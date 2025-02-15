Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsSCROUNGERS
Listen to SCROUNGERS in the App
Listen to SCROUNGERS in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

SCROUNGERS

Podcast SCROUNGERS
SCROUNGERS
Few cheeky monkeys from the North of England have a natter about the news and all that.Hosted by internet user Eyup Lovely (@eyuplovely) and Jacob "Venom" Snake...
NewsPoliticsComedy

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • SCROUNGERS 1 - PAEDOGEDDON
    In the premiere episode of 'SCROUNGERS', hosts Eyup Lovely (@eyuplovely) and Jacob "Venom" Snake (@HaplessHomo) talk about Peter Kay and their podcasting competition and the Manchester bombing and a succession of Labour Party nonces and Paul Mason.
    --------  
    1:10:00

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About SCROUNGERS

Few cheeky monkeys from the North of England have a natter about the news and all that.Hosted by internet user Eyup Lovely (@eyuplovely) and Jacob "Venom" Snake (@HaplessHomo).
Podcast website

Listen to SCROUNGERS, Pod Save America and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/2/2025 - 11:49:00 PM