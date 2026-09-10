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89 episodes
- The Tabletoppers (along with former co-host Stacy Godfrey), dive into Strictly Inc., the 1995 collaboration between Tony Banks and Wang Chung’s Jack Hues, with Tony himself offering insight to the “genesis” of the project, the background behind each track, and more!
The post Tabletop Genesis Episode 89 – “Strictly Inc.” with Tony Banks first appeared on Tabletop Genesis.
- For those looking for a happy, upbeat track from o\i, the search is over! “Looking for the Happy,” Peter Gabriel’s ninth release from his upcoming album, has the Tabletoppers tapping the, well, table! Plus, they discuss the ten songs Phil Collins recently said were the soundtrack to his life, then brave The Roaring Waves of […]
The post Tabletop Genesis Episode 88 – “Looking for the Happy” first appeared on Tabletop Genesis.
- This year, Peter Gabriel has been releasing tracks from o\i one by one, and the latest is literally “One by One!” The Tabletoppers discuss the longest track of the bunch so far before diving into the upcoming reissues of From Genesis to Revelation and Face Value.
The post Tabletop Genesis Episode 87 – “One by One” first appeared on Tabletop Genesis.
- The first half of 2026 ended with a Strawberry Moon and the latest release from Peter Gabriel, “I Belong to the Sky.” The Tabletop discuss, and then test their wits against Rolling Stone’s “World’s Hardest Phil Collins Trivia Quiz”!
The post Tabletop Genesis Episode 86 – “I Belong to the Sky” first appeared on Tabletop Genesis.
- Steve Hackett takes a little trip back with the Tabletop to the days of recording his third album, Spectral Mornings, shares his thoughts on 5.1 remixes, gives an update on his latest album, and more! To watch this interview, go to our YouTube channel.
The post Tabletop Genesis Episode 85 – A Conversation with Steve Hackett first appeared on Tabletop Genesis.
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