Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentTalking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau
Listen to Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau in the App
Listen to Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau

Podcast Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau
City of Portland, Oregon
We're focusing on thoughtful conversations that we hope will inform and provide you with a small glimpse of the work performed by Portland police officers as we...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Public Order 2024 - TalkingBeat
    Public Order 2024 - TalkingBeat by Portland Police Bureau
    --------  
    29:49
  • The Portland Police Bureau Wellness Program - Talking Beat
    The Portland Police Bureau has implemented a comprehensive wellness program dedicated to the physical, mental, emotional, and financial well-being of its officers. This initiative allows officers one hour of wellness activities per 10-hour shift, which includes exercising, consulting with financial advisors, participating in yoga or meditation sessions, among other things. Developed with contributions from the Portland community, the program supports officers during their service and extends into retirement. Key advantages of this program are enhanced physical fitness, better quality sleep, mental health care, and more family time. The Portland Police Bureau regards this wellness program as a crucial investment in their officers, contributing to improved public safety. The Portland Police Bureau is Now Hiring: https://www.joinportlandpolice.com
    --------  
    27:21
  • Hiring Military Veterans 2024 - Talking Beat
    On this special edition of Talking Beat, we're talking about the recruiting and hiring of military veterans. PPB’s Recruitment Officer Patrick Johnson sits down with officer Zach, to discuss his perspective of the bureau as a former marine. In this episode, he will review his firsthand experiences transitioning from the military to the Portland Police Bureau, as well as his views on training in the academies, the benefits of wellness time, making meaningful friendships, and using the GI Bill for job training. As a reminder, the Portland Police Bureau is currently hiring new and lateral officer positions. A six-figure law enforcement career with a $5,000 signing bonus in Oregon’s largest city is available. Top step officer pay is $117K. That is before the vast amounts of overtime opportunities, before guaranteed extra incentives that can exceed 30% in more pay and even before the chance to participate in our three-track promotional process (criminalist, detective and/or sergeant) after just 4.5 years of service. In 2022, criminalists made an average of $134,723, detectives made an average of $162,486 and those in the sergeant rank made an average of $183,041. PPB has the best training on the west coast, likely the country. We have the best-looking badge, best looking uniform, solid gear, a new batch of 70ish technologically advanced patrol cars being rolled out, a 4/10 schedule, over 40 assignment opportunities and we will even pay you while you work out during every shift. It goes without saying, but Oregon’s backyard is unmatched in its beauty…the ocean, the gigantic mountains, the rivers, the lakes, a desert, a gorge, the waterfalls, the forests, etc. We give you more paid time off than most know what to do with to enjoy life outside of work. Want to travel outside of Oregon? PDX was just rated #1 for on-time departures and is consistently rated the best US airport over the past decade. We will even reimburse up to $10,000 for your move to the Pacific Northwest while buying everything you need to work the street as one of Portland’s finest! The hiring process is streamlined and now takes about 5 months, sometimes quicker. To learn more, contact a recruiter or visit https://joinportlandpolice.com
    --------  
    12:55
  • Sex Trafficking in Portland - Talking Beat
    The discussion revolves around the crucial work of the Human Trafficking Unit in Portland, focusing primarily on juvenile sex trafficking. Collaborative efforts with law enforcement agencies, the District Attorney's office, and dedicated advocates like Robin, a survivor-turned-advocate, are highlighted. The team strives to combat trafficking, support victims, and hold offenders accountable. They emphasize a victim-centered approach, prioritizing safety and trust-building with those involved in the sex trade. Despite the challenges and prevalence of underreporting, the unit remains committed to addressing the community livability issues associated with trafficking while advocating for long-term support and resources for survivors.
    --------  
    33:00
  • Talking Beat - a Conversation with Chief Bob Day
    Chief Bob Day discusses his reasons for coming out of retirement to lead the Portland Police Bureau. He talks about his hope for the organization and the community, and his sense of responsibility to make a difference. He also reflects on his personal experiences, including the loss of his son to cancer, and how it has shaped his outlook on life. Chief Day emphasizes the importance of community relationships, reducing crime and the fear of crime, and organizational growth and development. He encourages curiosity, patience, and open-mindedness in order to create positive change.
    --------  
    36:49

More Government podcastsMore Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau

We're focusing on thoughtful conversations that we hope will inform and provide you with a small glimpse of the work performed by Portland police officers as well as issues affecting public safety in our city.
Podcast website

Listen to Talking Beat - from the Portland Police Bureau, The DSR Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:21:29 AM