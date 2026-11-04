Out of respect for Jarred, this episode has no show notes. ______________________________ Connect with us! Game Changing Pool Business Software: Pool Brain® Realize your full potential. Watershape University® Water chemistry questions? Orenda® Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show: ruleyourpool@gmail.com Facebook: @ruleyourpool YouTube: @rule-your-pool

[00:00] - Intro [03:39] - Evaporation and the wet/dry effect [09:16] - How much is a high calcium level? [11:14] - Intentionally forcing calcium out of solution [14:14] - Trial and error [21:54] - Using a pH probe [25:45] - What does this process look like? [31:05] - Alkalinity drops too. Why? [36:41] - What the research says [43:50] - Closing ______________________________ Connect with us! Game Changing Pool Business Software: Pool Brain® Realize your full potential. Watershape University® Water chemistry questions? Orenda® Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show: ruleyourpool@gmail.com Facebook: @ruleyourpool YouTube: @rule-your-pool

[00:00] - Intro [02:51] - Research on Nitrogen Compounds in Water [07:02] - Bacteria vs. Nitrogen Compounds [10:36] - Case Study: Covered Pool in Southern California [14:36] - What can be done? [20:48] - Closing ______________________________ Connect with us! Game Changing Pool Business Software: Pool Brain® Realize your full potential. Watershape University® Water chemistry questions? Orenda® Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show: ruleyourpool@gmail.com Facebook: @ruleyourpool YouTube: @rule-your-pool

[00:00] - Intro [04:55] - Topic 1: How important is pH in a stabilized pool? [06:14] - Rudy's position on pH/CYA/Chlorine [12:10] - Eric's position on pH/CYA/Chlorine [18:16] - Discussion - CYA limits and their origins [23:15] - Chemistry by Committee [27:08] - 0.05 ppm HOCl minimum [36:36] - Rudy's position on Range Chemistry [40:44] - Rudys algae research and the peer review process [43:27] - Eric's position on Range chemistry [49:51] - TDS and other parameters to test [20:48] - Closing ______________________________ Connect with us! Game Changing Pool Business Software: Pool Brain® Realize your full potential. Watershape University® Water chemistry questions? Orenda® Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show: ruleyourpool@gmail.com Facebook: @ruleyourpool YouTube: @rule-your-pool

About Rule Your Pool

About Rule Your Pool

About Rule Your Pool