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GateCrashers

GateCrashers
ComedyTV & Film
GateCrashers
Latest episode

313 episodes

  • GateCrashers

    Penny and the Yeti Interview with Jimmy Gaspero

    04/27/2026 | 44 mins.
    By now, I have done over a hundred interviews but every one is still special to me. But ones like this are why I do what I do. I met Jimmy Gaspero through talking and writing comics online. Jimmy's unique critical view was one that I fell in love with the first time I read it. Since then, I have had Jimmy as a writer on my site for awhile and now he's helping lead the charge over at Comic Book Yeti. There is a level of love and heart he brings to everything he does from his own work to being a dad to being just a pillar of the comics community. Not only that, but Jimmy's wife is photographing my wedding; Jimmy is a brother to me. I have had the pleasure of watching him start his comics career and grow into a published author of this status. His anthology Made in Delco is a love letter to the area we both hold close to our hearts. Jimmy is a writer who you want to keep an eye on because his future is so bright.

    That is why I was so excited to get the chance to read his first full published graphic novel Penny and the Yeti from Papercutz (A Mad Cave Imprint). Penny and the Yeti is written by Jimmy, art by Amber Akin, and letters by Buddy Beaudoin. In our conversation, we discussed the novel and how it handles adult themes in a way that helps children navigate them on their own. Penny and the Yeti is a beautiful story of family, friendship, and the struggles of working through unpleasant feelings. I highly suggest it to any parent or child who is looking for a wonderful journey with a cryptid.

    YETI OR NOT, HERE WE COME! Penny and Yeti are pretty typical best friends: they go to school together, play together, and have fun adventures. The twist? Yeti's a living breathing myth!

    Before Yeti, Penny had a super normal life with her big sister Peri and their parents, Fenton and Maxine. Penny thinks life is pretty great, especially when Peri draws and colors with her—Peri draws the best monsters called "cryptids!" The only real problem is that Penny's parents argue… a LOT. Penny wishes her parents would stop, but what can she do? That's when Yeti shows up, right out of one of Peri's drawings and smack into Penny's life! With Yeti's help, Penny comes up with a plan to get her parents to stop fighting. Penny, however, soon finds out that her parents may need more help than even a magical Yeti can provide…
  • GateCrashers

    Talking Headlights, John Denver, and Horror with CJ Leede

    04/23/2026 | 35 mins.
    I have been the luckiest horror fan in existence because I have had the chance to watch CJ Leede's career start from before her debut Maeve Fly. From those first few pages, I knew I had a new favorite author with a unique voice and POV in the horror genre. This is our third conversation, so there is more nuance to the topics we get the chance to discuss. This book is an absolute sucker punch of mystery, tragedy, and the cracks in the mirror of the human psyche. Be sure to check out Selena's review here to get more in-depth thoughts on how the book succeeds at drawing you in like a wolf in headlights.

    We dive into road trips, nature, wolves, and so much more in this interview. Music has been an important part of CJ's fiction thus far in her career, and we take some time to dive into that. We also discuss how her books always teach me something new and why that sticks with readers long after the book ends.

    My audio was a bit spotty, so apologies for that, but CJ is crystal clear, and that's what matters.

    In Headlights, Special Agent Daniel Stansfield is ready for a change. Burnt out and defeated by the job, it's his last day with the FBI. But before he can turn in his badge, he's summoned back to Denver, the city he ran from four years ago, with a chilling message: it's happening again.

    C.J. Leede is a Los Angeles-based horror writer whose debut novel, Maeve Fly, received the Golden Poppy Octavia E. Butler Award and a Splatterpunk Award, and was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award. Her works, including Maeve Fly and American Rapture, are noted for their brutal and gory elements, while also exploring themes such as conservative religious extremism, the psychological effects of strict upbringings, and societal decay.
  • GateCrashers

    Oscars 2026

    03/12/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    It's Awards Season, baby! Join GateCrashers regulars Patrick, Jon, and Ethan as they talk about all things Oscars! The guys ramble their way through 98 years of Oscars history (more or less), including some of the great moments in Academy Award history. One of the major tentpoles of the film industry, the Academy Awards, or the Oscars, is the premier award show of Hollywood and the English-speaking world's film industry. This year's Academy Awards, which will see the head-to-head matchup of major critical and audience successes Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, will be held on March 15, 2026.

    As they dive into the Oscars as an institution, Patrick, Jon, and Ethan talk about some of the highs of the award show (Marissa Tomei, Parasite, and so on) and some of the… let's say less highs (Green Book, Crash, what have you). More importantly, they talk about a wide variety of Oscar-nominated movies and performances that were just really cool and really good (because honestly, that's what matters most). Towards the end of the conversation (and let's be honest, all throughout the episode), the guys talk about this year's nominations, including the new award for Casting, the record nominations earned by Sinners, and the interesting nominations (good and… less good) for the acting nominations this year.

    All-in-all, this episode is certainly a preview for this year's Academy Awards and a bit of a retrospective. Come in and enjoy as you listen to Patrick, Jon, and Ethan's opinions on film that will certainly not upset anyone we are sure! 🙂 (Please don't be mean to us, we are just guys with opinions! We will cry!) And we hope to see you at future episodes about a number of topics that will certainly include films at some point!
  • GateCrashers

    Talking Mannequins, Texas, and Novellas with Stephen Graham Jones

    02/25/2026 | 31 mins.
    With the recent rerelease of the Bram Stoker Award and the Shirley Jackson Award-winning Night of the Mannequins, I sat down to chat with Stephen Graham Jones once again. I'm not shy about admitting that Stephen is the reason I started reading prose again, because I felt like I could really hear the voices of his narrators. It made me fall in love with reading in ways I hadn't felt since childhood. We get into his unique voice in his work, which makes it sing in a different way than anything else.

    But with that unique voice, we also spend a lot of the conversation talking about the power of audiobooks and how his in particular always has the tone perfect for the Texas air that lingers in the text. Texas is also a hot topic of conversation and, in itself, a character in many of Stephen Graham Jones' novels. There are also comparisons made between the leads of Night of the Mannequins and I Was a Teenage Slasher, with tinges of unreliability in the narrators.

    We also get into the power of the novella and how Tor Nightfire has been a major factor in making the horror novella front and center.

    The novella is available wherever you buy books now!

    About Night of the Mannequins

    From the New York Times bestselling author of The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones, comes a slasher story where a teen prank goes very wrong and all hell breaks loose in a small town. Winner of both the 2020 Bram Stoker and Shirley Jackson Awards!

    We thought we'd play a fun prank on her, and now most of us are dead.

    As summer winds down and his friends are growing up, Sawyer has a plan for one last prank to spook his buddy working at a nearby movie theater. Smuggling in a mannequin and seating it in the middle row is just harmless fun - until it wakes up, walks out, and starts killing. Luckily, Sawyer devises a plan to save as many people as possible. But in order to be the hero, sometimes you have to become a monster first. NIGHT OF THE MANNEQUINS asks "questions about the nature of change and friendship" (NYT) between its blood-spattered pages that will leave readers reeling.
  • GateCrashers

    Winter Olympics 2026

    02/04/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    You read that title right, GateCrashers does sports again! Come join Patrick, Dan, and newcomer Kate McGowan as they dive into the Olympic Games, just in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy! The Olympics are probably the most prestigious sporting event, uniting the world every 4 years for international competition across a wide variety of sports.


    Patrick, Dan, and Kate talk about the history of the Olympics and their personal relationships with the Games (like how Patrick watches every single medal event at each Olympics!) before diving into what to expect at this year's Winter Games. Patrick eagerly talks about the absolutely wild new sport of Ski Mountaineering, and Dan talks about his love of all things Curling. Patrick and Kate give an overview of the broader Olympic program, including sore spots like the lack of women's Nordic Combined and the absence of most Russian and Belarusian athletes. They also talk about what to expect at this year's Olympic ice hockey tournament, with the return of NHL players for the first time since 2014 (and some very direct comments on how, if you want to support queer people in ice hockey after watching Heated Rivalry, women's ice hockey might be for you).


    Kate then gives us a deep dive into the marquee event of any Winter Olympic Games: the Figure Skating program. She gives us an overview of the differences in the figure skating events (which include men's singles, women's singles, pairs, and ice dancing), as well as a very brief explanation of different jumps that constitute the sport, including the recently unbanned backflip. Patrick and Kate then preview who the medal contenders are this year, including who is representing Team USA. They also teach Dan about the unprecedented athletic feat that is Ilia Malinin and his quadruple axle.


    We hope that you enjoy this episode and join us for 19 days of incredible international sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics!

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About GateCrashers

A podcast dedicated to kicking open the door to your next favorite thing. Our mission, our creed, our code is this... to make all things more approachable and accessible to EVERYONE. We want you to find a universe that you'll fall in love with.
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