It's Awards Season, baby! Join GateCrashers regulars Patrick, Jon, and Ethan as they talk about all things Oscars! The guys ramble their way through 98 years of Oscars history (more or less), including some of the great moments in Academy Award history. One of the major tentpoles of the film industry, the Academy Awards, or the Oscars, is the premier award show of Hollywood and the English-speaking world's film industry. This year's Academy Awards, which will see the head-to-head matchup of major critical and audience successes Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, will be held on March 15, 2026.
As they dive into the Oscars as an institution, Patrick, Jon, and Ethan talk about some of the highs of the award show (Marissa Tomei, Parasite, and so on) and some of the… let's say less highs (Green Book, Crash, what have you). More importantly, they talk about a wide variety of Oscar-nominated movies and performances that were just really cool and really good (because honestly, that's what matters most). Towards the end of the conversation (and let's be honest, all throughout the episode), the guys talk about this year's nominations, including the new award for Casting, the record nominations earned by Sinners, and the interesting nominations (good and… less good) for the acting nominations this year.
All-in-all, this episode is certainly a preview for this year's Academy Awards and a bit of a retrospective. Come in and enjoy as you listen to Patrick, Jon, and Ethan's opinions on film that will certainly not upset anyone we are sure! 🙂 (Please don't be mean to us, we are just guys with opinions! We will cry!) And we hope to see you at future episodes about a number of topics that will certainly include films at some point!