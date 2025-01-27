Retirement Tax Services Podcast

When you have too many options with Ryan Metzler

Steven is joined this week by Ryan Metzler, the co-founder of Finlocity, a company dedicated to helping RIAs find the right resources to enhance their practices. Ryan works as a matchmaker of sorts for both Advisors and service providers to help everyone navigate what can feel like an endless array of shiny objects that can be more a distraction than a benefit. Steven and Ryan discuss opportunities and pitfalls of technology and the approach you can take to evaluate if new software makes sense and then how to get it implemented effectively when it does. https://zurl.co/4nxlC