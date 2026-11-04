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204 episodes
- [00:00] - Intro
[01:35] - Question 1: Phosphates
[05:50] - Question 2: Enzymes
[07:44] - Question 3: Chlorine Lock
[09:28] - More Questions
[24:46] - Rapid Fire Questions
[30:24] - Borates?
[43:53] - Final Question
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Game Changing Pool Business Software:
Pool Brain®
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Watershape University®
Water chemistry questions?
Orenda®
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ruleyourpool@gmail.com
Facebook: @ruleyourpool
YouTube: @rule-your-pool
- [00:00] - Intro
[04:55] - Topic 1: How important is pH in a stabilized pool?
[06:14] - Rudy's position on pH/CYA/Chlorine
[12:10] - Eric's position on pH/CYA/Chlorine
[18:16] - Discussion - CYA limits and their origins
[23:15] - Chemistry by Committee
[27:08] - 0.05 ppm HOCl minimum
[36:36] - Rudy's position on Range Chemistry
[40:44] - Rudys algae research and the peer review process
[43:27] - Eric's position on Range chemistry
[49:51] - TDS and other parameters to test
[20:48] - Closing
______________________________
Connect with us!
Game Changing Pool Business Software:
Pool Brain®
Realize your full potential.
Watershape University®
Water chemistry questions?
Orenda®
Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
ruleyourpool@gmail.com
Facebook: @ruleyourpool
YouTube: @rule-your-pool
- [00:00] - Intro
[02:51] - Research on Nitrogen Compounds in Water
[07:02] - Bacteria vs. Nitrogen Compounds
[10:36] - Case Study: Covered Pool in Southern California
[14:36] - What can be done?
[20:48] - Closing
______________________________
Connect with us!
Game Changing Pool Business Software:
Pool Brain®
Realize your full potential.
Watershape University®
Water chemistry questions?
Orenda®
Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
ruleyourpool@gmail.com
Facebook: @ruleyourpool
YouTube: @rule-your-pool
- [00:00] - Intro
[03:39] - Evaporation and the wet/dry effect
[09:16] - How much is a high calcium level?
[11:14] - Intentionally forcing calcium out of solution
[14:14] - Trial and error
[21:54] - Using a pH probe
[25:45] - What does this process look like?
[31:05] - Alkalinity drops too. Why?
[36:41] - What the research says
[43:50] - Closing
______________________________
Connect with us!
Game Changing Pool Business Software:
Pool Brain®
Realize your full potential.
Watershape University®
Water chemistry questions?
Orenda®
Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
ruleyourpool@gmail.com
Facebook: @ruleyourpool
YouTube: @rule-your-pool
- Out of respect for Jarred, this episode has no show notes.
______________________________
Connect with us!
Game Changing Pool Business Software:
Pool Brain®
Realize your full potential.
Watershape University®
Water chemistry questions?
Orenda®
Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
ruleyourpool@gmail.com
Facebook: @ruleyourpool
YouTube: @rule-your-pool
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About Rule Your Pool
Rule Your Pool is a podcast by Orenda Technologies. This show was created for pool owners, operators, and service pros who want the best water quality possible. If you want to know what's really going on with your swimming pool chemistry, this might be the podcast for you. Each week, we'll cover a new topic related to swimming pools, water chemistry, or indoor air quality. With our help, you'll be able to rule your pool without over-treating it with chemicals and wasting money.Podcast website
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