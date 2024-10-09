Slaycation: True Crimes, Murders, and Twisted Vacations

Hey Slaycaters, we’re back with yet another head scratching case to add some mystery to your day. In this one, Jón Jónsson, an Icelandic man, travels to Dublin, Ireland to take part in a Poker Tournament in 2019. His wife, Kristjana, also a poker player, shows up a day later because she couldn’t find her passport. After an argument, Jón storms off and… Well, let’s just say there are lots of theories about what happened next. Join your favorite Throuple of True Crime as we try to unpack this mystery and figure out what happened and why… As always, please stay safe out there! MORE KIM! Weekly ‘More Kim’ episodes are available for subscribers to SLAYCATION PLUS — not to mention AD FREE LISTENING! Subscribe right in Apple Podcasts, or on our website: https://plus.slaycation.wtf/supporters/pricing Join our ridiculously fun & funny Facebook Group - 'SLAYCATERS ONLY' where you can interact with the Hosts and get behind the scenes info, photos and more: https://www.facebook.com/groups/394778366758281 SLAYCATION MERCH! Top quality ‘Pack Your Body Bags" tote bags, as well as Slaycation T-shirts, towels, sandals, fanny packs, stickers and more available at: https://plus.slaycation.wtf/collections/all For more INFO on Slaycation, the Hosts, or to EMAIL us go to: www.slaycation.wtf Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Hey Slaycaters, today's case is a mystery from 1980 that went on to haunt a serene, seaside, Georgia town for decades. Driving back to New York from their annual winter holiday in Miami, Charles and Catherine Romer stopped off in one of their favorite roadside hotels — the Holiday Inn, in Brunswick, Georgia. But while they checked in — they never checked out. The couple, in their mid-to-late 70's disappeared along with their custom, 1979 Lincoln Continental. We won't give away what happened — but if was a happy ending, it wouldn't be on our show. But as is so often the case — when tragedy strikes, it also brings out the best in people. Through a combination of sheer tenacity and obsession this case was eventually brought to a resolution. As always, thanks for listening and please stay safe out there!

Hey Slaycaters, it's Spring Break time which means we're bringing you crazy, tragic cases of people being killed on Spring Break. And as today's case proves, you don't even need to have Spring Break plans to wind up un-alived. Ugh. Without giving too much away, we're going back to 1973 for the first murder on the campus of Iowa State. This case has so many twists and turns that we couldn't fit it all into one episode. But we promise you'll have plenty to absorb and digest with this one. It might not be a bad thing to do it in pieces. As always the Throuple thanks you for Slaycating with us — and we beg all our Spring Breakers to please stay safe out there!

About Slaycation: True Crimes, Murders, and Twisted Vacations

Slaycation is a gripping and darkly comedic podcast that delves into the chilling world of murders that take place on vacation. Was it an accident, or murder? Hosted by a true crime enthusiast, her comedy writer husband, and a seasoned TV producer, this unique and hilarious show will have you laughing, gasping and exclaiming 'WTF?' as you go on a twisted journey through the wildest slaycations that will have you canceling your flight. Embark on a chilling yet uproarious adventure with Slaycation, the true crime podcast that fearlessly unravels the darkest corners of vacation destinations. Hosted by the dynamic trio of Jerry Kolber, Adam “Tex” Davis, and Kim Davis, this podcast guarantees an enticing blend of suspense and humor by discussing cases like Shanquella Robinson, The “Kayak Killer”, and more. With a focus on real-life murder stories that occurred in the midst of seemingly delightful vacations, Slaycation navigates through the sinister underbelly of travel, making you question whether your next getaway might be more dangerous than you think. Join the conversation on all sorts of vacation murders and mysterious deaths - including husband-wife murders, fiance’ murders, life insurance plots, kidnappings, and cases that will have you asking, was it an accident or murder? Slaycation goes beyond the typical true crime podcast formula. Delving into infamous cases, the show not only explores individual vacation murders and suspicious deaths but also sheds light on the complexities of couples entangled in crime. From mysterious disappearances to shocking revelations, the hosts bring a fresh perspective to the true crime genre, weaving a narrative that keeps listeners on the edge of their seats while injecting doses of dark humor that make the unimaginable tales oddly entertaining. Slaycation isn't just another true crime podcast; it's a production led by seasoned, Emmy nominated TV producers and a true crime fanatic who ensure a cinematic quality to every episode. The show takes a deep dive into murder stories, meticulously crafted to engage both true crime aficionados and those new to the genre. With the hosts' distinctive blend of expertise and wit, Slaycation transforms the gruesome details of vacation murders into a compelling narrative that is as riveting as it is amusing. Ths hosts also bring a sense of compassion and care to the cases, along with takeaway tips on how to avoid being murdered on your vacation. They answer questions like, “Is Mexico a safe travel destination for Americans?” “Is it safe to travel overseas?” “Should women travel alone?” “How soon after you buy life insurance, should you murder the insured?” With thoughtful information from their research and expertise. If you thought true crime and comedy were an unlikely pairing, Slaycation will prove you wrong, leaving you hooked on its unique and unforgettable exploration of twisted vacations and the shocking crimes that lurk beneath the surface.