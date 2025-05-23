Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life Podcast

Donald speaks with Matthew Gindin, writer, editor, and former Buddhist monk. We talk about Buddhist teachings on anger and the parallels between Buddhist and Stoic contemplative meditation practices. Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Thanks for reading Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life! This post is public so feel free to share it. Get full access to Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life at donaldrobertson.substack.com/subscribe
1:19:32
How to Control your Anger According to Seneca
In this episode, I chat with Charif Ahmed of Study the Greats and Become Greater, about the Stoic approach to anger management found in Seneca's On Anger.Links* Study the Greats and Become Greater
1:23:17
Watch us chat about the philosophy and psychology of anger
Thank you The Plato's Academy Centre, Adam PT, Diane Kalen-Sukra, EHL, VeneerOfCivility, and many others for tuning into my live video with Anya Leonard of Classical Wisdom, discussing anger! Join me for my next live video in the Substack app.
34:08
REBT, Single Session Therapy, and Anger
In this episode, I chat with Windy Dryden. Windy is Emeritus Professor of Psychotherapeutic Studies at Goldsmiths in the University of London. He has been working in the field of psychotherapy since 1975, and was one of the first people in Britain to be trained in Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT). He learned from pioneers such as Albert Ellis, Aaron T. Beck and Arnold Lazarus, among others. He is a very influential figure in the field himself, best-known as the UK's leading expert on Rational-Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT). In a career spanning almost half a century, he has worked with thousands of clients, trained countless students, and written or edited 285 books on psychotherapy. Highlights* What was different when you first began studying psychotherapy in the 1970s?* Do you think anything was done better in the past?)* In a nutshell, what is Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy?* What the relationship is between REBT and CBT.* What is single-session therapy?* What information do you need to get from the client to make this approach work?* Do you ask clients to do preparatory work before the session or homework afterwards?* How can REBT help with anger?* How do we distinguish healthy from unhealthy anger?* What's the simplest bit of good advice, in your view, that could be given to people struggling with anger?Links* Website: windydryden.com* Amazon Author Profile
1:01:45
Meditation: The View from Above
Thanks to Jon Brooks for remastering my audio recording of the View from Above, a guided Stoic meditation exercise.

Check out my article about the Acropolis and View from Above in the Meditations of Marcus Aurelius.You'll also find an version of the script in this article…
About Stoicism: Philosophy as a Way of Life Podcast
Donald Robertson, the author of "How to Think Like a Roman Emperor", and a cognitive-behavioral therapist, talks about how to apply Stoicism in the modern world, discussing philosophy, psychology and self-improvement with guests from all walks of life. Available on Google and Apple podcasts. donaldrobertson.substack.com