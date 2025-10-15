The American Woman Still Believes in Marriage | Episode 2
Jayme and Camryn break down why real femininity and natural beauty are making a comeback. From calling out Emma Watson’s “marriage is violence” comment to exposing how therapy culture replaced purpose, they’re reminding women that strength and softness can coexist.They talk faith, marriage, motherhood, and the return of the All-American woman — confident, grounded, and unapologetically herself.__💬 Ask a question: SincerelyAmerican.com/ask-a-question🎙️Socials: @sincerelyamerican
--------
49:01
--------
49:01
Welcome to Sincerely American, Presented by The Conservateur | Episode 1
In this debut episode of Sincerely American, Jayme Franklin (The Conservateur) and Camryn Kinsey — best friends who met in the Trump White House — are pulling back the curtain on everything wrong with modern womanhood. From Call Her Daddy’s viral dating takes to Ayesha Curry’s confessions and the backlash against going to church, they’re diving into what happens when feminism replaces faith, family, and purpose.__Socials: @sincerelyamerican
Sincerely American, Presented by The Conservateur, is a trailblazing new podcast taking on lifestyle, fashion, beauty and politics through the lens of two besties who met while working in the first Trump administration. Hosted by The Conservateur cofounder Jayme Franklin and political commentator Camryn Kinsey, Sincerely American aims to inspire a countercultural revival among young women in America.