3 boys with 3 different opinions. How did this podcast come to light you may ask? You ever find yourself talking to your friends and someone says "we should hon...
#39 Dating For Money 🤑 Paying Her Rent & Sounds Of Freedom
If you like emotional roller coasters, this is the episode for you.This episode is a mashup of 2 recordings that we did since some subject matter was very important for us to address and you guys will see for yourselves in the second part of this episode.In this episode you'll find Matt asking the bullion dollar question, Kharl express his anger towards HST and Sergio explaining why he would pay for his girlfriends rent.
7/26/2023
46:45
#38 10 000 SUBS 🥳 We Found Someone WORSE Than Tate?!
It's that time of the week again!This episode is definitely a little different but nonetheless packed with content and variety. As we talk about a new REDPILL character by the name of Zherka who has been taking the internet by storm with his toxic and misogynistic approach. In the same light we talk about life's mysteries, conspiracies and where we see society going in the near future.
7/19/2023
42:47
#37 Traditional Is DEAD 💀💔 Baby Mama's & Unloyal Men
MORE Episodes and Content on Patreon 🥵🔥 : patreon.com/SergioTalksPodcastThis might just be our favorite episode yet!Don't want to spoil anything but all I can say is get ready for this BANGER episode. As we cover Sergio's epiphone, Matt's upbringing without his biological father and Kharl highlighting the 3 qualities his think all woman should have.Thos 3 topics mentioned don't even scratch the surface. We also cover Logan Paul's engagement, MORE Red Pill topics and weddings????
7/12/2023
49:34
#36 How to Pick Up ANY Girl 😏 Moving In & The One Time Cheat???
Who knew that Wednesday's could be so fun! We strategically chose this day of the week to purposely entertain you guys halfway through the week.In this episode Sergio brings up various topics including Moving In With Someone, How To Pick Up a Girl, Cleaning Around The House and much much more.Matt ruins the mood by showcasing a video regarding The ONE Time Cheat movement that's circulating the internet recently and Kharl talks about all the tips and tricks to approach a girl at the gym all while being cool, calm and collected.
It's Wednesday again… Did you miss us? Don't lie.We didn't either but we're here with another episode regardless! On this episode we are accompanied by no other than Hergy Mayala - who is a professional NFL player for the Montreal Alouettes.We talk about the pros and cons about dating an athletes AND also ask the question everyone wants to know……. watch to find out 😉 In this episode Sergio also asks his girlfriend a question he was eager to know and it…. Backfired.But this wouldn't be a Sergio Talks Episode without Matt getting his daily dose of PTSD/Trauma and Kharl working out his cheek bones from all the laughter.
