Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau

Hiring Military Veterans 2024 - Talking Beat

On this special edition of Talking Beat, we're talking about the recruiting and hiring of military veterans. PPB’s Recruitment Officer Patrick Johnson sits down with officer Zach, to discuss his perspective of the bureau as a former marine. In this episode, he will review his firsthand experiences transitioning from the military to the Portland Police Bureau, as well as his views on training in the academies, the benefits of wellness time, making meaningful friendships, and using the GI Bill for job training. As a reminder, the Portland Police Bureau is currently hiring new and lateral officer positions. A six-figure law enforcement career with a $5,000 signing bonus in Oregon’s largest city is available. Top step officer pay is $117K. That is before the vast amounts of overtime opportunities, before guaranteed extra incentives that can exceed 30% in more pay and even before the chance to participate in our three-track promotional process (criminalist, detective and/or sergeant) after just 4.5 years of service. In 2022, criminalists made an average of $134,723, detectives made an average of $162,486 and those in the sergeant rank made an average of $183,041. PPB has the best training on the west coast, likely the country. We have the best-looking badge, best looking uniform, solid gear, a new batch of 70ish technologically advanced patrol cars being rolled out, a 4/10 schedule, over 40 assignment opportunities and we will even pay you while you work out during every shift. It goes without saying, but Oregon’s backyard is unmatched in its beauty…the ocean, the gigantic mountains, the rivers, the lakes, a desert, a gorge, the waterfalls, the forests, etc. We give you more paid time off than most know what to do with to enjoy life outside of work. Want to travel outside of Oregon? PDX was just rated #1 for on-time departures and is consistently rated the best US airport over the past decade. We will even reimburse up to $10,000 for your move to the Pacific Northwest while buying everything you need to work the street as one of Portland’s finest! The hiring process is streamlined and now takes about 5 months, sometimes quicker. To learn more, contact a recruiter or visit https://joinportlandpolice.com