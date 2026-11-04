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Rule Your Pool

Eric Knight
BusinessChemistry
Rule Your Pool
Latest episode

204 episodes

  • Rule Your Pool

    Talking Pool Chemistry - Part 3 (w/ Rudy Stankowitz)

    11/04/2026 | 49 mins.
    [00:00] - Intro
    [01:35] - Question 1: Phosphates
    [05:50] - Question 2: Enzymes
    [07:44] - Question 3: Chlorine Lock
    [09:28] - More Questions
    [24:46] - Rapid Fire Questions
    [30:24] - Borates?
    [43:53] - Final Question

    ______________________________
    Connect with us!

    Game Changing Pool Business Software:
    Pool Brain®
    Realize your full potential.
    Watershape University®
    Water chemistry questions?
    Orenda®
    Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
    ruleyourpool@gmail.com

    Facebook: @ruleyourpool
    YouTube: @rule-your-pool
  • Rule Your Pool

    Talking Pool Chemistry - Part 1 (w/ Rudy Stankowitz)

    10/28/2026 | 53 mins.
    [00:00] - Intro
    [04:55] - Topic 1: How important is pH in a stabilized pool?
    [06:14] - Rudy's position on pH/CYA/Chlorine
    [12:10] - Eric's position on pH/CYA/Chlorine
    [18:16] - Discussion - CYA limits and their origins
    [23:15] - Chemistry by Committee
    [27:08] - 0.05 ppm HOCl minimum
    [36:36] - Rudy's position on Range Chemistry
    [40:44] - Rudys algae research and the peer review process
    [43:27] - Eric's position on Range chemistry
    [49:51] - TDS and other parameters to test

    [20:48] - Closing

    ______________________________
    Connect with us!

    Game Changing Pool Business Software:
    Pool Brain®
    Realize your full potential.
    Watershape University®
    Water chemistry questions?
    Orenda®
    Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
    ruleyourpool@gmail.com

    Facebook: @ruleyourpool
    YouTube: @rule-your-pool
  • Rule Your Pool

    Bacterial Breakdown of CYA

    10/21/2026 | 21 mins.
    [00:00] - Intro
    [02:51] - Research on Nitrogen Compounds in Water
    [07:02] - Bacteria vs. Nitrogen Compounds
    [10:36] - Case Study: Covered Pool in Southern California
    [14:36] - What can be done?
    [20:48] - Closing

    ______________________________
    Connect with us!

    Game Changing Pool Business Software:
    Pool Brain®
    Realize your full potential.
    Watershape University®
    Water chemistry questions?
    Orenda®
    Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
    ruleyourpool@gmail.com

    Facebook: @ruleyourpool
    YouTube: @rule-your-pool
  • Rule Your Pool

    How to Floc Calcium using Soda Ash (w/ Jared Stanley)

    10/14/2026 | 50 mins.
    [00:00] - Intro
    [03:39] - Evaporation and the wet/dry effect
    [09:16] - How much is a high calcium level?
    [11:14] - Intentionally forcing calcium out of solution
    [14:14] - Trial and error
    [21:54] - Using a pH probe
    [25:45] - What does this process look like?
    [31:05] - Alkalinity drops too. Why?
    [36:41] - What the research says
    [43:50] - Closing

    ______________________________
    Connect with us!

    Game Changing Pool Business Software:
    Pool Brain®
    Realize your full potential.
    Watershape University®
    Water chemistry questions?
    Orenda®
    Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
    ruleyourpool@gmail.com

    Facebook: @ruleyourpool
    YouTube: @rule-your-pool
  • Rule Your Pool

    What Have We Learned? (w/ Jarred Morgan)

    10/07/2026 | 55 mins.
    Out of respect for Jarred, this episode has no show notes.

    ______________________________
    Connect with us!

    Game Changing Pool Business Software:
    Pool Brain®
    Realize your full potential.
    Watershape University®
    Water chemistry questions?
    Orenda®
    Questions? Comments? Or apply to sponsor the show:
    ruleyourpool@gmail.com

    Facebook: @ruleyourpool
    YouTube: @rule-your-pool
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About Rule Your Pool
Rule Your Pool is a podcast by Orenda Technologies. This show was created for pool owners, operators, and service pros who want the best water quality possible. If you want to know what's really going on with your swimming pool chemistry, this might be the podcast for you. Each week, we'll cover a new topic related to swimming pools, water chemistry, or indoor air quality. With our help, you'll be able to rule your pool without over-treating it with chemicals and wasting money.
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