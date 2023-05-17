Shopping With Rudy

Is Rudy Giuliani in serious trouble? He's facing two lawsuits. One is for getting a supermarket employee arrested. The other is… well, it's for a lot of stuff. Ken and Josh discuss the prospects for ShopRite employee Daniel Gill's lawsuit over Rudy crying "assault" over a tap on the shoulder. s for Noelle Dunphy, she has some pretty shocking claims about several areas of alleged misconduct, and we want to see what does (or doesn't) come out in discovery to support them. We also talk about Mark Pomerantz — the former Manhattan prosecutor who somehow took the Fifth when House Republicans tried to question him about the investigation into Donald Trump — and John Durham, whose own prosecutorial endeavors have wound down with a fairly underwhelming report. We talk about signs of activity in the Trump documents case that are maybe being over-read in the press, and about new infighting in Trump's legal team. And we talk about E. Jean Carroll's other lawsuit — the one that's still tied up in questions about whether Trump can be sued personally for statements he made about her while he was president — and what significance that lawsuit holds now that she's already won a multimillion dollar judgment on closely related claims.