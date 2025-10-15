Welcome to Sincerely American, Presented by The Conservateur | Episode 1

In this debut episode of Sincerely American, Jayme Franklin (The Conservateur) and Camryn Kinsey — best friends who met in the Trump White House — are pulling back the curtain on everything wrong with modern womanhood. From Call Her Daddy’s viral dating takes to Ayesha Curry’s confessions and the backlash against going to church, they’re diving into what happens when feminism replaces faith, family, and purpose.__Socials: @sincerelyamerican