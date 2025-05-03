NAMM 2025: An interview with Martin Keary

At the 2025 NAMM Show, we interviewed representatives from the businesses in our field of music notation software and related technology. This podcast episode is a conversation Philip Rothman had with Martin Keary, the head of software for Muse Group. Martin spoke with me about the conversations he had at NAMM about some of the exciting possibilities for MuseScore collaborations and integrations with other app makers in the future. More practically, we also discussed recent MuseScore development efforts and some of the new features we can expect to see in upcoming releases, as well as the role that industry changes like the end of Finale played in the road map for the software. Come back next week for more conversations from the NAMM Show. And as always, if you like this podcast episode, there's plenty more for you from Scoring Notes — be sure to follow us right in your podcast player.