Retirement Tax Services Podcast

Taking a step outside the norm, Steven's guest this week is NOT a financial advisor or CPA; Tyler Smith just happens to be a taxpayer wishing he could get better help with tax planning. Tyler is a successful business owner and coach and has great insight to share about how to build trusted relationships and what would get him excited to pay for financial advice. Tyler was also generous enough to share experiences he's had and what he's learned from them along the way. Listen in as Steven and Tyler talk about ways financial advisors can deliver massive value and set themselves apart. https://zurl.co/76odg
--------
33:16
Stock-based comp: Keep It Simple with Andre Nader
In this episode, Steven is joined by Andre Nader, a semi-retired big-tech employee who spends his time helping educate other high earners on how to navigate unexpectedly making a lot of money and the tax implications that go with it. Andre shares from his personal experience and the questions and stories he hears from people in his audience (nearly 30,000 on LinkedIn). Andre dove deep into these topics out of personal necessity and now spends his time learning and sharing as much as possible. Listen in as Steven and Andre give practical tips based on real-world experience on how you can help clients not be constantly shocked at tax time without giving tax advice. https://zurl.co/IOdOl
--------
34:40
When you have too many options with Ryan Metzler
Steven is joined this week by Ryan Metzler, the co-founder of Finlocity, a company dedicated to helping RIAs find the right resources to enhance their practices. Ryan works as a matchmaker of sorts for both Advisors and service providers to help everyone navigate what can feel like an endless array of shiny objects that can be more a distraction than a benefit. Steven and Ryan discuss opportunities and pitfalls of technology and the approach you can take to evaluate if new software makes sense and then how to get it implemented effectively when it does. https://zurl.co/4nxlC
--------
21:57
Kicking off the new year! with Kevin Thompson
To kick off the new year, Steven is joined by a fellow podcaster and financial advisor, Kevin Thompson. Kevin shares his experience with becoming an Enrolled Agent to just skip the conversation about "is it tax planning or is it tax advice" and jump straight to helping his clients the best way he can. Steven and Kevin share examples of how Advisors can be proactive on tax planning and Kevin's experience with incorporating the topic into his client service model. https://zurl.co/Koiyv
--------
30:47
The OGs of CPA/CFP Collaboration with John Pastore
In this episode, Steven is joined by John Pastore, Executive Vice President of Integrated Partners. John has been on the Integrated team for 25 years, basically since day 1, and has seen the incredible progress over time that Integrated has achieved. Their approach is to match CPAs with financial advisors through formal partnerships that help the advisor and the CPA grow their businesses. And, of course, it allows everyone to provide an elevated experience to their clients. Listen in as John and Steven share their experience with what makes great professional relationships and partnerships. https://zurl.co/8aKV0
Retirement Tax Services Podcast, Financial Professional’s Edition is a show hosted by Steven Jarvis, CPA. Steven aims to bridge the gap between tax professionals, financial advisors and their mutual clients in their quest for reducing tax expenses in retirement.