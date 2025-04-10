Welcome to Searching for Never Again

SEARCHING FOR NEVER AGAIN from the USC Shoah Foundation, explores the past and present of antisemitism and hate, and how together, we can defeat it. Host Dr. Rob Williams, Executive Director at USC Shoah Foundation UNESCO Chair on Antisemitism and Holocaust Research and Advisor to International Holocaust Rememberance Alliance speaks with writers, thinkers, artists, political leaders and those who have experienced hate, with stories of heartbreak and hope, while SEARCHING FOR NEVER AGAIN.