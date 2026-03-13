Open app
SOMNARIUM.
Haunted House Studios - Psychological Horror
Arts Fiction
    S.009 - Still Missing

    03/11/2026 | 39 mins.
    Case of Angela Taylor. First seen by Dr. Susan Renwyck on October 17th, 2005 for severe insomnia, recurring nightmares, and compulsive search behavior following the disappearance of her husband during a hiking trip one year earlier.

    S.008 - Here They Sleep

    03/04/2026 | 29 mins.
    Case of Maddy Palmer. Consulted in relation to a secured directory recovered from Dr. Susan Renwyck's archive. The subject describes prior exposure to an organized network conducting structured sleep deprivation trials, followed by the disappearance of a close associate.

    S.007 - Delayed

    02/25/2026 | 27 mins.
    Case of Brian Whitman. First seen by Dr. Susan Renwyck on June 26th, 2003 for acute anxiety, severe insomnia, and recurring nightmares following a series of delays that caused him to miss a significant life event.

    S.006 - Right Behind Me

    02/18/2026 | 29 mins.
    Case of Alyssa Grant. First seen by Dr. Susan Renwyck on November 17th, 2005 for PTSD, severe insomnia, and reported inability to dream following a prolonged period of stalking and harassment by a former partner.

    S.005 - Don't Look

    02/11/2026 | 30 mins.
    Case of Reginald "Reggie" Anderson. First seen by Dr. Susan Renwyck on March 26th, 2001 for recurrent sleep paralysis, worsening nightmares, and an escalating sense of a presence watching him on the night shift.

About SOMNARIUM.

A psychological horror audio drama from Haunted House Studios. Follow Alex as he digs through recovered case notes and recordings from Dr. Susan Renwyck, a psychiatrist specializing in sleep disorders, sleep paralysis, insomnia, and recurring nightmares—after he finds a hard drive that was never meant to exist. NEW EPISODES WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY — 19:00 CET
