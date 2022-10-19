Launched in 2012, "Talking Foreign Policy" is a one-hour radio program, hosted by CWRU School of Law Dean Michael Scharf, in which experts discuss the salient f...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
The Age of the Strongman
8/14/2023
49:52
Talking Foreign Policy - The Indictment of Vladimir Putin
May 30, 2023 Two-months ago, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s been charged with orchestrating the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children and transferring them to Russia for adoption. It’s the first time a major world leader has been indicted by the International Criminal Court. How will this affect the course of world events? I’m Michael Scharf and in the next broadcast of Talking Foreign Policy, our expert panelists will seek to answer that question.
5/23/2023
52:16
Talking Foreign Policy - What Went Wrong in Afghanistan?
February 21, 2023 Case Western Reserve University School of Law Since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation there has gone from bad to worse. Today, 20 million Afghans are starving and millions are internally displaced. The Taliban is back in power. They are once again providing sanctuary to terrorist groups that threaten the United States. They have decreed that Afghan girls shall not have access to education above the sixth grade. In a recent report to Congress, John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, wrote: “Unless the U.S. government understands and accounts for what went wrong, why it went wrong, and how it went wrong, it will likely repeat the same mistakes in the next conflict.” In the February 21 broadcast of Talking Foreign Policy, host Michael Scharf, Co-Dean of CWRU School of Law, has assembled a group of experts, including Inspector General Sopko, who will seek to answer those questions.
2/21/2023
51:31
Talking Foreign Policy - The US-Iran Crisis
January 23, 2020 Case Western Reserve University School of Law
10/25/2022
53:16
Talking Foreign Policy - Prosecuting Russian Leaders for War Crimes
October 24, 2022 Case Western Reserve University School of Law