#36 How to Pick Up ANY Girl 😏 Moving In & The One Time Cheat???

Who knew that Wednesday’s could be so fun! We strategically chose this day of the week to purposely entertain you guys halfway through the week.In this episode Sergio brings up various topics including Moving In With Someone, How To Pick Up a Girl, Cleaning Around The House and much much more.Matt ruins the mood by showcasing a video regarding The ONE Time Cheat movement that’s circulating the internet recently and Kharl talks about all the tips and tricks to approach a girl at the gym all while being cool, calm and collected.Listen Now: AntiFragile EntrepreneurshipGet insider access to mastermind-level conversations from top entrepreneurs about failure.Listen on: Apple Podcasts Spotify Best Worst-Case Scenario PodcastA conversation between two brothers.Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showPatreon (More Episodes):WATCH BONUS EPISODES Make sure to enjoy the full experience and watch us on YouTube More of us:BONUS Episodes/Content on Patreon 🥵🔥: https://www.patreon.com/SergioTalksPo...📸 ADD US ON IG:The Pod: https://www.instagram.com/sergiotalks...Sergio: https://instagram.com/sergio.talks?ig...Matt: https://instagram.com/mathieudufresne...Kharl: https://instagram.com/kharl_est?igshi...