For those looking for a happy, upbeat track from o\i, the search is over! “Looking for the Happy,” Peter Gabriel’s ninth release from his upcoming album, has the Tabletoppers tapping the, well, table! Plus, they discuss the ten songs Phil Collins recently said were the soundtrack to his life, then brave The Roaring Waves of […]



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