unless the U.S. government understands and accounts for what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how it went wrong, it will likely repeat the same mistakes in the next conflict.”   In the February 21 broadcast of Talking Foreign Policy, host Michael Scharf, Co-Dean of CWRU School of Law, has assembled a group of experts, including Inspector General Sopko, who will seek to answer those questions.  
    2/21/2023
    51:31
  • Talking Foreign Policy - The US-Iran Crisis
    January 23, 2020 Case Western Reserve University School of Law
    10/25/2022
    53:16
  • Talking Foreign Policy - Prosecuting Russian Leaders for War Crimes
    October 24, 2022 Case Western Reserve University School of Law
    10/19/2022
    50:37

More Government podcasts

About Talking Foreign Policy

Launched in 2012, "Talking Foreign Policy" is a one-hour radio program, hosted by CWRU School of Law Dean Michael Scharf, in which experts discuss the salient foreign policy issues of the day.
Podcast website

Listen to Talking Foreign Policy, The Vivek Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Talking Foreign Policy

Talking Foreign Policy

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store