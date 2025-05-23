Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life Podcast

REBT, Single Session Therapy, and Anger

In this episode, I chat with Windy Dryden. Windy is Emeritus Professor of Psychotherapeutic Studies at Goldsmiths in the University of London. He has been working in the field of psychotherapy since 1975, and was one of the first people in Britain to be trained in Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT). He learned from pioneers such as Albert Ellis, Aaron T. Beck and Arnold Lazarus, among others. He is a very influential figure in the field himself, best-known as the UK’s leading expert on Rational-Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT). In a career spanning almost half a century, he has worked with thousands of clients, trained countless students, and written or edited 285 books on psychotherapy. Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Highlights* What was different when you first began studying psychotherapy in the 1970s?* Do you think anything was done better in the past?)* In a nutshell, what is Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy?* What the relationship is between REBT and CBT.* What is single-session therapy?* What information do you need to get from the client to make this approach work?* Do you ask clients to do preparatory work before the session or homework afterwards?* How can REBT help with anger?* How do we distinguish healthy from unhealthy anger?* What’s the simplest bit of good advice, in your view, that could be given to people struggling with anger?Links* Website: windydryden.com* Amazon Author ProfileThanks for reading Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life! This post is public so feel free to share it. Get full access to Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life at donaldrobertson.substack.com/subscribe