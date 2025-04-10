Award winning writer and comedian Alex Edelman talks with Dr. Rob Williams about the delicate balance between comedic expression and harmful rhetoric, amidst the evolving landscape of Jewish identity. Edelman discuss the challenges of rising antisemitism and the importance of humor in challenging times.
--------
1:06:08
Dr. Irene Butter
In the premier episode of Searching for Never Again, Dr. Rob Williams talks with Holocaust survivor Dr. Irene Butter, about her remarkable story of fleeing Hitler's Germany, and surviving the concentration camps, before coming the the U.S. where she led an inspiring life dedicated to education and dialogue. And Dr. Butter tells us the three lessons she shares with young people about our obligations in times of increasing division and rising antisemitism.
--------
1:04:53
Welcome to Searching for Never Again
SEARCHING FOR NEVER AGAIN from the USC Shoah Foundation, explores the past and present of antisemitism and hate, and how together, we can defeat it. Host Dr. Rob Williams, Executive Director at USC Shoah Foundation UNESCO Chair on Antisemitism and Holocaust Research and Advisor to International Holocaust Rememberance Alliance speaks with writers, thinkers, artists, political leaders and those who have experienced hate, with stories of heartbreak and hope, while SEARCHING FOR NEVER AGAIN.
Searching for Never Again from the USC Shoah Foundation, explores the past and present of antisemitism and hate, and how together, we can defeat it. Host Dr. Rob Williams, Chief Executive Officer at USC Shoah Foundation and UNESCO Chair on Antisemitism and Holocaust Research, speaks with writers, thinkers, artists, political leaders and those who have experienced hate, with stories of heartbreak and hope, while SEARCHING FOR NEVER AGAIN.